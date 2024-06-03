Afronita and Abigail placed third at the just-ended 17th season of Britain's Got Talent

In a video, judge Simon Cowell could be seen hugging Afronita, who was all smiles after the contest

Congratulatory messages have poured in from Ghanaians praising the dance duo for putting Ghana on the map

Ghanaian dance duo Afronita and Abigail clinched third place in the 17th season of Britain's Got Talent, leaving an indelible mark with their performance.

The pair, who have become a sensation in Ghana and across the globe, wowed the judges and audience with their dance routines, which beautifully showcased their Ghanaian heritage.

In the grand finale, Afronita and Abigail delivered powerful performances that earned them back-to-back standing ovations from all four judges.

One of the most touching moments of the night was captured in a video shared by Afronita on Instagram. In it, judge Simon Cowell is seen giving Afronita a warm hug after the show. This gesture speaks volumes about the impact the duo had on the judges and the show itself.

Netizens congratulate Afronita

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

pandora_simba said:

You got all my votes from the start . I think you are both amazing . And I hope great things come from being on bgt ❤️❤️

skin.dr.yvette said :

No 1 in our eyes. You and baby girl represented us soooo well. Incredibly proud❤️❤️

abenanewlove commented:

Congratulations. I’m so amazed how Afronita connects with Abigail. This is Devine.

bella_ayaim said:

Eh Simon is hugging you Chale big win koraaa

naa_dedei_armah commented:

For Simon to love you!!!! Girl, we are too proud. Well done and thank you for doing this for us

mharmme_abena said:

We're super proud of you our Heroines forever our Champions

BGT judges' comments on Afronita and Abigail's performance

In another story, Afronita and Abigail delivered yet another jaw-dropping performance at Britain's Got Talent final show.

They choreographed several hit songs, from Fuse ODG to Reggie 'n' Bollie. Their session impressed the judges, who hinted at their winning the ultimate prize.

