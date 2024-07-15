Global site navigation

Britain's Got Talent: Ghanaian Gospel Musician Qualifies For Auditions In The UK
Britain's Got Talent: Ghanaian Gospel Musician Qualifies For Auditions In The UK

by  Kofi Owusu 2 min read
  • Young Ghanaian gospel singer Ohemaa Perez will audition for the 2025 edition of Britain’s Got Talent
  • The young singer was the winner of the sixth season of Adom TV’s Nsoromma reality TV show
  • Ohemaa Perez’s audition announcement was made by media personality Afia Amankwah Tamakloe on Adom TV

Teenage Ghanaian gospel singer Ohemaa Perez is set to audition for a spot in the 18th edition of the Britain’s Got Talent competition.

Teenage Ghanaian gospel singer Ohemaa Perez is set to audition for a spot in the 18th edition of Britain’s Got Talent. Photo source: @ohemaa_perez_music
Ohemaa Perez qualifies for the 2025 BGT audition

Media personality Afia Amankwah Tamakloe, in a video shared by Adom TV on Instagram, revealed that Ohemaa Perez has qualified for an in-person audition for the competition.

The Adom TV presenter disclosed that the young singer participated in a virtual audition and submitted a video to the organisers of the Britain’s Got Talent show upon the advice of some influential figures. She will travel to the UK later for the next round of competition auditions.

Ohemaa Perez won the 6th edition of Adom TV’s Nsoromma talent show on May 6, 2024, earning a big cash prize and a trip to Kenya and Dubai.

The young musician will be looking to qualify for the main show following the exploits of dancers Afronita and Abigail Dromo in the competition earlier this year. The two dancers made headlines after securing third place in the grand finale of the 17th edition of Britain’s Got Talent.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians hail Ohemaa Perez for making BGT auditions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from Ghanaians who have applauded Ohemaa Perez for qualifying for the 2025 Britain’s Got Talent auditions.

@dimado_says commented:

"That's good news."

@dianaduakah

"Wow,❤️❤️❤️"

Ghanaians congratulate Afronita and Abigail after placing third in Britain’s Got Talent

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaians congratulated Afronita and Abigail following their third-place finish in the grand finale of the 2024 Britain’s Got Talent show.

The duo faced stiff competition in the talent show’s final round, losing out on the top spot to Sydnie Christmas.

Despite not clinching the victory, Afronita and Abigail’s achievements were celebrated as a significant victory for Ghana on the international stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh

