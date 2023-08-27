Campaign team member of Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, Hopeson Adorye, has accused the Chief of Staff of vote buying

The former legislator described the actions of Akosua Frema Osei-Opare as utter indiscipline during the NPP Delegates Conference on Saturday, August 26

The video in which the former Kpone Katamansu constituency lawmaker makes the wild allegation received varied views

Hopeson Adorye, a campaign team member from the Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen camp, has accused the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, of vote buying.

The former Kpone Katamansu constituency lawmaker made the wild claims after the results of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Super Delegates Conference for Francis Addai Nimo and Agyarko Boakye Kyeremateng were mentioned, said GBC Ghana Online.

Hopeson Adorye accuses Chief Of Staff of vote buying a NPP Super Delegates Conference. Photo credit: hopesonadorye.

Frema Osei-Opare influences voters with cash

Per Adorye, Madam Frema Opare gave some delegates money to influence their decision after she cast her vote. He alleged that the Chief of Staff entered a room to hand over the cash to the electorates.

"She entered the Women's Organisers office and gave the electorates money after they voted," he claimed in a Facebook video.

The former legislature said that the Chief of Staff's actions were motivated by her desire to become the vice-president.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the claims of Hopeson Adorye

Since the footage highlighting Adorye's allegation emerged, netizens have posted diverse views.

Abu Lansani M. Abanton mentioned:

When you have a clown like this as a campaign team member, expect nothing but uselessness.

MoriAfari said:

Desperate times call for desperate moves.

Gomna Ibrahim commented:

So, were those who voted Ken over your candidate also scared of losing their jobs? What kind of logic is this? Be reminded Kennedy Agyapong beat your candidate for the second position.

Francis Woyin Akinnifesi reacted:

See them. Frustrated people. Too much bitterness. Those who voted for Ken are afraid to lose their job, right? Loose cannon. Some of you are the reason why Alan is where he is today.

Abubakar Usman posted:

Well. Alan, you chose the wrong team. Loose talkers. No doubt you are trailing behind Ken. These loose talkers are the very reason for your abysmal performance. These loose talkers don't reflect your fine character.

Nana Yaw Chokosi commented:

Those are the people who have made Alan unpopular from day one

Ishmael Zong Bondoug mentioned:

One of the reasons Alan isn't making it is this man.

Kwame Nti Hayford said:

For get Alan, time is past. Useless allegations you can't substantiate.

Saibu Abdul-fatawu posted:

Masa, you started this long ago.

Nana Kwame Aidoo reacted:

Bad losers. People must learn how to accept defeat. What about those who don't have any ministerial positions?

