Actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown has com e out to debunk rumours circulating in the media surrounding her absence

e In a recently released YouTube video on her official channel, McBrown Tv, she addressed rumours and gave clarity on them

Fervent followers of McBrown have shared their reactions with some encouraging her to file a law suit against bloggers who reported the fake news

Actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown has debunked some rumours circulating in the media through a YouTube video.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the actress' official YouTube channel, McBrown Tv, the star reiterated that she has not been fired from renowned media group, Despite Media.

Fans and ardent followers of her show on UTV, United Showbiz have been concerned about the host's whereabouts for some months now after celebrity guests have been hosting the show.

According to Nana Ama McBrown, she has been doign well and has been good all this while.

Addressing rumours about her being sacked from Despite Group, she affirmed to fans that,

"the news has been around, they said I have been sacked from UTV, no I have not been sacked. We are family, UTV is a home, I have not been sacked. No. No. I don't want to say I can not be sacked, who am I?"

Affirming the splendid relationship she has with Despite Group, she added that:

It is a home. My family. If I go wrong and I have to apologise, I will. if something is not right and I have to be there, I will. I'm not bigger than anybody. I love what I do at UTV. I have not been sacked.

Addressing pregnancy rumours, she emphasised that she has not been pregnant and neither has she given birth to twins.

She noted that the recent news to that effect are all fake news. She added that:

"That would have been so lovely but I bet you I have not given birth and my only biological child is baby Maxin," she said.

In the same YouTube video, she further stated that

"I have a lot children, my stepchildren but I just want to say that I am not pregnant and I have not given birth".

Fans react to the video on Nana McBrown addressing rumours

After Nana Ama McBrown addressed the rumours on her official YouTube channel, McBrown TV, some fans and loved ones throng to the comment section of the video on YouTube to share their views.

Abby:

She’s just so real and humble

Abi Achie:

You know why Nana is always on top? Apart from God's favour, she's herself. She doesn't pretend. See how easily she declared her desire for more kids. I just love her free spirited personality. Keep being you Nana. God bless you all

Ama Gold:

Thanks for clearing the air Mrs Mensah, it’s good to know you’re doing good. Stay blessed Empress

Obaa Afia:

This is timely. Your loved ones really needed this. Thank you.

Richard Bluwey:

I’m glad you’ve finally come out to debunk these things. Please do it earlier next time. Sue them also to make examples of them. I’m so happy you’re fine

Sandra Akosua:

For McBrown to address issues like this means she’s been really triggered and had to speak up... Cos she hardly addresses issues

Source: YEN.com.gh