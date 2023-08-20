Musician Stonebwoy's children have been captured on tape at an eatery while having fun and bonding

Catherine Jidula Satekla and her younger brother Janam Joachim Satekla made lovely memories

The clip of kids, posted on Jidula's Instagram account, had fans expressing admiration for them

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy's children have been filmed spending time at an eatery while having fun in a video that has raked in many views from online users.

Catherine Jidula Satekla and her young brother Janam Joachim Satekla created beautiful memories alongside a loved one.

Stonebwoy's adorable children chill at posh restaurant. Photo credit: jidulaxii.

Source: Instagram

The pair's look

The adorable sister-brother duo sported casual outfits in the clip seen by YEN.com.gh. The footage posted to Jidula's Instagram account emerged on her platform with a question.

"Did I do a good job?" the writing accompaying the footage that has raked up over 16,000 views read.

Watch the video below:

Peeps lavish compliments on Stonebwoy's kids

Peeps posted responses, and many were in their positive feelings as they gushed over Jidula and Janam.

Fr3mah commented:

I think you did amazing, C Mama.

Efya_bob posted:

Children of today ankasa de3 brofo de3 Mo ti haba.

Callmi_eqwia asked:

@jidulaxii so you dance while waiting for your food? Eeeiii, wonder gal.

Worldkobbyrankz stated:

Sure thing! Great job.

Drelormk commented:

This one na MamaGa of Volta. She's grown pass her age. Enu m3 ga. You did great, my dear.

John_champion17 mentioned:

You did great .

Ladyjess73 reacted:

Good job, baby.

Maalee said:

You're too cute. God bless me with my own children. I'm tired.

Adriana_mariyah posted:

You did amazing.

Derby_stephens said:

Good job!❤️

Ghitzbhimbwoy commented:

Good job, sweetheart.

Madadapdapanafricanist said:

Pretty girl, I am so proud of you. What a brilliant child you are; you have such a sunny disposition. Your mom and dad have done such an awesome job with your cultivation. ❤️ Hey Janam! I have much love for you too.

