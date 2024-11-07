Little Women: Dallas cast: Each actress's role, net worth, and career explored

Little Women: Dallas is a reality television series that airs on the Lifetime network in the United States. It is the 4th sequel series from the Little Women: LA franchise. The show follows the lives of several short women who live in Dallas, Texas. Learn more about the Little Women: Dallas cast members, including their roles on the show, careers, net worth, and current whereabouts.

Dallas is well-known for its unique cowboy culture, delectable Tex-Mex cuisine, and vibrant arts scene, among other things. With Little Women: Dallas, Lifetime aims to demonstrate that huge things can come in small packages. The series chronicles seven little ladies as they embark on new adventures, form new friendships, argue, and deal with all of the drama.

Little Women: Dallas cast

Little Women: Dallas debuted on 2 November 2016 and concluded on 6 December 2017. Since its cancellation, many people have wanted to know more about the actresses' whereabouts, with many searching "Little Women: Dallas cast; where are they now?" Here is everything you need to know about them.

Cast member Age Height Caylea Woodbury 29 4' Tiffani Chance 32 3'11" Bri Barlup 32 3'11" Asta Young 31 4'5" Emily Fernandez 33 4'1" Amanda Loy 35 4'2" Brichelle Humphrey 40 4'3"

1. Caylea Woodbury

Full name: Caylea Mae Woodbury

Caylea Mae Woodbury Date of birth: 15 July 1995

15 July 1995 Profession: Content creator, makeup artist, reality TV star

Content creator, makeup artist, reality TV star Net worth: $100, 000–$500, 000

Caylea was born in Salem, New Hampshire, on 15 July 1995 and is 29 years old as of 2024. She has achondroplasia, a kind of dwarfism. Before appearing on Little Women: Dallas, Woodbury was a go-go dancer. She attended Tint School of Makeup and Cosmetology in Season 1 of the show and earned her makeup artist certificate.

Caylea's alleged net worth is between $100,000 and $500,000. She earns income as a content creator, makeup artist, reality TV star, go-go dancer, Jewelry consultant, and brand influencer.

Where is she now?

Woodbury continues to share images and videos on her Instagram page and is currently dating Kyle Randazzo.

2. Tiffani Chance

Full name: Tiffani Marie Chance

Tiffani Marie Chance Date of birth: 27 February 1992

27 February 1992 Profession: Reality TV star, jeweller, digital creator, hair stylist

Reality TV star, jeweller, digital creator, hair stylist Net worth: $1.5 million

Tiffani Chance is the main character in Little Women: Dallas. She was born on 27 February 1992 and is 32 years old as of 2024. Tiffani completed her studies at Raphael's School of Beauty Culture, Inc. in Ohio. She worked as a cosmetologist before appearing on Little Women: Dallas.

Tiffani starred in the 1986 film Ferris Bueller's Day Off. The American actress has an alleged net worth of $1.5 million. She earns income as an actress, content creator, hair stylist, and restaurant employee.

Where is Tiffani Chance now?

She lives in Dallas, Texas, and works as a cosmetician. Tiffani is also active on Instagram.

3. Bri Barlup

Full name: Brianna Lyn Barlup

Brianna Lyn Barlup Date of birth: 20 April 1992

20 April 1992 Profession: Reality TV star, dancer, rapper, actress

Reality TV star, dancer, rapper, actress Net worth: $1 million

Bri Barlup played a significant role in Little Women: Atlanta and Little Women: Dallas. She was born 20 April 1992 and is 32 years old as of 2024. Bri has achondroplasia, a kind of dwarfism. She previously worked as a club dancer with Emily Fernandez before joining Little Women: Atlanta.

Bri and Fernandez also appeared in the music video for rapper Lil Chuckee's track Da Wwop. According to Famous People, Barlup has an alleged net worth of $1 million. She has earned her income through her dancing, rapping, and acting career.

Where is she now?

Barlup is a mother to two children, Malik Robert and Karter Lee. She is currently in a relationship with Wooda Bowen.

