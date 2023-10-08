Ernest Owusu-Bempah Bonsu, the deputy director of communications for the NPP, has demanded that A Plus apologise for making untrue claims about him

It follows A Plus' assertion that Owusu-Bempah Bonsu was responsible for the thugs who invaded the United Showbiz on Saturday, October 7

Owusu-Bempah Bonsu's statement, posted on his Facebook account, has drawn mixed reactions from online users

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) deputy director of communications, Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah Bonsu, has demanded an unqualified apology from A Plus over false claims.

Owusu-Bempah Bonsu, who doubles as the Head of Corporate Communications at the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC), threatened to execute legal action for the damage and injury caused to his integrity if A Plus refused to retract and apologise.

Why the response

The response emerged after entertainment pundit and political commentator A Plus, born Kwame Asare Obeng, claimed Owusu-Bempah Bonsu was behind the thugs who interrupted the United Show on Saturday, October 7.

"Ernest Owusu-Bempah is said to have organised the goons who stormed here. He spent two weeks putting them together, yet it only took me 30 minutes to arrange three pickups of people to deliver them here.

"... I am warning him ... I will organise people and bring them to Ghana Gas if this happens again. I am not afraid of them," A Plus alleged on the televised programme.

The pundit threatened to squash any attempts to intimidate him, saying he is not afraid of anyone.

Peeps react to the demand for an apology

Stephen Kenneth Nakujah said:

Aah who is this? You too you fear something? I thought you were the terminator 3 for this country oo. Even Aplus who was attacked didn't go to police and you are in police station already. Who say man no dey.

Hamamart Moslem commented:

You should have tagged A Plus since you need an unqualified apology from him the showdown is on.

Anwar Sadat Issah reacted:

You were on the radio insinuating that United Showbiz is a useless program and that if it were during the NDC era, boys would've stormed the programme to beat the hell out of the panellists. Why won't you be linked to such an incident? Please reflect

Abubarkar Yakub commented: ·

Comprehension ay3 cobra he said in his speech that if and also said he heard.

Nana Agyemang said:

Straight up to court.

Robert A Feguson stated:

I was shocked to hear A Plus making ignorant utterances against the person of Bempa. He should be sued without hesitation. Anguish and pain are killing A Plus. Myopic talkative.

Isaiah Agolisi reacted:

Masa, keep the topic. Come to JM's house and picket. Do you see how fast the tables are turning? You talk anyhow. Sue him if you like. Even your bought judges will not do A- Plus foko. Go to hell.

Mel Kwabena Boateng claimed:

They staged their own things. Those boys need to be jail.

Bolga Bawumia said:

Sharp guy. A PLUS must be made to pay millions. He is becoming a national security threat.

Background

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a disgruntled group of young people invaded the United Showbiz studio on UTV, disrupting the live broadcast on Saturday, October 7.

The attack comes after A Plus ripped apart a letter from the National leadership of the NPP urging UTV to reform the United Showbiz. The letter stated that the show frequently unfairly criticises the Akufo-Addo-led government.

The aggrieved group took over the United Showbiz studio over the actions of A Plus, which happened during a previous programme.

