DWP Academy Co-Founder Stunned In London After Paying Close To GH₵1K For A Five-Minute Ride
- Several members from the DWP Academy recently flew to London for their first-ever gig at the annual Ghana Party in the Park
- Among the seven was the incredible Afrobeast, who is credited as a co-founder of the high-striding dance collective
- He shared his experience from London in a video, lamenting about the city's transportation prices
Ghanaian dancer Afrobeast performed at this year's Ghana Party in the Park with other members of the DWP Academy.
The DWP team, which included Endurance Grand, Lisa Quama, and the academy's co-founders Afrobeast and Quables, arrived in London a day before the show.
Afrobeast, real name Nicholas Botchey, took to social media to share his frustrations as a first-timer in the city.
Afrobeast rants about transport fares in London
According to Afrobeast, he went for a five-minute drive in London and was surprised to be charged £45, approximately GH₵900, after the trip. He shared his plights as a London tourist on social media, saying:
"Looks like I have to stop converting before buying anything."
His post comes on the heels of the DWP Academy showdown at the 20th edition of the annual Ghana Party in the Park in London.
His post resonated with scores of fans, who thronged the comments section to share their hilarious reactions and their admiration for the DWP Academy co-founder and his team.
Fans react to Afrobeast's rants
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Afrobeast's rants about London's high transportation prices.
Gifty Ebu said:
Don’t play with London drivers
Dolyne wrote:
See you'll always get depressed when you convert
YonzyDG Die Hard noted:
God abegLike father like children, drama sorrrr
Salty ♀️ remarked:
Bolt will show 50gh then we Dey scream
DWP Academy members mobbed by high school students
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian dancer Afrobeast and his DWP Academy stars stormed Tema Senior High School for a performance.
The students were stunned by DWP Academy's performance, which also came with a launch of Championrolie and Demzy Baye's new song, I Can. In one video, the high school students mobbed the DWP stars as they signed out, hustling for the stars' shirts as a parting gift.
