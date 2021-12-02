Who is the toughest zodiac sign and what qualities do they hold?

Every zodiac sign has both its positive and negative traits. Some are flexible than others, and you can quickly deal with them. The toughest zodiac sign is about difficult people who never seem to be in a good mood. They are always challenging and constantly looking for a fight. Their personality traits make it difficult to get along with them no matter how hard you try.

Trying to win the heart of difficult people can be frustrating. Although being difficult is part of every human, some Zodiac signs are more complex than others. Therefore, it is not easy to get them to see things your way.

Toughest zodiac sign

All tough always have one quality a “don’t mess with me” attitude. But, unfortunately, you only have one of two options if you mess around with the toughest of the tough. Either you run away and hope they don’t follow you or apologize and hope they forgive you.

1. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarians are naturally private people. Their emotional issues make it difficult to get along with them. It is pointless to have a personal discussion with an Aquarian who can’t allow you to express your feelings fully. But, unfortunately, they rarely open up, making it difficult to read them.

Aquarius lack empathy for other people. They don’t have time to discuss what’s bothering them but still require others to understand their sensitivities. They will expect you to know what they feel even if they refuse to talk.

An Aquarius needs someone they can trust. However, it's never easy to know your space with Aquarius. You can't say they love you or not.

2. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Which zodiac signs can fight? Scorpios. They are known for not knowing what they want. Their emotional fluctuation makes them difficult to deal with. Furthermore, this is an individual who is difficult to partner with due to their assertive nature. As a result, they are unable to stick to long-term relationships.

It is advisable to stay as far away from an angry Scorpio as possible. They tend to express their dominance to the extreme by taking what they want when they want. And most people feel intimidated by their mere presence.

To hell with anyone who tries to stand in Scorpios way. Scorpio will not discuss this once they realize that you have betrayed them. Instead, they are quick in cutting you out of their life.

3. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If you have been wondering which Zodiac sign is the strongest emotionally, Taurus is the most difficult to get along with. This is because they are so stubborn among the entire Zodiac. They are often immovable once they’ve made up their mind. Moreover, once they have decided, they rarely open their minds to any other ideas.

Furthermore, Taurus is one of the most powerful Zodiac signs. Therefore, it is not easy to have an amicable discussion with Taurus. They are typically rude and inconsiderate of other people’s feelings.

From the looks, Taurus doesn’t seem like one of the tougher signs. But that’s so deceiving. Never judge a book by its cover. Her tough attitude comes out when she is standing up for someone she loves.

Her priorities lie in making sure the people around her are taken care of. In that case, she will stand up for other people before she stands up for herself.

4. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Who is the most complicated female Zodiac sign? Capricorn. She is a no-nonsense kind of character. Besides, she thinks she knows better than anyone else. Unfortunately, people find it hard to deal with Capricorn because of their “know-it-all” attitude. They tend to be controlling and bossy.

Her tough outer shell is a way to protect herself. She fears people who may want to bring her confidence down. They are the picture of practicality, efficiency, and hard work. While this makes them star employees, they tend to approach every relationship like a business transaction.

Thus this explains why they can’t last in a relationship. After all, no partner wants to feel like they’re being looked at every time. This makes them one of the most challenging Zodiac signs to get along with.

Capricorn doesn’t like to take risks, and there will be trouble if you try to make them. Also, Capricorns can be closed-minded. She can easily tune you out. So, to avoid trouble, keep off when Capricorn starts acting tough.

5. Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Gemini is generally good at roasting people. They sometimes make people feel stupid and embarrassed. If you have been asking yourself which Zodiac sign is the strongest? Then it’s Gemini. They may look innocent but can beat anyone up in seconds with their words.

Since they have to deal with their mixed thoughts, Gemini is emotionally strong. Besides, they tend to hide their emotions. They will do anything to seek attention. They are constantly distracted thus, keeping their attention is a big task.

6. Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo is not the easiest person to love. They are overly critical. One may regret asking them questions. Many people have noted that Virgos are hugely judgmental. They don’t take harsh criticism.

Who wants to feel judged when they’re trying to do something? Virgo is a picky girl who searches for the slightest mistake. They are a know-it-all. Worse of all, they are easily convinced that you don’t.

Once they feel threatened, they will turn to the person they feel is threatening them. Practising acceptance is the key to Virgo. They will automatically keep most people away, even if it's not intentional until they're sure they can trust them.

7. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries are the hardest Zodiac sign to forget. They don't have much time for other people’s opinions. However, provided you follow their lead and meet their demands, they are so fun to deal with. Their “always right” keeps people away from them.

Aries has no patience. However, you will always get along with them as long as you are constantly in the wrong. But, if you don’t like conflict, then you will have a difficult time with Aries.

Aries are kind of individuals who will never admit that they made a mistake. Instead, they will go off on an adventure and won’t deal with it. In other words, they hardly consider the consequences of their actions.

Difficult people thrive on conflict. These people love creating trouble and drama wherever they go. Many times the toughest Zodiac sign have a lot of fear and insecurity at their core. Their difficult nature acts as a shield. Trustworthiness is a virtue that you should have for them to accommodate you.

