Ghanaian dancers Afronita and Abigail lost in their run to secure the ultimate prize at the 17th season of Britain's Got Talent (BGT).

Afronita and Abigail failed to win BGT season 17

The finals of Britain's Got Talent (BGT) were held on Sunday, June 2, 2024, in the UK. Ten acts sailed through to the finals, and only one was declared the winner.

Ghanaian dancers Afronita and Abigail were favourites to win the show as they put up dazzling performances in their auditions, the semifinals and even the finals of the talent show.

Unfortunately, Afronita and her protégé, they finished the competition in third place.

The winner for the season was Sydnie Christmas, and for second place, Jack Rhodes took that spot.

Below are social media posts announcing that Afronita and Abigail finished in third place in season 17 of BGT.

Reactions to the news of Afronita and Abigail not winning season 17 of BGT

Many of their fans talked about Afronita and Abigail being robbed of the ultimate prize. Others congratulated them on reaching far in the competition, while others talked about being proud of them.

Below are the reactions:

@AlgerianFooty said:

They should’ve won.

@GMacwilly said:

They have tried.

@tserih said:

Congratulations, and it's all because of that man's endorsement (B). Hmm, I have not mentioned the name .

@AbaloKossi1 said:

Better than nothing. They kept our flag flying high.

@eedem52 said:

Mr. It is Possible did not bring them luck kraaa. He should not have posted them.

Below is a post by the BGT Instagram account announcing that Afronita and Abigail were in 3rd place.

