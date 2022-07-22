Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson, has called out organisers of Ghana Party in the Park UK for failing to pay Black Sherif what he demanded

Organisers of the show came out to explain the reasons why the 'Second Sermon' hitmaker was missing from the concert

However, Lydia Forson has advised the organisers to have either paid the thriving rapper, or move onto the next person

Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson, has called out the organisers of the Ghana Party in the Park UK for failing to pay Black Sherif his worth.

She lashed at them for publicly coming to reveal the real truth behind Black Sherif's absence from the much-anticipated show.

According to the organisers, Black Sherif's failure to perform was attributed to money issues and bad timing. However, among the reasons that have gotten social media buzzing was how much the 'Second Sermon' crooner was demanding.

Per reports, organisers offered him £10,000, which is approximately GH₵ 97,786. However, it was alleged that he demanded £50,000, about GH₵ 489,387.

Miss Forson has lashed out at the organisers for failing to pay Black Sherif what he demanded. She opined that if Black Sherif believes that was how much he was worth, they had two options. These options were; either they pay him the £50,000 or move on to the next person.

"You are the same people that will clown him if he’s in a trotro. At least when he shows his mansion someday you won’t come and ask where he got his money. ‍♀️," she said.

Some reactions on social media

@AbdulAgyeman said:

Me self I won't go to UK to play show for £10k ... Blacko deserves the the 50 and more

@PhreshPerro commented:

I'm even surprised some section of Ghanaians think he should have taken it. You approached him, as a businessman he gives budget you couldn't afford, move on to a different person, and you come to say he demanded for this, to make him look bad. How?

@obengs49 said:

Talk again oo sis.. Hmmmm

@_kay_Y commented:

dat money sef no dey buy house for Ghana.. make u no mind dem.

@ArmsKari said:

Thank you wise lady. Some of our media men and women are not serious this not be any serious issue bia he deserves more than that...

@Ghana_we_dey said:

He's worth it. This is even peanuts if you consider travel and all add-ons.

Black Sherif Rejects Ghana Party In The Park Offer, Reportedly Demanded About GH₵500k

Budding Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif has reportedly rejected £10,000 from the 'Ghana Party In The Park' organisers, about GH₵ 97,786 and demanded £50,000, about GH₵ 489,387.

After organisers announced that Black Sherif would be performing at the concert, many were excited to see 'Kwaku Killer' as he is affectionately called, take the stage in the UK for the first time in the history of the much-anticipated concert.

The event which was held on July 16 2022, saw many Ghanaian musicians throng the stage in the United Kingdom (UK) to thrill many Ghanaians living there to some sweet tunes from the motherland.

