17 songs about escaping and breaking free from the world: Curated playlist

Life can be challenging sometimes, and all you want to do is escape from your problems or the problems of the world around you. The desire to flee is a common emotion that almost everyone experiences at some point. Songs about escaping frequently reflect the yearning to break free from an individual or something holding you back or bringing you grief. Whether it's a dead-end career, a toxic relationship, or a monotonous habit, these songs encourage you to imagine and act on a brighter future.

Music talks to individuals in a variety of ways. It can change their mood, bring back memories, and allow them to connect with and relate to people close and far. It can make people cheerful and energised, or it might help them rest and feel calm at the end of a long, challenging day.

Songs about escaping and breaking free from the world

Songs are a terrific method to describe emotions, and many songs perfectly portray the sense of freeing away from obstacles. The following songs about breaking free will help you rise beyond your worries.

1. Elastic Heart – Sia feat. Shia LaBeouf & Maddie Ziegler

The song is a collective effort about having a flexible heart which enables you to trust and fall in love again after a difficult breakup. Sia confesses that she might fall apart, yet she is still resilient enough to conceal her feelings from the heartbreaker if that happens.

2. The Great Escape – P!nk

In this song, P!nk discusses the critical problem of toxic escapism hilariously and sarcastically. The lyric, "But everyone you know is trying to smooth it over/Find a way to make the hurt go away, "exemplifies the song's main topic and the sentiments of pain that most people experience at some point in their lives.

3. You Don't Own Me – Lesley Gore

You Don't Own Me is one of the best songs about running away. Lesley informs her spouse that she does not belong to him and wishes to have her own life. The song was among the first media pieces that motivated the Women's Liberation Movement. Its fame has been sustained via public appearances and cover renditions.

4. Runaway – Kanye West ft. Pusha T

In this song, Kanye West sings to his adversaries. He criticises them and fantasises about fleeing his problems, all while expressing contradicting feelings and thoughts. West also tackles his errors and urges others to avoid the globe's jerks, regardless of whether he is one of them.

5. Piano Man – Billy Joel

This song is inspired by Billy Joel's experiences playing the piano in the Executive Room. One of the best escape songs, the music is about the individuals he encountered during his six-month stint and how his piano performance gave listeners an unforgettable experience in the piano bar as they fled their daily lives.

6. Escape – Kx5 (Kaskade + Deadmau5) ft. Hayla

This song intends to create regret for the 2000s and its music. The main character asks a love interest what would transpire if they fled together and had a romantic and free journey. It demonstrates how a love connection may cause you to feel new enjoyment and excitement, making you desire to do new things. This is among the songs about getting away that shouldn't miss in your playlist.

7. Drift Away – Dobie Gray

This piece's character appreciates his guitar and the incredible power of music. He claims music frees his spirit and transports him to a peaceful and joyful world. The original vocalist was John Henry Kurtz, but Dobie Gray's rendition is one of the most well-known.

8. Break free – Raised Fist

Break Free is a composition about conquering obstacles and getting free from the bonds that bind you. It's an inspiring anthem with a catchy melody that will have you singing it for days. This song was published by the Swedish hardcore punk group in 2000 and is still one of their most-played songs.

9. Set Me Free –Dillon Francis feat. Martin Garrix

Set Me Free is one of the best songs about leaving it all behind. The song, published in 2014, is ideal for anyone determined to move on from a toxic relationship. It has a great melody that makes you want to dance, and the words are about finally breaking free from the past.

10. Time to Break Free – Gamma Ray

If you're seeking metal music about breaking free, go no further than Time to Break Free. The track is about taking charge of your life and determining your future. It's an uplifting song with an encouraging message ideal for anybody who needs a little push to take control.

11. Malibu – Miley Cyrus

Malibu is a composition about beginning again after leaving your previous life behind. It's an enjoyable song with a relaxed summer atmosphere, ideal for anyone wishing to adjust. Various musicians, including Twenty-One and Two Cimorelli, have covered the song.

12. Breaking Free – Skillet

Skillet is a Christian rock group, and this track appears on their 2016 album Unleashed. It's about a man dealing with difficulties and feeling like he will snap under the strain. The words are compelling, and the song conveys a tremendous message of optimism. It's the music to listen to if you're about to give up.

13. Time to Pretend – MGMT

This music has the right melancholy nostalgic vibe to accompany your getaway. Living a bleak existence can be taxing. The song is about escaping the stresses of regular life and living in a fantasy world. It's enjoyable to fantasise about achieving fame and money or leading the life of your dreams.

14. Leaving On a Jet Plane – Peter, Paul, and Mary

Everyone requires a little inspiration occasionally, and this track delivers precisely that. It expresses an urge to leave everything behind and begin a new life. The song provides an optimistic outlook on the possibilities available if you decide to change your life. It also demonstrates how you may embark on a new adventure or take a significant risk to improve your life.

15. Escape from Love – Eva Simmons and Sidney Samson

The music is about fleeing a terrible relationship. The character tries to run away from love, but she can't. Love may be a blinding sensation that often latches onto your heart. Breaking out from love can be one of a person's most difficult experiences, although occasionally required.

16. Freedom – Pharell Williams

This song addresses frequent difficulties confronting people of colour. This encompasses issues like exploitation and poverty. The song has a sombre tone to it, but it is ultimately inspiring. It will give you the confidence to believe that you can conquer problems. You can feel free regardless of how enslaved you are. It's a basic beat, yet the straightforward pattern is ideal for escape.

17. Dog Days Are Over – Florence and the Machine

This song grows from a humble and hesitant beginning to a contemporary epic ballad. When things are tough, everyone wishes to escape reality. But if you bury your head down and concentrate on the vital things, the dog days will pass you by.

This music will help you escape the suffering you are experiencing, whether you decide to battle or flee. It will offer you a new burst of energy to run in either direction.

Above are some of the best songs about escaping and breaking free from the world. Songs about breaking free reflect the yearning to escape from an individual or something holding you back or bringing you grief.

