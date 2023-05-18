Comedian Waris was a guest on Zionfelix Podcast, and during a discussion with Nana Frema and Zionfelix, he argued that maintaining a relationship as a celeb is hard

The comic actor argued that as a male public figure, it is a big mistake not to get a partner before becoming famous

Waris said as a celebrity, most women do not love you for who you are but are only interested in you because of your money and fame

Renowned comedian Waris recently appeared as a guest on the popular Zionfelix Podcast where he candidly discussed the difficulties of sustaining relationships in the world of fame. During the conversation with Nana Frema and host Zionfelix, Waris argued that it's a big mistake for male celebrities not to find a partner before becoming famous.

Waris highlighted the unique challenges public figures face when it comes to maintaining relationships. He explained that fame can put a strain on personal connections, making it harder to keep a relationship going. The comedian's honesty resonated with listeners, giving them a glimpse into the less glamorous side of being a celebrity.

The comedian emphasised that being famous can attract people only interested in money and fame rather than genuine love and affection. Waris expressed his frustration, stating that it's not easy to find true love when people focus more on his wealth and status.

Comedian Waris sparks discussion

Waris' claim sparked a debate on social media, with some folks expressing differing views of his assertion.

JimBen DwoMoh reacted:

Real talk It's the same as a Soldier U won't know if it's true love or if it's because of the uniform

Omar Rozay HighBoss said:

Not necessarily celebrity...Getting a partner before becoming rich is the best because when you are rich,all the girls who comes your way

Yung Jad commented:

True, I always wish to get a partner before making it in life.

