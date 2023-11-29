Wofa, a middle-aged Ghanaian man, has served as a waiter at Heavy Do restaurant in Accra for an impressive 38 years since his teenage years in 1985

Renowned for his unwavering dedication, Wofa has never taken a leave, sparking speculation about whether he might be the world's longest-serving waiter

Saddick Adams, a Twitter influencer, encouraged people to "show him some love" during their visits, highlighting Wofa's remarkable commitment to his role

Wofa, a middle-aged Ghanaian man, has become a symbol of unwavering dedication at Heavy Do restaurant in Accra.

He began his journey as a teenager in 1985, serving as a waiter for an impressive 38 years, and he remained a steadfast presence ever since.

Remarkably, Wofa has never taken a leave, prompting some to ponder if he might hold the record for the longest-serving waiter globally.

Wofa has served at Heavy Do for 38 years Photo credit: @saddickadams

Source: Twitter

The intriguing story caught the attention of many, including Twitter influencer Saddick Adams, who urged his followers to "show him some love" during their visits to the restaurant.

As patrons enter Heavy Do, they are greeted not just by the aroma of delicious food but also by the warm and familiar presence of Wofa, whose dedication to his craft has left an indelible mark on the establishment.

Social media users applaud Wofa at Heavy Do for his dedication and years of service

Wofa's enduring commitment to his role has turned him into a local legend, embodying loyalty and resilience. Check out some comments netizens have been sharing about his story below:

@rooseveltantwi said:

Patriotic staff! Sacrifices upon sacrifices! Today a young man works for 1 year and he wants to get the same benefits as the owner hence ends up stealing to show people he or she is blessed! And if u ask how they made it, they tell you is the blessings of God! Genuine man! Bless

@Kwesi78645055 commented:

I don't know him, but genuinely want someone to surprise him big. After seeing this. Well people may think he is a failure but no one knows how life could be, as the saying goes "we've all been kids before but no one has been an adult yet". May he get people to show him Love

@tuffguy_1 added:

Obama, i hope wofa has pension. As we show him love we wish to see him comfortable when he finally decides to retire. If wofa doesn't, i hope there's a way we can help him so we don't have to open gofundme for wofa in the near future.

See the post below:

Viral video shows elderly man enjoying soup in disposable cup at local eatery, igniting laughter and praise for resourcefulness

Also, a widely circulated video captures an elderly man savoring soup from a disposable cup at a local eatery, with the man appearing unperturbed by being recorded, leading netizens to respond with laughter and admiration for his resourcefulness.

Ghanaian "chop bar" amuses netizens as it playfully mimics a hospital setting.

In other news, a Ghanaian eatery created a buzz on the internet after images were shared on Facebook by user "Bra Kofi Elijah," portraying a "chop bar" designed to mimic a hospital, prompting a flood of amused comments from netizens who found the unique concept both surprising and entertaining.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh