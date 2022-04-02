Who is the richest boxer in the world? A list of the top 20 wealthiest right now

Sports, in general, are lucrative. If you are skilled in any sport and know how to use your talent, you are sure to make all the money in the world. Boxers, like other athletes, make good money from the sport. Ever wondered how much money your favourite boxer is worth? The richest boxer in the world spends lavishly and lives like there is no tomorrow.

Tyson Fury speaks to the media during the Tyson Fury v Dilian Whyte press conference at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Photo: James Chance

Source: Getty Images

Many of the retired boxers still relevant today know how to spend their money to make more money. In the age of social media, you will see multiple boxers use their fame to gain more followers and get brands to notice them. In addition, the money they earn in boxing helps them get into entrepreneurship and opens doors for them when they want to venture into business.

Who is the richest boxer in the world?

The boxing industry has risen to become more prevalent in recent years. In addition, the fighter's net worths are starting to reflect that fact, as seen in the millions of dollars they own. Here is a list of the top 20 boxers in the world.

1. Floyd Mayweather – $450

Full name: Floyd Joy Mayweather Jr.

Floyd Joy Mayweather Jr. Date of birth: 24th February 1977

24th February 1977 Age: 45 years (as of 2022)

Floyd Mayweather, boxing legend and businessman, attends his exclusive red carpet birthday bash at Gabriel South Beach in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: Jason Koerner

Source: Getty Images

Who is the richest boxer in the world? 45-year-old Floy Mayweather takes the top spot. But which boxing fan does not know Floyd Mayweather? He never shies away from showing all the money he has made.

He openly displays his wealth on social media and now and then spends on extras. The star competed between 1996 and 2015, and then returned to boxing in 2017. He has fought a total of 50 fights and won all.

Floyd Mayweather's net worth is approximated to be $450, making him the wealthiest in 2022. However, his career earnings were $1.1 billion by the time he was retiring.

2. George Foreman – $400 million

Full name: George Edward Foreman

George Edward Foreman Date of birth: 10th January 1949

10th January 1949 Age: 73 years (as of 2022)

George Foreman attends the Hublot x WBC "Night of Champions" Gala at the Encore Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Roger Kisby

Source: Getty Images

Who is the 2nd richest boxer? George Foreman. George Edward Foreman was a beat during his prime. The former professional boxer known as Big George played boxing between 1967 and 1997.

George Foreman is a two-time world heavyweight champion and an Olympic gold medalist. After retiring, Foreman got himself involved in entrepreneurship, having created the George Foreman Grill. He is also an author and a minister.

3. Manny Pacquiao – $300 million

Full name: Emmanuel Dapidran Pacquiao Sr.

Emmanuel Dapidran Pacquiao Sr. Date of birth: 17th December 1978

17th December 1978 Age: 43 years (as of 2022)

Manny Pacquiao attends a post-fight news conference after to his loss to Yordenis Ugas in a WBA welterweight title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Steve Marcus

Source: Getty Images

Manny Pacquiao is one of the most famous Pilipino boxers. The former boxer retired from boxing briefly in 2016 before returning to the sport. Manny is, however, not very active in the ring, given that he was elected as a senator in the Philippines in 2016.

Nevertheless, many boxing platforms rank Manny as the best Asian boxer of all time. So, what is Pacquiao's net worth? The now politician is estimated to be worth around $300 million.

4. Oscar De La Hoya – $250 million

Full name: Oscar De La Hoya

Oscar De La Hoya Date of birth: 4th February 1973

4th February 1973 Age: 49 years (as of 2022)

Oscar De La Hoya celebrates his birthday by volunteering at Project Angel Food in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Oscar De La Hoya has fought 45 fights, winning 39. 30 of the fights were won by KO. The 49-year-old professional boxer started his professional career in 1992 and retired in 2008. He is celebrated for winning 11 world titles in six weight classes, including the lineal championship in three weight classes.

5. Don King – $200 million

Full name: Donald King

Donald King Date of birth: 20th August 1931

20th August 1931 Age: 90 years (as of 2022)

Promotor Don King stands seen ringside before the fight between Gennady Golovkin and Vanes Martirosyan in a WBC-WBA Middleweight Championship. Photo: Harry How

Source: Getty Images

Donald King is one of the oldest living boxing legends today. The 90-year-old got into boxing after persuading Muhammad Ali to box in a charity exhibition for a local hospital.

He is famously known for promoting The Rumble in the Jungle and the Thrilla in Manila. During his hey-days, Don King was known for his flamboyancy and striking hair.

6. Lennox Lewis – $180 million

Full name: Lennox Claudius Lewis

Lennox Claudius Lewis Date of birth: 2nd September 1965

2nd September 1965 Age: 56 years (as of 2022)

Ex Heavyweight Boxing champion Lennox Lewis gestures during an autograph signing event at the 56th WBC ( World Boxing Council ) Convention in Kiev, Ukraine. Photo: STR

Source: Getty Images

Lenox Lewis retired in 2003, having started professional boxing in 1989. The former British boxer is a three-time world heavyweight champion, a two-time lineal champion, and is the last heavyweight to hold the undisputed championship. After retirement, Lenox Lewis never went far from the sport and now does boxing analysis and commentating.

