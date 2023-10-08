Ghanaian entertainment pundit Kwame A Plus has strongly cautioned Ernest Owusu-Bempah over the Saturday, October 7, attack on UTV

The hooliganism comes after A Plus tore up a letter from the NPP National leadership pressing UTV to restructure the United Showbiz during a previous programme

Netizens have reacted to a video in which A Plus promises to retaliate against the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) if the thuggery incident occurs again

Ghanaian entertainment pundit and political commentator Kwame A Plus has vehemently cautioned Ernest Owusu-Bempah over the attack on UTV.

The outspoken parliamentary hopeful claimed he had unsubstantiated information that Owusu-Bempah was behind the hooliganism that erupted on the United Showbiz programme at the Accra-based television station on Saturday, October 7.

A Plus promises to retaliate

A Plus threatened to reciprocate if the thuggery incident occurred again, saying he would not be intimidated by Owusu-Bempah, the Head of Corporate Communications at Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) and the Deputy Director of Communications for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

"Ernest Owusu-Bempah is said to have organised the goons who stormed here. He spent two weeks putting them together, yet it only took me 30 minutes to arrange three pickups of people to deliver them here.

"... I am warning him ... I will organise people and bring them to Ghana Gas if this happens again. I am not afraid of them," he said on UTV.

A Plus threatened to confront any attempts to harass him, declaring that no one would cower him.

Background

A disgruntled group of young people invaded the United Showbiz studio on UTV, disrupting the live broadcast on Saturday, October 7.

The attack comes after A Plus ripped apart a letter from the National leadership of the NPP urging UTV to reform the United Showbiz. The letter stated that the show frequently unfairly criticises the Akufo-Addo-led government.

The aggrieved group took over the United Showbiz studio over the actions of A Plus, which happened during a previous programme.

Watch how the group stormed UTV in the video below:

Reactions to the video of A Plus