4. Asta Young

Full name: Asta Young

Asta Young Date of birth: 31 October 1992

31 October 1992 Profession: Reality TV star, artist, professional cosplay model, bartender

Reality TV star, artist, professional cosplay model, bartender Net worth: $1 million

Asta Young was born in Hong Kong, China, on 31 October 1992. She is 31 years old as of October 2024. Asta worked as an established cosplay model and artist before joining Little Women: Dallas. She retails her artwork through her website. Young is married to Ty Goossen.

The couple got married on 27 June 2015. Goossen and Young work at an acclaimed pub in Dallas, Texas. According to Famous Networth, the American artist has an alleged net worth of $1 million. She has earned income as a reality TV star, artist, professional cosplay model, and bartender.

Where is Asta Young now?

She sells artwork through her website and works as a bartender in Dallas with her spouse.

5. Emily Fernandez

Full name: Emily Fernandez

Emily Fernandez Date of birth: 30 June 1991

30 June 1991 Profession: Dancer, event host, rapper

Dancer, event host, rapper Net worth: $500,000

Emily Fernandez has played significant roles in Little Women: Atlanta and Little Women: Dallas. She was born on 30 June 1991 and is 33 years old as of 2024. Emily has achondroplasia, a kind of small stature. She was a club dancer before appearing on Little Women: Atlanta.

Emily was also featured in rapper Lil Chuckee's music video for the track Da Wopp. According to Startup Opinions, she has an alleged net worth of $500,000. She earns income through her career as a dancer, event host, and rapper.

Where is she now?

Since leaving the program, Emily has continued her career as an event host and rapper. The American female rapper also relocated from Dallas to Atlanta, Georgia.

6. Amanda Loy

Full name: Amanda Kate Loy

Amanda Kate Loy Date of birth: 18 December 1988

18 December 1988 Profession: Reality TV star, figure competitor, personal trainer, actress

Reality TV star, figure competitor, personal trainer, actress Net worth: $350, 000

Amanda Loy was born on 18 December 1988 and is 35 years old as of October 2024. Her small stature is known as hypochondroplasia. Before her appearance on Little Women: Dallas, she worked as a personal trainer and figure competitor. During Season 2 of the series, Amanda opted to pursue a profession in stunt doubles and acting.

She played a minor role as a secretary in the documentary series Scandal Made Me Famous. The American actress has an alleged net worth of $350,000. She has accumulated income as a reality TV star, figure competitor, personal trainer, and actress.

Where is she now?

Amanda has returned to bodybuilding after the show was cancelled.

7. Brichelle Humphrey

Full name: Brichelle Humphrey

Brichelle Humphrey Date of birth: 5 March 1984

5 March 1984 Profession: Reality TV star, business compliance analyst

Reality TV star, business compliance analyst Net worth: $1 million–$5 million

Brichelle Humphrey is a Little Women: Dallas cast member. She played a recurring role in Season 1 before joining the main cast for Season 2. Brichelle was born on 5 March 1984 and is 40 years old as of 2024.

She was a corporate compliance analyst for AppleOne before joining the cast of Little Women: Dallas. Brichelle has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. She earns her income as a reality TV star and business compliance analyst.

Where is Brichelle Humphrey now?

According to her LinkedIn page, Brichelle is a claims adjuster for 470 Claims Management and Wardlaw Claims Service, LLC.

Is there a season 3 of Little Women Dallas?

Little Women: Dallas was officially cancelled and will not return to Lifetime for season three, according to IMDb. How many seasons does Little Women: Dallas have? The show ran for two seasons only.

Where can I watch Little Women in Texas?

You can watch full episodes, videos, and more of Little Women: Dallas on the Lifetime channel, Prime Video, and Discovery+ Amazon Channel. Availability might change based on your region and subscription services.

These are the talented Little Women: Dallas cast members who made the show a success. The show followed a group of little people as they negotiated their friendships, rivals, careers, and daily lives in North Texas. It aired on Lifetime for two seasons from 2 November 2016 to 6 December 2017.

