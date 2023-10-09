2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful 2nd Runner-Up Kwartemaa Overjoyed As She Receives GH¢8,000 Cash
- Bono Region's Kwartemaa was rewarded by the organisers of Ghana's Most Beautiful after winning the second runner-up position
- The star performer and one of the intelligent contestants who competed in this year's pageant
- Some social media users have congratulated Kwartemaa for making history and making her region proud
2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful 2nd runner-up, Kwartemaa, who represented the Bono Region, has made her family and fans proud after making such an impossible feat, engraving her name in history as a beauty queen.
Kwartemaa looked genuinely happy as she hugged the winner, Selorm from the Volta Region, who took home the car, cash and crown.
Greater Accra Region's Naa Ayeley is the first runner-up, and Nurah and Aduanige took the third and fourth places respectively.
2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful Finale: Bono Region's Kwartemaa wins first round with her first performance
Kwartemaa is 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful 2nd Runner-up
Bono Region's Kwartemaa looked flamboyant in a sleeveless African print gown with ruffles as she received her cash prize.
Watch Kwartemaa's most-talked-about performance during the finale
Some social media users have commented after Bono Region's Kwartemaa was awarded the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful 2nd runner-up position
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
florence_fantasey_ stated:
This particular lady deserves all the Glory .. you are a queen
caroline_sika stated:
Y3 nyinaa y3 b3 k) Bono✊❤️ wo y3 goood!
miss_ayiwa stated:
You made BONO proud ❤️❤️
sarakwaah2 stated:
Congratulations, girl, you’ve made us proud ❤️❤️❤️
akoko133 stated:
I still can't sleep .. Anyways, congrats
ray_himself__ stated:
Congratulations Queen✨ God Knows Best
mayah_titi stated:
Congratulations Queen Kwartemaa w’ay3 ade3 papaapa
oh_vivie stated:
You did so well!! We are so proud of you, @kwartemaa_gmb23; you’ll forever be our queen
Grassy. Botchway stated:
Queeeeeennnn❤️
Gladysderygh stated:
Congratulations
