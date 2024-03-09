Top 20 tallest WNBA players in NBA history (Ranked by height)
Basketball is a sport that necessitates a variety of qualities, including agility, speed, coordination, and strength. However, a particular ability that can provide a basketball player with an advantage over others is height. Height may be necessary for WNBA players since it improves their shooting, blocking, rebounding, and defensive skills. Who are the tallest WNBA players in NBA history?
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Top 20 tallest WNBA players
- 1. Margo Dydek – 7 feet 2 inches
- 2. Bernadett Hatar – 6 feet 10 inches
- 3. Han Xu – 6 feet 9.25 inches
- 4. Brittney Griner – 6 feet 9 inches
- 5. Haixia Zheng – 6 feet 8 inches
- 6. Maria Stepanova – 6 feet 8 inches
- 7. Liz Cambage – 6 feet 8 inches
- 8. Lindsay Taylor – 6 feet 8 inches
- 9. Katie Mattera – 6 feet 7.5 inches
- 10. Razija Brcaninovic – 6 feet 7.2 inches
- 11. Kara Wolters – 6 feet 7.2 inches
- 12. Teaira McCowan – 6 feet 7.2 inches
- 13. Imani McGee-Stafford – 6 feet 7.2 inches
- 14. Jennifer Hamson – 6 feet 7.2 inches
- 15. Alison Bales – 6 feet 7.2 inches
- 16. Gillian Goring – 6 feet 7.2 inches
- 17. Zane Tamane – 6 feet 7.2 inches
- 18. Li Yueru – 6 feet 7.2 inches
- 19. Kalani Brown – 6 feet 7 inches
- 20. Olga Firsova – 6 feet 6 inches
- What is the average WNBA height?
- Are there any 7 footers in the WNBA?
- How many 7 footers are in the NBA?
Determining the tallest WNBA players involved analysing each player's height in feet and centimetres. We generated this list by analysing each individual's height using statistics from the WNBA website, Interbasket, and other reputable online sources. While this list is reliable, the players' heights may vary due to measurement techniques, the posture of the players, and updates over time.
Top 20 tallest WNBA players
Height is frequently regarded as a competitive edge in basketball, and the tallest female basketball players have demonstrated this. Their drive and passion have motivated generations, and they remain role models for today's young athletes.
|Rank
|Player
|Height
|Country
|1.
|Margo Dydek
|7'2" (218 cm)
|Poland
|2.
|Bernadett Hatar
|6'10" (208 cm)
|Hungary
|3.
|Han Xu
|6'9.25" (206 cm)
|China
|4.
|Brittney Griner
|6'9" (205 cm)
|USA
|5.
|Haixia Zheng
|6'8" (203 cm)
|China
|6.
|Maria Stepanova
|6'8" (203 cm)
|Russia
|7.
|Liz Cambage
|6'8" (203 cm)
|Australia
|8.
|Lindsay Taylor
|6'8" (203 cm)
|USA
|9.
|Katie Mattera
|6'7.5" (202 cm)
|USA
|10.
|Razija Brcaninovic
|6'7.2" (201 cm)
|Bosnia
|11.
|Kara Wolters
|6'7.2" (201 cm)
|USA
|12.
|Teaira McCowan
|6'7.2" (201 cm)
|USA
|13.
|Imani McGee-Stafford
|6'7.2" (201 cm)
|USA
|14.
|Jennifer Hamson
|6'7.2" (201 cm)
|USA
|15.
|Alison Bales
|6'7.2" (201 cm)
|USA
|16.
|Gillian Goring
|6'7.2" (201 cm)
|USA
|17.
|Zane Tamane
|6'7.2" (201 cm)
|Latvia
|18.
|Li Yueru
|6'7.2" (201 cm)
|China
|19.
|Kalani Brown
|6'7" (200 cm)
|USA
|20.
|Olga Firsova
|6'6" inches (198 cm)
|Ukraine
1. Margo Dydek – 7 feet 2 inches
- Full name: Małgorzata Teresa Dydek-Twigg
- Date of birth: 28 April 1974
- Date of death: 27 May 2011
- Age at the time of death: 37 years old
Margo Dydek was an internationally renowned basketball player from Poland. She was well-known for being the world's tallest competitive female basketball player. Margo coached the Northside Wizards of the Queensland Basketball League and played centre for several WNBA teams. She was 7 feet 2 inches or 218 centimetres tall.