7. Saul Alvares – $150 million

Full name: Santos Saúl Álvarez Barragán

Santos Saúl Álvarez Barragán Date of birth: 18th July 1990

18th July 1990 Age: 31 years (as of 2022)

Boxer Canelo Alvarez looks on during the press conference announcing the May 7th Canelo Alvarez v Dmitry Bivol fight at the Sheraton Hotel in San Diego, California. Photo: Matt Thomas

Source: Getty Images

Also known as Canelo Alvarez, Santos Saúl Álvarez Barragán started boxing when he was a teen. The 31-year-old Mexican professional boxer has held the WBA (Super), WBC and Ring magazine titles since 2020, the WBO title since May 2021, and the IBF title since November 2021.

Canelo's net worth is reported to be $150 million. He is the first boxer to become the undisputed champion at super middleweight.

8. Sugar Ray Leonard – $120 million

Full name: Ray Charles Leonard

Ray Charles Leonard Date of birth: 17th May 1956

17th May 1956 Age: 65 years (as of 2022)

Sugar Ray Leonard attends Premiere Of "One Night: Joshua Vs. Ruiz" at Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Sugar Ray Ronald is not just known for his amazing boxing skills but also acting. The 65-year-old started boxing at the Palmer Park Recreation Center in 1969.

He was doing amateur boxing when he started. Sugar Ray has had 40 professional fights and won 37 of them. The retired boxer is also a motivational speaker.

9. Wladimir Klitschko – $110 million

Full name: Wladimir Wladimirowitsch Klitschko

Wladimir Wladimirowitsch Klitschko Date of birth: 25th March 1976

25th March 1976 Age: 46 years (as of 2022)

Ukrain boxing champion Vladimir Klitschko attends the "Celebrity Hunted" photocall at Zoo Palast in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Isa Foltin

Source: Getty Images

Wladimir Klitschko was a professional boxer from 1996 to 2017. During his career, the Ukrainian boxer fought 69 fights and won 64. He held the world heavyweight championship twice, including the unified WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO, and Ring magazine titles. Wladimir Klitschko is the small brother of Vitali Klitschko.

10. Anthony Joshua – $100 million

Full name: Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua

Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua Date of birth: 15th October 1989

15th October 1989 Age: 32 years (as of 2022)

Anthony Joshua of Great Britain visits Expo 2020 Dubai in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Francois Nel

Source: Getty Images

Anthony Joshua is a two-time former unified world heavyweight champion, having held the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO titles from 2016 to 2019 and again between December 2019 and September 2021. The 32-year-old British professional boxer has fought 26 fights and won 24.22 of the wins were by KO.

11. Vitali Klitschko – $90 million

Full name: Vitali Volodymyrovych Klitschko

Vitali Volodymyrovych Klitschko Date of birth: 19th July 1971

19th July 1971 Age: 50 years (as of 2022)

Vitali Klitschko speaks during a press conference in Kiev, Ukraine. Photo: STR

Source: Getty Images

Many professional boxers try to remain within the sport even after retirement. Not Vitali Klitschko. The 50-year-old former boxer is the current mayor of Kyiv and head of the Kyiv City State Administration.

Vitali Klitschko has held public office since 2014. Before getting into politics and administration, Vitali Klitschko was adored in the boxing ring in Ukraine. He also previously served as a member of parliament.

12. Bernard Hopkins – $52 million

Full name: Bernard Humphrey Hopkins Jr.

Bernard Humphrey Hopkins Jr. Date of birth: 15th January 1965

15th January 1965 Age: 57 years (as of 2022)

Bernard Hopkins attends "Creed II" New York Premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski

Source: Getty Images

57-year-old Bernard Hopkins competed from 1988 to 2016. The Philadelphia native has fought 67 fights and won 55. Hopkins was Nicknamed "The Executioner" and later "The Alien' during his reign.

He is lauded for his longevity and ability to continue competing successfully at an advanced age. Like many other boxers, Bernard Hopkins became a promoter after retirement.

13. Ricky Hatton – $50 million

Full name: Richard John Hatton

Richard John Hatton Date of birth: 6th October 1978

6th October 1978 Age: 43 years (as of 2022)

Ricky Hatton during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Leg One match between Manchester City and AtlÈtico Madrid at City of Manchester Stadium. Photo: James Williamson

Source: Getty Images

The former British professional boxer entertained boxing fans between 1997 and 2012. During his prime, Ricky Hatton held multiple world championships at light-welterweight and welterweight. He fought a total of 48 fights, only losing 3. Since his retirement, Ricky Hatton has worked as a promoter and trainer.

