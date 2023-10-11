Kwame Asare Obeng, aka A Plus, has said former President John Kufuor has encouraged his criticism of politicians

A Plus said former President Kufuor encouraged him to continue his critiques during a courtesy call

New Patriotic Party supporters recently stormed UTV Ghana studios during a programme to confront A Plus

Entertainment pundit and activist Kwame Asare Obeng, aka A Plus, said former President John Kufuor had encouraged him to continue criticising the political class.

A Plus said this encouragement came when he met Kufuor during a courtesy call.

Kwame Asare Obeng, aka A Plus and former President John Kufuor. Source: Facebook/@A Plus/@John A. Kufuor Foundation

Source: Facebook

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM, A Plus disclosed that the former President urged him to remain true to himself and continue with his unique style of activism.

"Kwame, that is who you are, continue to do what you do," A Plus quoted Kufuor.

His comments came after New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters tried confronting him at UTV studios.

A Plus to run for Parliament

YEN.com.gh reported that A Plus plans to contest the Gomoa Central parliamentary seat.

A Plus also said he will contest that parliamentary seat as an independent candidate.

The former musician added that he expects to be the only independent candidate in Parliament after the next election.

NPP supporters storm UTV

YEN.com.gh reported that NPP supporters looking to confront A Plus during the United Showbiz programme stormed the UTV studios on October 7, 2023.

A video of the incident went viral online, sparking widespread condemnation from observers. It also led to the arrest of 16 NPP supporters.

Reacting to the incident, A Plus said Ernest Owusu-Bempah, Deputy Director of Communications for the NPP, was behind the attack on UTV.

Prophet Oduro slams government interference

Prophet Kofi Oduro has criticised the government for interfering with UTV's programming.

According to him, the sitting government sent a letter to UTV asking them to stop airing his program.

Fans side with him, expressing their views on why a private television would make such a decision.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh