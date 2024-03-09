Top 20 tallest WNBA players in NBA history (Ranked by height)

Basketball is a sport that necessitates a variety of qualities, including agility, speed, coordination, and strength. However, a particular ability that can provide a basketball player with an advantage over others is height. Height may be necessary for WNBA players since it improves their shooting, blocking, rebounding, and defensive skills. Who are the tallest WNBA players in NBA history?

Determining the tallest WNBA players involved analysing each player's height in feet and centimetres. We generated this list by analysing each individual's height using statistics from the WNBA website, Interbasket, and other reputable online sources. While this list is reliable, the players' heights may vary due to measurement techniques, the posture of the players, and updates over time.

Top 20 tallest WNBA players

Height is frequently regarded as a competitive edge in basketball, and the tallest female basketball players have demonstrated this. Their drive and passion have motivated generations, and they remain role models for today's young athletes.

Rank Player Height Country 1. Margo Dydek 7'2" (218 cm) Poland 2. Bernadett Hatar 6'10" (208 cm) Hungary 3. Han Xu 6'9.25" (206 cm) China 4. Brittney Griner 6'9" (205 cm) USA 5. Haixia Zheng 6'8" (203 cm) China 6. Maria Stepanova 6'8" (203 cm) Russia 7. Liz Cambage 6'8" (203 cm) Australia 8. Lindsay Taylor 6'8" (203 cm) USA 9. Katie Mattera 6'7.5" (202 cm) USA 10. Razija Brcaninovic 6'7.2" (201 cm) Bosnia 11. Kara Wolters 6'7.2" (201 cm) USA 12. Teaira McCowan 6'7.2" (201 cm) USA 13. Imani McGee-Stafford 6'7.2" (201 cm) USA 14. Jennifer Hamson 6'7.2" (201 cm) USA 15. Alison Bales 6'7.2" (201 cm) USA 16. Gillian Goring 6'7.2" (201 cm) USA 17. Zane Tamane 6'7.2" (201 cm) Latvia 18. Li Yueru 6'7.2" (201 cm) China 19. Kalani Brown 6'7" (200 cm) USA 20. Olga Firsova 6'6" inches (198 cm) Ukraine

1. Margo Dydek – 7 feet 2 inches

Margo Dydek at the Key Arena at Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington, United States on 18 June 2000. Photo: Otto Greule Jr

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Małgorzata Teresa Dydek-Twigg

Małgorzata Teresa Dydek-Twigg Date of birth: 28 April 1974

28 April 1974 Date of death: 27 May 2011

27 May 2011 Age at the time of death: 37 years old

Margo Dydek was an internationally renowned basketball player from Poland. She was well-known for being the world's tallest competitive female basketball player. Margo coached the Northside Wizards of the Queensland Basketball League and played centre for several WNBA teams. She was 7 feet 2 inches or 218 centimetres tall.

2. Bernadett Hatar – 6 feet 10 inches

Bernadett Hatar is seen in action during EuroLeague Women group B match between Asseco Arka Gdynia and Sopron Basket. Photo: Tomasz Zasinski

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Bernadett Határ

Bernadett Határ Date of birth: 24 August 1994

24 August 1994 Age: 29 years old (as of March 2024)

29 years old (as of March 2024) Current team: Connecticut Sun

Who is the tallest WNBA player right now? Bernadett Határ is a famous Hungarian basketball player. She is 6 feet 10 inches or 208 centimetres tall. Bernadett competes for the Sopron Basket in the EuroLeague Women, Connecticut Sun in the WNBA, and the Hungarian national team.

3. Han Xu – 6 feet 9.25 inches

Han Xu, #21 of Team China, shoots the ball in the Women's Basketball group match between China and Portugal on day 0 of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games on 28 July 2023. Photo: VCG

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Han Xu

Han Xu Date of birth: 31 October 1999

31 October 1999 Age: 24 years old (as of March 2024)

24 years old (as of March 2024) Current team: New York Liberty

Who is the tallest current WNBA player? Han Xu is a renowned Chinese basketball player. She competes for the New York Liberty in the Women's National Basketball Association. The Liberty selected Han in the second round (14th overall) in the 2019 WNBA Draft. She is 6 feet 9.25 inches or 206 centimetres tall.

