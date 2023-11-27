Picture yourself as a child of two famous personalities—one, an esteemed rapper, and the other, a celebrated singer-songwriter. Such is the life of Seven Sirius Benjamin, the son of rapper Andre 3000 and singer Erykah Badu. But despite being brought up in the limelight, Sirius has managed to live a private life, thus generating interest from the public.

Seven Sirius Benjamin has been the subject of public interest from a young age. He has managed to carve out his path, maintaining a low profile and focusing on his personal growth and education. Despite the fame and attention that comes from being a celebrity, Seven has shown that he is not just the son of his famous parents but an individual with big dreams and aspirations.

Profile summary

Full name Seven Sirius Benjamin Gender Male Date of birth 18 November 1997 Age 26 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Dallas, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Black Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Erica Abi Wright (Erykah Badu) Father André Lauren Benjamin (André 3000) Siblings Two (Puma Sabti Curry and Mars Merkaba Thedford) University University of Colorado-Boulder Profession Musician

Seven Sirius Benjamin's biography

Seven was born on 18 November 1997 in Dallas, Texas. What is Seven Sirius Benjamin's age? The musician is 26 years old (as of 2023), and his zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Seven has two half-siblings from his mother's side: Puma Sabti Curry and Mars Merkaba Thedford.

Seven Sirius Benjamin's parents

Seven Sirius Benjamin's parents are André Lauren Benjamin and Erica Abi Wright. They reportedly met sometime in the 1990s at a nightclub. They had a relationship but never married, separating in 1999.

André Lauren Benjamin, better known by his stage name André 3000, is a highly respected rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, dancer, and actor. He was part of the hip-hop duo OutKast alongside fellow rapper Big Boi.

Seven Sirius Benjamin's grandparents

Seven Sirius Benjamin's grandparents are Sharon Benjamin, Lawrence Harvey (paternal), William Wright Jr, and Kolleen Maria Gipson-Wright (maternal). Sharon Benjamin was a single mother who worked as a real estate agent, while Lawrence Harvey worked as a collection agent. Sharon passed away in 2013, and Lawrence passed away in 2014.

Sirius' maternal grandfather, William Wright Jr, lived away from the family most of the time as he spent considerable periods in jail. In 1975, he vanished altogether, only to return twenty years later. Sirius' maternal grandmother, Kolleen Maria Gipson-Wright, was a local theatre actress who raised her children almost single-handedly.

Educational background

Sirius and his siblings are homeschooled. In an Instagram post from 2019, their mother disclosed that she homeschooled all her kids. Previously, in 2016, Sirius' mother revealed via X (Twitter) that his son had received four acceptance letters from various colleges. In the tweet, she said:

Our son Seven got his 4 college choice acceptance letters. Makes parents feel good. Dream worked.

In the tweet, Erykah Badu also disclosed that Sirius had selected Psychology, Arts, and Science as his majors. However, Benjamin seems to have changed his mind because, per Badu's Instagram post, her son majored in Botany and Psychology in 2019.

Where is Seven Sirius Benjamin in college? According to The Source, Sirius enrolled in The University of Colorado-Boulder in 2019.

FAQs

Who are Seven Sirius Benjamin's parents? His parents are renowned musicians André 3000 and Erica Abi Wright (Erykah Badu). How old is Seven Sirius? He is 26 years old (as of 2023) and was born on 18 November 1997. What is Seven Sirius Benjamin studying in college? As of 2023, Seven is reportedly studying Psychology and Botany. Is Seven Sirius Benjamin active in the music industry? Not professionally. As of 2023, Seven is still a student. Which college is Seven Sirius Benjamin attending? He is attending The University of Colorado-Boulder. What is Seven Sirius Benjamin's Instagram handle? Benjamin has no known social media handle; thus, it is difficult to tell if he is active. What is the meaning of Seven Sirius Benjamin's name? 'Seven' is a unisex name meaning the number seven. His mother views it as a divine, indivisible numeral. 'Sirius' is derived from the ancient Greek origin, meaning glowing, burning, dog star and burning brightly. Who are Erykah Badu's children? Erykah Badu has three children: Seven Sirius Benjamin, fathered by André 3000, Puma Sabti Curry, fathered by The D.O.C., and Mars Merkaba Thedford, whose father is Jay Electronica.

Seven Sirius Benjamin has generated interest from fans for quite a while. As the son of renowned musicians André 3000 and Erica Abi Wright (Erykah Badu), he has been a been a topic of public discussions since childhood. Despite this, he has managed to maintain a low profile, focusing on his studies and personal growth.

