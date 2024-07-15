Mx24 journalist Derrick Ayim has crowned his stint at this year's CONMEBOL Copa América in a grand way

The journalist who sparked a frenzy online after meeting Messi during the tournament's first game was honoured to have shared a close moment with the final winners

A photo he shared after joining Argentina to celebrate the trophy has garnered significant traction online

On June 20, Ghanaian sports journalist Ayim Derrick, who is on media coverage duties at this year's CONMEBOL Copa América, went viral after he met the football star Lionel Messi.

The journalist couldn't hold his emotions as he described the meetup as a great honour and the start of his Copa America journey.

Ayim Derrick has shared yet another explosive Copa América memory with Argentina after the team won the trophy.

Ghanaian sports journalist with Argentine players Photo source: X/DerrickAyim10

Ayim poses with Argentina's trophy

Derrick Ayim was one of several journalists from across the world who witnessed the CONMEBOL Copa América final game between Argentina and Colombia.

Lautaro Martinez's late goal in the 112th minute secured Argentina the win despite Messi's dreadful ankle injury in the 66th minute.

The viral Ghanaian journalist joined in Argentina's celebration. He shared his moments with the Copa America winners and the trophy online.

Ghanaians hail Ayim Derrick after a successful stint

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Ayim Derrick's stint at this year's Copa America.

@y3naware said:

You have touched more international trophies than Vini, Rodrygo and photoshoot Pele

@rajjsylvesterr wrote:

Half Ghanaian and Half Argentinian

@DRichestkid remarked:

U have touched the same number of international trophies as Ronaldo but Guess What ur a journalist

@Hothead45213593 noted:

Cut your hand and frame it , is expensive now

@sethaadusei added:

Report and interview no na wode adane mfonini yie no ɔn