2. Bernadett Hatar – 6 feet 10 inches
- Full name: Bernadett Határ
- Date of birth: 24 August 1994
- Age: 29 years old (as of March 2024)
- Current team: Connecticut Sun
Who is the tallest WNBA player right now? Bernadett Határ is a famous Hungarian basketball player. She is 6 feet 10 inches or 208 centimetres tall. Bernadett competes for the Sopron Basket in the EuroLeague Women, Connecticut Sun in the WNBA, and the Hungarian national team.
3. Han Xu – 6 feet 9.25 inches
- Full name: Han Xu
- Date of birth: 31 October 1999
- Age: 24 years old (as of March 2024)
- Current team: New York Liberty
Who is the tallest current WNBA player? Han Xu is a renowned Chinese basketball player. She competes for the New York Liberty in the Women's National Basketball Association. The Liberty selected Han in the second round (14th overall) in the 2019 WNBA Draft. She is 6 feet 9.25 inches or 206 centimetres tall.
4. Brittney Griner – 6 feet 9 inches
- Full name: Brittney Yevette Griner
- Date of birth: 18 October 1990
- Age: 33 years old (as of March 2024)
- Current team: Phoenix Mercury
Brittney Griner plays for the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA. Brittney is a six-time WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold winner for the United States women's national basketball team. How tall is Brittney Griner? She is 6 feet 9 inches or 205 centimetres tall.
5. Haixia Zheng – 6 feet 8 inches
- Full name: Zheng Haixia
- Date of birth: 7 March 1967
- Age: 57 years old (as of 2024)
- Current team: Retired
Zheng Haixia is one of the tallest female basketball players. She is a former professional women's basketball player from China. Zheng competed for the Women's National Basketball Association and China's women's national team.
6. Maria Stepanova – 6 feet 8 inches
- Full name: Maria Alexandrovna Stepanova
- Date of birth: 23 February 1979
- Age: 45 years old (as of 2024)
- Current team: N/A
Maria Stepanova is an accomplished basketball player from Russia who competed in the Olympics. She competed for the Phoenix Mercury of the Women's National Basketball Association in the United States. Maria is 6 feet 8 inches or 203 centimetres tall.
7. Liz Cambage – 6 feet 8 inches
- Full name: Elizabeth Folake Cambage
- Date of birth: 18 August 1991
- Age: 32 years old (as of March 2024)
- Current team: Australia's national team
Elizabeth is an accomplished basketball player from Australia. She plays for the Sichuan Yuanda Women's Basketball Team in Chengdu, China. She competed for Australia's national team, the Opals, from 2009 to 2021, gaining bronze at the 2012 Olympics, silver at the 2018 World Cup and gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Liz is 6 feet 8 inches or 203 centimetres tall.
8. Lindsay Taylor – 6 feet 8 inches
- Full name: Lindsay Corine Taylor
- Date of birth: 20 May 1981
- Age: 42 years old (as of March 2024)
- Current team: Retired
Lindsay is a retired basketball player from the United States. She competed in the KBSL, WNBA, WKBL, LFB, WCBA, Polish Women's League, and the Angolan Women's Basketball League. Lindsay is a highly seasoned player who has played professionally overseas for 13 seasons.
9. Katie Mattera – 6 feet 7.5 inches
- Full name: Katharen Ruth Mattera
- Date of birth: 17 November 1982
- Age: 41 years old (as of March 2024)
- Current team: Retired
Katie Mattera is a former WNBA player and American collegiate basketball coach. She is the ninth-tallest individual to have ever played competitively in the WNBA. Katie is 6 feet 7.5 inches or 202 centimetres tall.
10. Razija Brcaninovic – 6 feet 7.2 inches
- Full name: Razija Mujanović
- Date of birth: 15 April 1967
- Age: 56 years old (as of March 2024)
- Current team: Retired
Razija Mujanović is a retired Bosnian basketball player who played for Yugoslavia until 1992 and is a professional in the WNBA. She is 6 feet 7.2 inches or 201 centimetres tall.
11. Kara Wolters – 6 feet 7.2 inches
- Full name: Kara Elizabeth Wolters
- Date of birth: 15 August 1975
- Age: 48 years old (as of March 2024)
- Current team: Retired
Kara Elizabeth Wolters is a former American college and skilled basketball player who works as a sports commentator. During her playing career, she won the NCAA national championship (1995), the FIBA global championship (1998), the WNBA championship (1999), and the Olympic gold medal (2000). Kara is 6 feet 7.2 inches or 201 centimetres tall.
