Teenage Ghanaian gospel singer Ohemaa Perez is set to audition for a spot in the 18th edition of the Britain’s Got Talent competition.

Ohemaa Perez qualifies for the 2025 BGT audition

Media personality Afia Amankwah Tamakloe, in a video shared by Adom TV on Instagram, revealed that Ohemaa Perez has qualified for an in-person audition for the competition.

The Adom TV presenter disclosed that the young singer participated in a virtual audition and submitted a video to the organisers of the Britain’s Got Talent show upon the advice of some influential figures. She will travel to the UK later for the next round of competition auditions.

Ohemaa Perez won the 6th edition of Adom TV’s Nsoromma talent show on May 6, 2024, earning a big cash prize and a trip to Kenya and Dubai.

The young musician will be looking to qualify for the main show following the exploits of dancers Afronita and Abigail Dromo in the competition earlier this year. The two dancers made headlines after securing third place in the grand finale of the 17th edition of Britain’s Got Talent.

Ghanaians hail Ohemaa Perez for making BGT auditions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from Ghanaians who have applauded Ohemaa Perez for qualifying for the 2025 Britain’s Got Talent auditions.