4. Brittney Griner – 6 feet 9 inches

Brittney Griner #15 of the US National Team warms up before their exhibition game against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on 12 November 2023. Photo: Lance King

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Brittney Yevette Griner

Brittney Yevette Griner Date of birth: 18 October 1990

18 October 1990 Age: 33 years old (as of March 2024)

33 years old (as of March 2024) Current team: Phoenix Mercury

Brittney Griner plays for the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA. Brittney is a six-time WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold winner for the United States women's national basketball team. How tall is Brittney Griner? She is 6 feet 9 inches or 205 centimetres tall.

5. Haixia Zheng – 6 feet 8 inches

Zheng of the Los Angeles Sparks stands on the court during a game against the New York Liberty at the Great Western Forum. Photo: Todd Warshaw

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Zheng Haixia

Zheng Haixia Date of birth: 7 March 1967

7 March 1967 Age: 57 years old (as of 2024)

57 years old (as of 2024) Current team: Retired

Zheng Haixia is one of the tallest female basketball players. She is a former professional women's basketball player from China. Zheng competed for the Women's National Basketball Association and China's women's national team.

6. Maria Stepanova – 6 feet 8 inches

Russia's Maria Stepanova celebrates after winning the women's basketball bronze medal match of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games against China on 23 August 2008. Photo: FILIPPO MONTEFORTE

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Maria Alexandrovna Stepanova

Maria Alexandrovna Stepanova Date of birth: 23 February 1979

23 February 1979 Age: 45 years old (as of 2024)

45 years old (as of 2024) Current team: N/A

Maria Stepanova is an accomplished basketball player from Russia who competed in the Olympics. She competed for the Phoenix Mercury of the Women's National Basketball Association in the United States. Maria is 6 feet 8 inches or 203 centimetres tall.

7. Liz Cambage – 6 feet 8 inches

Liz Cambage #1 of the Los Angeles Sparks warms ahead of a game against the Washington Mystics at Crypto.com Arena on 12 July 2022. Photo: Katharine Lotze

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Elizabeth Folake Cambage

Elizabeth Folake Cambage Date of birth: 18 August 1991

18 August 1991 Age: 32 years old (as of March 2024)

32 years old (as of March 2024) Current team: Australia's national team

Elizabeth is an accomplished basketball player from Australia. She plays for the Sichuan Yuanda Women's Basketball Team in Chengdu, China. She competed for Australia's national team, the Opals, from 2009 to 2021, gaining bronze at the 2012 Olympics, silver at the 2018 World Cup and gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Liz is 6 feet 8 inches or 203 centimetres tall.

8. Lindsay Taylor – 6 feet 8 inches

Lindsay Taylor #13 of the Seattle Storm poses for a photo during 2012 WNBA Media Day on 27 May 2012. Photo: Terrence Vaccaro

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Lindsay Corine Taylor

Lindsay Corine Taylor Date of birth: 20 May 1981

20 May 1981 Age: 42 years old (as of March 2024)

42 years old (as of March 2024) Current team: Retired

Lindsay is a retired basketball player from the United States. She competed in the KBSL, WNBA, WKBL, LFB, WCBA, Polish Women's League, and the Angolan Women's Basketball League. Lindsay is a highly seasoned player who has played professionally overseas for 13 seasons.

9. Katie Mattera – 6 feet 7.5 inches

Katie Mattera is standing against a blue background (L). She stands between two short girls (R). Photo: @CoachMattera_LU on X(Twitter), @katiemattera.cornerstone on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Katharen Ruth Mattera

Katharen Ruth Mattera Date of birth: 17 November 1982

17 November 1982 Age: 41 years old (as of March 2024)

41 years old (as of March 2024) Current team: Retired

Katie Mattera is a former WNBA player and American collegiate basketball coach. She is the ninth-tallest individual to have ever played competitively in the WNBA. Katie is 6 feet 7.5 inches or 202 centimetres tall.

10. Razija Brcaninovic – 6 feet 7.2 inches

Full name: Razija Mujanović

Razija Mujanović Date of birth: 15 April 1967

15 April 1967 Age: 56 years old (as of March 2024)

56 years old (as of March 2024) Current team: Retired

Razija Mujanović is a retired Bosnian basketball player who played for Yugoslavia until 1992 and is a professional in the WNBA. She is 6 feet 7.2 inches or 201 centimetres tall.

11. Kara Wolters – 6 feet 7.2 inches

Center Kara Wolters of the UConn Huskies relaxes momentarily during a break in the action of the Huskies' 86-79 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Photo: Ken White

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kara Elizabeth Wolters

Kara Elizabeth Wolters Date of birth: 15 August 1975

15 August 1975 Age: 48 years old (as of March 2024)

48 years old (as of March 2024) Current team: Retired

Kara Elizabeth Wolters is a former American college and skilled basketball player who works as a sports commentator. During her playing career, she won the NCAA national championship (1995), the FIBA global championship (1998), the WNBA championship (1999), and the Olympic gold medal (2000). Kara is 6 feet 7.2 inches or 201 centimetres tall.

12. Teaira McCowan – 6 feet 7.2 inches

Dallas Wings centre Teaira McCowan speaks with the media following Game 2 of the First Round of the WNBA Playoffs between the Dallas Wings and the Connecticut Sun. Photo: Erica Denhoff

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Teaira McCowan

Teaira McCowan Date of birth: 28 September 1996

28 September 1996 Age: 27 years old (as of March 2024)

27 years old (as of March 2024) Current team: Dallas Wings

Teaira McCowan is a professional basketball player from the United States. She plays for Galatasaray in the Women's Basketball Super League and the Dallas Wings in the WNBA. She also competed in basketball for the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Teaira is 6 feet 7.2 inches or 201 centimetres tall.

13. Imani McGee-Stafford – 6 feet 7.2 inches

Imani McGee-Stafford #34 of the Texas Longhorns looks on during the NCAA Women's First Round Basketball Tournament against the Pennsylvania Quakers on 23 March 2014. Photo: Mitchell Layton

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Imani Trishawn McGee-Stafford

Imani Trishawn McGee-Stafford Date of birth: 11 October 1994

11 October 1994 Age: 29 years old (as of March 2024)

29 years old (as of March 2024) Current team: Dallas Wings

Imani Trishawn McGee-Stafford is an experienced basketball player from the United States of America. She attended the University of Texas at Austin, where she played basketball. Imani is 6 feet 7.2 inches or 201 centimetres tall.

14. Jennifer Hamson – 6 feet 7.2 inches

Jennifer Hamson leans against an automobile (L). She rests her hands on a wooden table (R). Photo: @jen.hamson on Instagram, @jennifer.hamson.31 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Jennifer Hamson

Jennifer Hamson Date of birth: 23 January 1992

23 January 1992 Age: 32 years old (as of 2024)

32 years old (as of 2024) Current team: Los Angeles Sparks

Jennifer Hamson is an experienced volleyball player from the United States who previously played basketball. The Los Angeles Sparks drafted Hamson 23rd overall (2nd round) in the 2014 WNBA draft following her undergraduate career. She is 6 feet 7.2 inches or 201 centimetres tall.

15. Alison Bales – 6 feet 7.2 inches

Alison Bales (43) of Duke University looks for an open teammate against the University of Maryland during the Division I Women's Basketball Final Four Championship. Photo: Jamie Schwaberow

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Alison Marie Bales

Alison Marie Bales Date of birth: 4 April 1985

4 April 1985 Age: 38 years old (as of March 2024)

38 years old (as of March 2024) Current team: Retired

Alison Bales is a retired WNBA professional basketball player from the United States. She competed for Dynamo Moscow, an elite basketball club in Russia, over the winter of 2007/08. She is now in the offseason with L Union Jainaut Basket Saint Amon in France.

