Media personality Ola Michael has passionately claimed actor Lil Win is not qualified to be a Member of Parliament (MP)

The Neat FM presenter explained that being an MP is a serious business that requires colossal funding

The video in which Ola Michael advised the film personality to channel his resources elsewhere sparked reactions

On-air radio personality Ola Michael has opined that actor and educator Lil Win, known in real life as Kwadwo Nkansah, is not qualified to be a Member of Parliament (MP).

Speaking as a pundit on the United Showbiz on Saturday, August 26, the Despite Media presenter explained that being an MP is serious business.

Ola Michael claims Lil Win is not fit to be a Member Of Parliament. Photo credit: utvghana/officiallilwin.

Ola Miachel also passionately stated that funding or sponsoring an election to become an MP is expensive.

''Being a Member of Parliament is serious business, not a concert,'' Ola Michael said on UTV.

Background

Ola Michael's comments come after Lil Win announced his quest to run for the Efigya Kwabre Parliamentary seat. In an interview with Okay FM, the actor declared his purpose and spoke passionately about his plans for the people of Efigya Kwabre.

Lil Win stated that many things were required of the people and that being a leader for the constituency was about more than simply money.

However, Ola Michael advised the film star to continue channelling his resources into producing more movies and his school.

Listen to Ola's comments below:

Reactions to the comments of Ola Michael

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Mensah.emmanuelopoku said:

This guy has loose talk all the time.

Baguette reacted:

Well, it was said. The ending, though.

Kobe1079 commented:

Can this country get to a better place with this mentality?

Mireku_a reacted:

Well said Ola.

Deezyrankin said:

Attention seeker.

Worldcelebrityblogger posted:

@michaelolagh, the troublemaker.