12. Teaira McCowan – 6 feet 7.2 inches
- Full name: Teaira McCowan
- Date of birth: 28 September 1996
- Age: 27 years old (as of March 2024)
- Current team: Dallas Wings
Teaira McCowan is a professional basketball player from the United States. She plays for Galatasaray in the Women's Basketball Super League and the Dallas Wings in the WNBA. She also competed in basketball for the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Teaira is 6 feet 7.2 inches or 201 centimetres tall.
13. Imani McGee-Stafford – 6 feet 7.2 inches
- Full name: Imani Trishawn McGee-Stafford
- Date of birth: 11 October 1994
- Age: 29 years old (as of March 2024)
- Current team: Dallas Wings
Imani Trishawn McGee-Stafford is an experienced basketball player from the United States of America. She attended the University of Texas at Austin, where she played basketball. Imani is 6 feet 7.2 inches or 201 centimetres tall.
14. Jennifer Hamson – 6 feet 7.2 inches
- Full name: Jennifer Hamson
- Date of birth: 23 January 1992
- Age: 32 years old (as of 2024)
- Current team: Los Angeles Sparks
Jennifer Hamson is an experienced volleyball player from the United States who previously played basketball. The Los Angeles Sparks drafted Hamson 23rd overall (2nd round) in the 2014 WNBA draft following her undergraduate career. She is 6 feet 7.2 inches or 201 centimetres tall.
15. Alison Bales – 6 feet 7.2 inches
- Full name: Alison Marie Bales
- Date of birth: 4 April 1985
- Age: 38 years old (as of March 2024)
- Current team: Retired
Alison Bales is a retired WNBA professional basketball player from the United States. She competed for Dynamo Moscow, an elite basketball club in Russia, over the winter of 2007/08. She is now in the offseason with L Union Jainaut Basket Saint Amon in France.
16. Gillian Goring – 6 feet 7.2 inches
- Full name: Gillian Rachael Goring
- Date of birth: 7 June 1983
- Age: 40 years old (as of March 2024)
- Current team: Washington Mystics
Gillian Goring is a retired Trinidadian basketball player who competes in the WNBA. The Washington Mystics drafted her in the third phase of the 2007 WNBA Draft as the 32nd overall preference. She is 6 feet 7.2 inches or 201 centimetres tall.
17. Zane Tamane – 6 feet 7.2 inches
- Full name: Zane Tamane
- Date of birth: 24 September 1983
- Age: 40 years old (as of March 2024)
- Current team: Nadezhda Orenburg
Zane Tamane is a Latvian women's basketball player who now plays for Nadezhda Orenburg and the Latvia women's national basketball team. She is 6 feet 7.2 inches or 201 centimetres tall.
18. Li Yueru – 6 feet 7.2 inches
- Full name: Li Yueru
- Date of birth: 28 March 1999
- Age: 24 years old (as of March 2024)
- Current team: Los Angeles Sparks
Li Yueru is a basketball player from China. She competes for the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA, the Chinese national team, and the Guangdong Dolphins in the Women's Chinese Basketball Association (WCBA). Li Yueru is 6 feet 7.2 inches or 201 centimetres tall.
19. Kalani Brown – 6 feet 7 inches
- Full name: Kalani Brown
- Date of birth: 21 March 1997
- Age: 26 years old (as of March 2024)
- Current team: Dallas Wings
Kalani Brown plays for Maccabi Bnot Ashdod and the Dallas Wings of the WNBA. She has won numerous accolades throughout her playing career, including an All-American by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) after the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
20. Olga Firsova – 6 feet 6 inches
- Full name: Olga Firsova
- Date of birth: 23 April 1976
- Age: 47 years old (as of March 2024)
- Current team: Retired
Olga Firsova is a retired professional basketball player. She is one of the tallest individuals to have ever played competitively in the WNBA. She is 6 feet 6 inches or 198 centimetres tall.
What is the average WNBA height?
Based on official data from the WNBA website, the standard height of a WNBA player is 6 feet 0.65 inches or 184 centimetres.
Are there any 7 footers in the WNBA?
Margo Dydek is the only 7 footer in WNBA history. She was 7 feet 2 inches or 218 centimetres tall. She was a centre on various WNBA teams.
How many 7 footers are in the NBA?
There are approximately 40 NBA players who stand 7 feet or taller. Twenty-seven players are classified as standing 7 feet 3 inches or 221 centimetres or taller as of 2024. However, just three are active throughout the 2023-24 season.
Above are some of the tallest WNBA players in NBA history. The WNBA has produced some of the tallest athletes who have made an unmistakable imprint on the league because of their remarkable heights.
