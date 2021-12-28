Who is the ugliest person in the world in 2022? A list of the top 8

Human beings associate themselves with everything beautiful. You are better off being good-looking than ugly. A person is likely to judge you more favourably and treat you better when attractive. When you are unattractive, you do not get enough attention from your peers and family members. Others can even consider you offensive or repulsive. But your fortunes can even change overnight if people describe you as the ugliest person in the world.

Godfrey Baguma in studio. Photo: @FirstMagazine

Source: UGC

While many people go to lengths to change their appearances and look beautiful, the ugliest people have embraced their looks. Some have even enjoyed world fame for ugly, raised families and are happy with their lives. Others like Lizzie Velasquez have risen above cyber bullying and even became renowned motivational speakers.

Since nobody has looked at the faces of over 7.8 billion people worldwide, it can be challenging to know who is ugly and who is not. Thankfully, many publications can help tell you who the ugliest person in the world is in 2022.

Who is the most ugliest person in the world?

People have different ways of describing a beautiful person since beauty is in the eyes of the beholder. However, there is a considerable agreement across cultures and individuals about what makes a person’s face handsome and ugly. One thing for sure is that the beauty bias starts from the moment a child is born. But who are the ugliest people in the world?

1. Donatella Versace

Donatella Versace attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Donatella Francesca Versace is one of the ugliest celebrities born on 2 May 1955 (age 66) in Reggio Calabria, Calabria, Italy. She is a businesswoman, fashion designer, and model. However, many people know her as the sister of Gianni Versace, the founder of the brand Versace.

Donatella is not as attractive as many people expect a millionaire to be in 2022 because of cosmetic surgeries. But even despite her age, she still maintains a spot among the ugliest people worldwide.

2. Godfrey Baguma

Godfrey Baguma starring into space. Photo: @FirstMagazine

Source: Twitter

Godfrey Baguma is the ugliest person in the world. The 53-year-old Ugandan national has an unknown medical condition that deformed his face resulting in an unattractive appearance. Baguma rose to the public limelight in 2002 when he entered a competition to determine the ugliest person in Uganda because he wanted to make money for his family.

He won the competition and retained the title to this date. Godfrey Baguma has been in three marriages and has eight children. Today, Baguma works as a public speaker, singer, and comedian. His stage name is Ssebabi.

3. Iggy Pop

Iggy Pop attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Iggy Pop was born James Newell Osterberg Jr. on 21 April 1947 (age 74) in Muskegon, Michigan, United States. The American works as a musician, songwriter, and singer. He is well known as the Godfather of Punk and was the lyricist and vocalist for the band The Stooges formed in 1967.

In 2010, Iggy Pop topped the list of ugly celebrities in America. Iggy Pop took the honours after The Good Surgeon Guide conducted a survey to determine the ugliest celebrities. After polling 1,300 people, Iggy Pop beat other celebrities, including Jodie Marsh, Donatella Versace, Cher, Mickey Rourke, and Melanie Griffith.

4. Jocelyn Wildenstein

Jocelyn Wildenstein discusses her engagement to Lloyd Klein at Baccarat Hotel in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai

Source: Getty Images

Jocelyn Wildenstein is an American socialite born on 7 September 1940 (age 81) in Lausanne, Switzerland. She is best known as the ex-wife of billionaire businessman and art dealer Alec Wildenstein. Jocelyn has lived an extravagant lifestyle that forced her to file for bankruptcy.

Despite being 81, Jocelyn gets the title of one of the ugliest people globally because of the extensive cosmetic surgeries she underwent most of her life. The face surgeries cost her millions of dollars but resulted in an appearance that makes her look like a cat.

5. Joshua Glen Box

Joshua Glen Box posing for the camera. Photo: @WKRG

Source: Twitter

Joshua Glen Box is a 38-year-old man from Springdale, Arkansas, United States. People consider him the ugliest man on earth because he has no nose and has suffered several devastating facial injuries. In addition, Glen has faced many legal battles throughout his lifetime.

In 2015, the authorities charged him for possessing and distributing child pornography. He also pleaded guilty in 2018 for receiving material involving the sexual exploitation of a minor and possessing content involving the sexual exploitation of a minor under 12 years old.

6. Maison Sere

Newly crowned Mr Ugly Zimbabwe, Maison Sere, poses during the Ugliest Man contest in Harare, Zimbabwe. Photo: Jekesai Njikizana

Source: Getty Images

Maison Sere entered the annual Zimbabwean competition to determine the ugliest man in the country in 2015. The competition had 35 people, including the incumbent, who had won the title three times in a row. Sere beat the rest of the men to claim the title of Mr Ugly and win a prize of $500.

Maison Sere became one of the ugliest people worldwide because of his missing teeth. Today, Sere is 48 years old and lives in Harare, Zimbabwe. The Mr Ugly competition started in 2012 to recognise and celebrate beauty in ugliness.

7. Michael Berryman

Michael Berryman arrives at Rob Zombie's "The Lords Of Salem" Los Angeles Premiereat AMC Burbank in Burbank, California. Photo: Rodrigo Vaz

Source: Getty Images

Michael John Berryman was born on 4 September 1948 (age 73) in Los Angeles, California, United States. He works as a character actor, and people know him for his roles in the TV series The X-Files and Star Trek. Berryman has a rare condition called hypohidrotic ectodermal dysplasia.

The condition prevents him from sweat glands, fingernails, and hair. His uncharacteristic face has made people consider him one of the ugliest celebrities in America. Fortunately, it has also allowed him to portray horrifying characters in horror and B movies.

8. Steven Tyler

Steven Tyler arrives at Steven Tyler's Third Annual Grammy Awards Viewing Party to benefit Janie’s Fund presented by Live Nation at Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Steven Tyler was born Steven Victor Tallarico on 26 March 1948 (age 73) in Manhattan, New York, United States. He is an American singer, actor, musician, and former TV personality best known as the lead singer of the rock band Aerosmith.

Tyler makes on this list because people consider him the hottest ugly guy in showbiz. But, unfortunately, his feather look and pouty lips also make him one of the ugliest celebrities.

If you go by what many publications have suggested, then the ugliest person in the world is Ugandan Godfrey Baguma. But many others fit the description of the word ugly, including Iggy Pop, Maison Sere, Marilyn Manson, Steven Tyler, Joshua Glen Box, and Michael Berryman. Donatella Versace, Jocelyn Wildenstein, and Lizzie Velásquez also top the list of the ugliest women globally.

Yen.com.gh shared an article about the most beautiful girls in Ghana. The list of beautiful girls in Ghana is endless. However, you will rarely miss these women when talking about beauty and perfection.

Source: YEN.com.gh