The New Patriotic Party constituency Organiser for Asawase was arrested for allegedly assaulting the Asokore Mampong MCE

Rashid Dauda, the executive, has been granted bail after the incident which happened about two weeks ago

Dauda and some other constituency executives were confronting the MCE to demand the disbursement of funds

A New Patriotic Party constituency organiser was arrested for allegedly assaulting the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Asokore Mampong, Kennedy Kankam.

Rashid Dauda, the organiser for the Asawase constituency, has since been granted bail after being questioned by police.

Rashid Dauda was granted bail after being questioned by police. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Dauda and some other constituency executives reportedly confronted the MCE to demand the release of money to support activities during the recent voter registration.

The MCE’s refusal led to a heated exchange between them two weeks ago.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Although the incident was reported weeks ago, Dauda was only invited by the Asokore Mampong police for interrogation on Tuesday.

After his statement was taken, he was released on bail while police investigations continued.

The First Vice Chairman of the NPP in Asawase, Noah Owusu, denied claims of assault.

NPP supporters storm UTV

YEN.com.gh reported that NPP supporters looking to confront pundit Kwame A Plus during the United Showbiz programme stormed the UTV studios on October 7, 2023.

A video of the incident went viral online, sparking widespread condemnation from observers.

Reacting to the incident, A Plus said Ernest Owusu-Bempah, Deputy Director of Communications for the NPP, was behind the attack on UTV.

Police arrest 16 for storming UTV

YEN.com.gh reported that 16 people were arrested for storming the studios of UTV on October 7.

The police said the Despite Media Group and the Ministry of Information made a complaint to them.

A video of the incident went viral online, sparking widespread condemnation from observers.

Prophet Oduro slams government interference

Prophet Kofi Oduro has registered his displeasure against the ruling government once again.

According to him, the sitting government sent a letter to UTV asking them to stop airing his program.

Fans side with him, expressing their views on why a private television would make such a decision.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh