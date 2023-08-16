Ghana's Second Lady Samira Bawumia is trending after a photo of her expensive designer bag was shared online

The fashion influencer rocked a Hermès bag to the Africa Women and Children Conference (AFRIWOCC) in Accra, which Tracey Sarkcess, Salma Mumin and others also attended

Some social media users have commented on the price of the classy bag posted on Twitter

The Second Lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia, is among the fashionable public figures in Ghana whose fashion sense is unmatched.

The 42-year-old attends state and public events organised by her office in custom-made Kente and African print dresses by Ghanaian fashion designers, including Pistis GH.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Second Lady Samira Bawumia rock stylish outfits. Photo credit: @sbawumia

Source: Instagram

Not only does she impress with her sartorial looks and matching turbans, but also the former KNUST alumna sets trends with her designer bags and elegant shoes.

At the 2023 Africa Women and Children Conference (AFRIWOCC) in Accra, the style icon looked gorgeous in a three-quarter sleeve dress.

The Second Lady completed her look with a Hermès 2003 Birkin handbag that has become the talk of the town.

Check out the tweet below:

Some social media users have commented on Samira Bawumia's looks

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

@Spendin_g stated:

En husband fit buy for am err

KAgy8_ stated:

She is from a wealthy family. Do you think she couldn’t buy this before meeting her husband? You don't know her father?

@zxie__ stated:

Just BIRKIN will do. Also, she’s a rich man’s wife. Let’s not be petty.

@jkcreppy stated:

It could have been a gift.

@OPaytay stated:

Stolen monies, of course

@yawkwateng stated:

She is the second lady of an African country, so you should expect this from her

@Inkredible_B stated:

They say she’s 2nd lady so that she can afford.. the suffering taxpayer is defending this

@FCBLeft stated:

She's the second lady; what do people want her to wear?

@amuasekyi7 stated:

Just living to slay....that's it ..no impact on this nation

Check out another Twitter post about the bag:

Samira Bawumia welcomes President Akufo-Addo at the 2023 AFRIWOCC

This year's AFRIWOCC, hosted graciously by President Akufo-Addo, seeks to bring to light the varied perspectives of thought leaders, climate activists, governments, civil society organisations, international agencies, students, traditional leaders, policymakers, and women’s groups on issues of Climate Change and ways to mitigate its impact on women and children.

Source: YEN.com.gh