Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant, Ebo, has turned heads with her beautiful photos on social media after her eviction

The talented makeup artist and television presenter loves to flaunt her smooth skin in skimpy outfits

The evictee has a high fashion sense among the sixteen contestants who were selected for this year's pageant

Despite her early eviction, the Ashanti Regional representative at the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, Ebo, was one of the top most fashionable contestants to compete in this year's edition.

The beauty queen Ebo invested hugely in her looks on and off the camera as she flaunts her smooth skin in stylish outfits.

The University of Media Arts and Communication (UniMAC) student is one of the budding female presenters who is very articulate and confident in front of the cameras.

Ashanti Regional representative Ebo goes braless for her lunch date

The style influencer Ebo looked splendid in a sleeveless crop top and high-waist pants while rocking long blond African braids.

Ashanti Regional representative Ebo shows cleavage, slays in red bodysuit

The talented makeup artist Ebo wore a sassy spaghetti-strap bodysuit and white jeans. The 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant looked sporty in a Dunk Low sneakers to complete her look.

Ashanti Regional representative Ebo goes braless as she rocks a stylish blazer

Beauty queen Ebo stunned her followers as she posed for a photoshoot showing her full cleavage.

She looked elegant in flawless makeup and beautiful accessories in the trending video.

Ashanti Region's Ebo speaks after her eviction from Ghana's Most Beautiful contest

Beauty queen Ebo looked elegant in a red corseted kente outfit while speaking with Berla Mundi and Naa Ashorkor after her eviction from the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant

Ebo And Twumwaa Evicted After Weeks Of Constant Criticisms From Judges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ebo and Twumwaa, two contenders from Ghana's Most Beautiful, who were eliminated from the competition on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

The gorgeous and articulate girls from the Ashanti and Central Regions, respectively, didn't do well in the judges' eyes.

The trending videos that TV3 released on Instagram have received comments from certain social media users.

