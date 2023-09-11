The Ashanti and Central regions lost their chance of winning the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant after their selected contestants failed to meet the judges' expectations.

Ebo and Twumwaa, evictees from 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant. Photo credit: @tv3

Ebo, saved from eviction last week, gave her best performance on Sunday, September 10, 2023, but was still evicted from the contest due to her track record.

The melanin beauty, Ebo, provided an insider's view of Angola's cultural diversity, highlighting the beauty and significance of traditional marriage ceremonies in a specific ethnic community.

Twumwaa celebrates the cultural legacy of Ethiopia's Mursi tribe

Central regional representative Hannah A. Twumwaa Aikins, popularly called Twumwaa, celebrated the cultural legacy of Ethiopia's Mursi tribe, highlighting the artistry behind their lip plates and body paintings. Immerse yourself in their traditions and stories.

Some social media users have reacted after Ebo and Twumwaa were evicted from the competition

villas_boaz stated:

Hmm, vote for Afriyie, guys ..she’s doing so well in the competition, but her votes

iamrukky_mumin stated:

The evictions so far have been fair. Whoever says otherwise probably hasn't been watching from day one. I don't know who the second evictee will be next week, but Aduanige is going home too next week

Kwadwoblogger stated:

Mo ne Nyame nk) Wai .. sister Ebo

iamrukky_mumin stated:

Aduanige and Selorm will be the next evictees

jay_lil8 stated:

Was the eviction based on vote or performance? Twumwaa is 5th on the vote chart, so why did they say it was part of the bottom 3? I’m just concerned

evenskin_gh stated:

I’m the only one seeing the striking resemblance of Ebo to Chioma, Davido’s wife.

