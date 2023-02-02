What is the most-viewed TikTok video ever? 10 with the biggest viewership

TikTok is among the most popularly used social media platforms in 2024. Many TikTokers have earned fame and money from the platform. The most-viewed TikTok video ever has billions of views. The most-viewed videos on the platform are engaging and entertaining.

The most-viewed TikTok video ever is pretty interesting. This list of the most-viewed TikTok videos is strictly based on the number of views. Some are funny, while others are educative. These viral videos are posted by creative and consistent people who have amassed a significant following on social media.

Overview of the most-viewed TikTok videos ever

Ranking Video Views 1 Zach King's Harry Potter illusion 2.3 billion 2 James Charles' Christmas Wonderland transition 1.7 billion 3 Zach King's Hide and Seek 1.1 billion 4 Zach King's Glass Half Full 966.6 million 5 Bella Poarch's M to the B 794.5 million 6 Zach King's Paint Loop 660.3 million 7 Nyadollie's beauty tutorial look 512.1 million 8 Jamie Big Sorrel Horse's Dancing to Say It Right 444.9 million 9 Kool Kid Nelly's How Did She Know This Dance 433.1 million 10 Daexo's Baby 400.1 million

Most-viewed TikTok video ever: top 10 list

Check out the list of top 10 most-viewed TikTok videos ever.

10. Daexo's Baby - 400.1 million views

A baby’s smile will warm your heart no matter the mood that you are in. This video by Daexo shows a young baby giving the purest smile ever. It is not only lovely but also stunning. Daexo's Baby has 400.1 million views.

9. Kool Kid Nelly's How Did She Know This Dance - 433.1 million views

Kool Kid Nelly goes dancing and discovers the lady he surprises with a dance and discovers she knows the exact dance moves. How cool is that! Kool Kid Nelly's How Did She Know This Dance has 433.1 million views.

8. Jamie Big Sorrel Horse's Dancing to Say It Right - 444.9 million views

Dancing helps develop muscles, tones the body, and improves circulation, balance, and coordination. Jamie's dances are fun to watch. Jamie Big Sorrel Horse's Dancing to Say It Right has 444.9 million views.

7. Nyadollie's beauty tutorial look – 512.1 million views

6. Zach King's Paint Loop - 660.3 million views

is a social media sensation, model, and makeup guru whose account went viral after she began posting content in January 2023. Nyadollie Deng is of Sudanese origin. Her videos primarily promote her cosmetic brand. She also makes makeup recommendations for people with dark-skinned complexions. Nyadollie'shas 512.1 million views.

Paint Loop by Zach garnered the creator 660.3 million views, which is pretty impressive. This is not his only video to have a massive number of views. The Paint Loop video was first uploaded in October 2019.

5. Bella Poarch's M to the B - 794.5 million views

M to the B is a popular diss track. Bella Poarch uses this track to create a fun clip. Denarie Bautista Taylor, known professionally as Bella Poarch, is a famous social media personality and singer.

4. Zach King's Glass Half Full - 966.6 million views

Is the glass half-full or half-empty? This is a question many people struggle to find a valid answer to. Zach helps you to determine whether it is half-full or half-empty. This is one of the most popular TikTok videos ever, with 966.6 million views.

3. Zach King's Hide and Seek - 1.1 billion views

Zach King is the king of illusion. His videos gain thousands of likes and plays a few minutes after upload. He is known as one of the content creators with the most-viewed TikTok videos in 24 hours. This illusion video has 1.1 billion views.

2. James Charles' Christmas Wonderland transition - 1.7 billion views

‘Hi, Sisters!' is James Charles' opening line on almost all his videos on various social media platforms. James is influential in the beauty community and is known for makeup videos. His content ranks high on the list of the top 100 most-viewed TikTok videos. His Christmas Wonderland transition video has 1.7 billion views.

1. Zach King's Harry Potter illusion - 2.3 billion views

Zach King's Harry Potter illusion is the most-viewed TikTok video ever in the world. Do you want to see Hogwarts and Wizard Magic? This Zach King video is the real deal for you. Zach King may not perform magic in the traditional sense, but his expertly edited videos are the bomb. Zach King's Harry Potter illusion has 2.3 billion views.

Which is the most-viewed TikTok video?

The video with the most views is Zach King's Harry Potter illusion. His Harry Potter illusion has 2.3 billion views.

What content gets the most views on TikTok?

Statistics show that entertainment is the most popular content category on TikTok worldwide.

How do you increase views on TikTok?

If you wish to increase your views on the platform, add hashtags to your content, create a multi-part series, include popular music, follow viral TikTok trends, know your target audience, and find the best times to post on the platform. You can also cross-promote your videos and create videos from comments.

What is the 3-second rule on TikTok?

The 3-second rule means that if you have not grabbed a user’s attention in three seconds or less, they are not going to continue watching. Therefore, content creators should know it only takes three seconds for a user to click off their TikTok videos.

What video has the most views on TikTok?

Zach King's Harry Potter illusion has the most views as of 2023. It has 2.3 billion views.

Which is the most liked TikTok video?

Bella Poarch's M to the B is arguably the most-liked video on the platform. It has 2.3 billion likes and 794.5 million views.

What is the most-viewed TikTok video ever?

The most-viewed and most-liked TikTok video ever is the Harry Potter illusion by Zach King.

The most-viewed TikTok video is funny, entertaining, and even educative. Which among the most-viewed videos have you watched so far?