16. Gillian Goring – 6 feet 7.2 inches

Gillian Goring of the Washington Mystics poses for her WNBA headshot on 2 May 2007. Photo: Mitchell Layton

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Gillian Rachael Goring

Gillian Rachael Goring Date of birth: 7 June 1983

7 June 1983 Age: 40 years old (as of March 2024)

40 years old (as of March 2024) Current team: Washington Mystics

Gillian Goring is a retired Trinidadian basketball player who competes in the WNBA. The Washington Mystics drafted her in the third phase of the 2007 WNBA Draft as the 32nd overall preference. She is 6 feet 7.2 inches or 201 centimetres tall.

17. Zane Tamane – 6 feet 7.2 inches

Zane Tamane #6 of the Phoenix Mercury poses for a portrait during Phoenix Mercury Media Day on 16 May 2012. Photo: Barry Gossage

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Zane Tamane

Zane Tamane Date of birth: 24 September 1983

24 September 1983 Age: 40 years old (as of March 2024)

40 years old (as of March 2024) Current team: Nadezhda Orenburg

Zane Tamane is a Latvian women's basketball player who now plays for Nadezhda Orenburg and the Latvia women's national basketball team. She is 6 feet 7.2 inches or 201 centimetres tall.

18. Li Yueru – 6 feet 7.2 inches

China's Li Yueru during the 2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup Final match between USA and China at Sydney Superdome. Photo: Steve Christo - Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Li Yueru

Li Yueru Date of birth: 28 March 1999

28 March 1999 Age: 24 years old (as of March 2024)

24 years old (as of March 2024) Current team: Los Angeles Sparks

Li Yueru is a basketball player from China. She competes for the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA, the Chinese national team, and the Guangdong Dolphins in the Women's Chinese Basketball Association (WCBA). Li Yueru is 6 feet 7.2 inches or 201 centimetres tall.

19. Kalani Brown – 6 feet 7 inches

Kalani Brown of the Baylor Bears is taking a free throw during the UConn Huskies vs. Baylor Bears NCAA Women's Basketball game. Photo: Tim Clayton

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kalani Brown

Kalani Brown Date of birth: 21 March 1997

21 March 1997 Age: 26 years old (as of March 2024)

26 years old (as of March 2024) Current team: Dallas Wings

Kalani Brown plays for Maccabi Bnot Ashdod and the Dallas Wings of the WNBA. She has won numerous accolades throughout her playing career, including an All-American by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) after the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

20. Olga Firsova – 6 feet 6 inches

Olga Firsovas is holding a basketball on her left side (L). She is posing for a portrait photo while smiling. Photo: @Wikidata, @Xwhos (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Olga Firsova

Olga Firsova Date of birth: 23 April 1976

23 April 1976 Age: 47 years old (as of March 2024)

47 years old (as of March 2024) Current team: Retired

Olga Firsova is a retired professional basketball player. She is one of the tallest individuals to have ever played competitively in the WNBA. She is 6 feet 6 inches or 198 centimetres tall.

What is the average WNBA height?

Based on official data from the WNBA website, the standard height of a WNBA player is 6 feet 0.65 inches or 184 centimetres.

Margo Dydek is the only 7 footer in WNBA history. She was 7 feet 2 inches or 218 centimetres tall. She was a centre on various WNBA teams.

There are approximately 40 NBA players 7 feet or taller. Twenty-seven players are classified as standing 7 feet 3 inches or 221 centimetres or taller as of 2024. However, just three are active throughout the 2023-24 season.

Above are some of the tallest WNBA players in NBA history. The WNBA has produced some of the tallest athletes who have made an unmistakable imprint on the league because of their remarkable heights.