14. Naseem Hamed – $48 million

Full name: Naseem Hamed

Naseem Hamed Date of birth: 12th February

12th February Age: 48 years (as of 2022)

Prince Naseem Hamed looks on from ringside at The O2 Arena in London, England. Photo: Richard Heathcote

Source: Getty Images

Also known as Prince Naseem and Naz, Naseem Hamed is among the iconic boxers in Britain. The boxer competed from 1992 to 2002 and held multiple featherweight world championships.

These include the WBO title from 1995 to 2000, the IBF title in 1997, and the WBC title from 1999 to 2000. Naseem was doing well before he decided to retire early. Unfortunately, he retired due to personal issues.

15. Andre Berto – $40 million

Full name: Andre Michael Berto

Andre Michael Berto Date of birth: 7th September 1983

7th September 1983 Age: 38 years (as of 2022)

Andre Berto talks with members of the media about his upcoming fight with Miguel Cruz at Barclays Center in New York City. Photo: Edward Diller

Source: Getty Images

The two-time former welterweight world champion is among the richest and most loved boxers in the world. Andre Michael Berto held the WBC and IBF titles between 2008 and 2011 and the WBA interim title in 2015. He has fought 37 fights in his professional career, which lasted between 2004 and 2018. Berto holds dual citizenship in America and Haiti.

16. Amir Khan – $35 million

Full name: Amir Iqbal Khan

Amir Iqbal Khan Date of birth: 8th December 1986

8th December 1986 Age: 35 years (as of 2022)

Amir Khan faces the media during a BOXXER press conference ahead of his fight against Kell Brook at Manchester Central Convention Complex in Manchester, England. Photo: Alex Livesey

Source: Getty Images

Amir Iqbal Khan is one of the most celebrated boxers from the United Kingdom. The 35-year-old held the WBA title from 2009 to 2012 and the IBF title in 2011.

Fans of Amir Khan always laud him for his hand speed, among other strengths. Amir Khan has fought 40 professional fights and only lost 6. He is also a promoter and philanthropist.

17. Tyson Fury – 33 million

Full name: Tyson Luke Fury

Tyson Luke Fury Date of birth: 12th August 1988

12th August 1988 Age: 33 years (as of 2022)

Tyson Fury looks on prior to the Featherweight fight between Isaac Lowe and Luis Alberto Lopez as part of the MTK fight night at York Hall in London, England. Photo: James Chance

Source: Getty Images

Tyson Fury is a two-time world heavyweight champion, having held the WBC and The Ring magazine titles. Tyson Fury is a Heavyweight, having fought 32 fights and won 31. The 33-year-old 6'9 beast is among the youngest richest boxers in the world.

18. Anthony Mundine – $30 million

Full name: Anthony Mundine Jr.

Anthony Mundine Jr. Date of birth: 21st May 1975

21st May 1975 Age: 46 years (as of 2022)

Anthony Mundine looks on during a Turf War media opportunity at ICC Sydney Theatre in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Mark Evans

Source: Getty Images

The Australian professional boxer retired in 2021. Anthony Mundine was not just loved in the boxing world but also in the rugby world as he was a rugby league footballer The 46-year-old athlete, who is also known as Choc, thanks to his aboriginal roots, fought a total of 59 fights between 2000 and 2021.

19. Felix Trinidad – $30 million

Full name: Félix Juan Trinidad García

Félix Juan Trinidad García Date of birth: 10th January 1973

10th January 1973 Age: 49 years (as of 2022)

Boxing legend Tito Trinidad attends Bad Bunny Concert at Coliseo Jose M. Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photo: Gladys Vega

Source: Getty Images

Felix Trinidad was a beast in the ring between 1990 and 2008. The Puerto Rican held multiple world championships in three weight classes throughout his career, having fought 45 fights. Felix Trinidad is not only one of the richest boxers in the world but also one of the greatest Puerto Ricans ever to grace the boxing ring.

20. Miguel Cotto – $25 million

Full name: Miguel Ángel Cotto Vázquez

Miguel Ángel Cotto Vázquez Date of birth: 29th October 1980

29th October 1980 Age: 41 years (as of 2022)

World Champion boxer Miguel Cotto speaks at the International Boxing Hall of Fame for the Weekend of Champions ringside lecture session in Canastota, New York. Photo: Alex Menendez

Source: Getty Images

41-year-old Miguel Ángel Cotto Vázquez is a former professional boxer whose professional career spanned between 2001 and 2017. Miguel Cotto is a multiple-time world champion and the first Puerto Rican boxer to win world titles in four weight classes, from light-welterweight to middleweight. He is one of the richest boxers.

Who is the richest boxer in the world? Floyd Mayweather takes the lead. Others following closely are George Foreman and Manny Pacquiao. Other individuals on the list above are immensely loved by fans all over the world.

Source: YEN.com.gh