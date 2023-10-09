Bono Region's Kwartemaa was rewarded by the organisers of Ghana's Most Beautiful after winning the second runner-up position

The star performer and one of the intelligent contestants who competed in this year's pageant

Some social media users have congratulated Kwartemaa for making history and making her region proud

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful 2nd runner-up, Kwartemaa, who represented the Bono Region, has made her family and fans proud after making such an impossible feat, engraving her name in history as a beauty queen.

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Selorm and 2nd runner-up Kwartemaa stun in African print dresses. Photo credit: @tv3

Kwartemaa looked genuinely happy as she hugged the winner, Selorm from the Volta Region, who took home the car, cash and crown.

Greater Accra Region's Naa Ayeley is the first runner-up, and Nurah and Aduanige took the third and fourth places respectively.

Watch the video below;

Kwartemaa is 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful 2nd Runner-up

Bono Region's Kwartemaa looked flamboyant in a sleeveless African print gown with ruffles as she received her cash prize.

Watch the video below;

Watch Kwartemaa's most-talked-about performance during the finale

Some social media users have commented after Bono Region's Kwartemaa was awarded the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful 2nd runner-up position

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

florence_fantasey_ stated:

This particular lady deserves all the Glory .. you are a queen

caroline_sika stated:

Y3 nyinaa y3 b3 k) Bono✊❤️ wo y3 goood!

miss_ayiwa stated:

You made BONO proud ❤️❤️

sarakwaah2 stated:

Congratulations, girl, you’ve made us proud ❤️❤️❤️

akoko133 stated:

I still can't sleep .. Anyways, congrats

ray_himself__ stated:

Congratulations Queen✨ God Knows Best

mayah_titi stated:

Congratulations Queen Kwartemaa w’ay3 ade3 papaapa

oh_vivie stated:

You did so well!! We are so proud of you, @kwartemaa_gmb23; you’ll forever be our queen

Grassy. Botchway stated:

Queeeeeennnn❤️

Gladysderygh stated:

Congratulations

