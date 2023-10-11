Nana Akufo-Addo will indeed announce a major shake-up in his government, credible sources have told YEN.com.gh

The rumour of an upcoming ministerial shake-up started this week, triggering speculations about who would be affected

The changes, according to the sources who don't want to be named, are aimed at making the government more efficient in delivering on its mandate to Ghanaians

President Nana Akufo-Addo will soon announce changes to his ministerial appointments, Jubilee House sources with knowledge about the upcoming move have confirmed to YEN.com.gh.

The sources, who refuse to be named, say the reshuffle will be the President's last major reshuffle aimed at improving efficiency in administration before he leaves office next year.

Nana Akufo-Addo and the Jubilee House. Source: Facebook/@Accra Today

Source: Facebook

When YEN.com.gh reached out with the question "Is there an impending reshuffle?" on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, one of the sources responded with an emphatic "yes", but explained that no further details would be provided at the present time.

"Yes, it's going to happen," the source added for emphasis.

Another source close to the matter said in a separate communication YEN.com.gh that finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is not likely to be touched by the shake-up, but added:

"Anything can happen, the decisions are happening very fast. It's quite unpredictable."

Reports about the reshuffle started with a publication by The Dispatch newspaper on Wednesday, triggering speculations and predictions about who would be moved.

The private newspaper reported, for instance, that the energy minister and MP for Manhyia South, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, would be a major victim.

YEN.com.gh's sources could not confirm this and other speculations triggered by the first report about the upcoming reshuffle.

Source: YEN.com.gh