Afronita and Abigail have come third place at the finale of Britain's Got Talent, and Ghanaians are proud of them

Sydnie Christmas took the top prize, ahead of Jack Rhodes and the dance duo, winning the cash prize of £250,000

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to pour out their congratulations and commend Afromita and Abigail for representing Ghana well on the international stage

Ghanaian dance duo Afronita and Abigail secured third place in the grand finale of Britain’s Got Talent, bringing pride to Ghanaians back home.

The duo faced stiff competition in the talent show’s final round. Despite not clinching the top spot, which went to Sydnie Christmas, Afronita and Abigail’s achievement has been celebrated as a significant victory for Ghana on the international stage.

Sydnie Christmas, a solo artist who wowed the audience and judges with her impressive vocal ability, walked away with the coveted title and a cash prize of £250,000. Following closely were the runner-ups, Jack Rhodes, Afronita and Abigail.

Ghanaians congratulate Afronita and Abigail

princessbukkyshittu said:

You Girls did so great and once again I gave all my 5 votes online to you both. You're all going to do very well and become very successful. Your future is bright !!!

cynthianumafo said:

Girls, we are so proud of you because you’ve made a name for Ghana and yourself. God did it!!! We are still rooting for you anywhere anyday.❤️❤️❤️❤️

cassie.jh said;

Acts placed at the end of the show have more influence on people’s decision when voting. Sydnie was favourite to win, strange how she’s been placed to sing right before the voting

Afronita and Abigal performance

