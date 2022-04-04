Who is the richest chef in the world? 20 of the wealthiest and their net worth
Nowadays, many chefs are unlike the regular cooks everyone used to know who spend most of their working hours toiling in the kitchen to make delicacies for people. The richest chef in the world may not be the best cook, but with consistency and hard work, they always meet and surpass their customers' expectations.
Some people have made impressive fortunes in the hospitality industry because they discovered the business side of their passion. Besides their cooking skills, some rich chefs mentor others, share recipes, host TV shows, and publish books to increase their earnings.
Richest chefs in the world
If you are considering pursuing a career as a chef, you have made a good choice. The reason is that people are making huge sums of money in the industry. According to Celebrity Net Worth's ranking, the following wealthy chefs have made so much money over the years.
1. Kimbal Musk - $500 million
- Full name: Kimbal Reeve Musk
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 20th September 1972
- Place of birth: Pretoria, South Africa
- Age: 49 years old (as of 2022)
- Marital status: married
- Profession: Chef and businessman
Kimbal Musk owns The Kitchen Restaurant Group, a collection of restaurants scattered through Colorado, Chicago, and Indianapolis. He moved to Canada to meet his brother, Elon Musk and later enrolled in French Culinary Institute in New York. Kimbal opened his restaurant, The Kitchen, in 2004.
Kimbal Musk's net worth accumulates from his career as a chef and other numerous software and technology companies he invested in. He is also a significant shareholder in his brother's company, Tesla Inc.
2. Jamie Oliver - $300 million
- Full name: James Trevor Oliver
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 27th May 1975
- Place of birth: Clavering, Essex, England
- Age: 47 years (as of 2022)
- Marital status: Married
- Profession: Chef, cookbook author, and TV host
Jamie Oliver's net worth of $300 million stems from his group of restaurants, TV shows, sale of cookbooks, endorsements, and other business adventures he dabbles in. He became a Member of the Order of the British Empire in 2003 as recognition for services to hospitality and industry.
3. Gordon Ramsay - $220 million
- Full name: Gordon James Ramsay
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 8th November 1966
- Place of birth: Johnstone, United Kingdom
- Age: 55 years (as of 2022)
- Marital status: married
- Profession: Chef, author, and TV host
Ramsey has made quite a fortune from cooking and has distinguished himself as a world-class chef. He has written numerous cookbooks, owns restaurants, and hosts Hell's Kitchen. In addition, he has managed to stay relevant even in evolving times by being on top of his game on social media. Currently, his net worth is estimated at $220 million.
4. Nobu Matsuhisa - $200 million
- Full name: Nobuyuki Matsuhisa
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 10th March 1949
- Place of birth: Saitama, Japan
- Age: 73 years old (as of 2022)
- Marital status: Married
- Profession: Chef and restaurateur
Matsuhisa is a renowned Japanese chef who has made a name for his distinctive Asian fusion Inspired cuisine. His restaurants, Matsuhisa Restaurants and Nobu Hospitality have a presence that cuts across continents. His net worth of $200 million is not surprising, as his chain of restaurants generates millions of dollars in revenue annually.
5. Wolfgang Puck - $120 million
- Full name: Wolfgang Johannes Puck
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 8th July 1949
- Place of birth: Sankt Veit an der Glan
- Age: 72 years old (as of 2022)
- Marital status: Married
- Profession: Chef and restaurateur
Wolfgang Puck is a famous Los Angeles restaurateur with many high-end restaurants spread throughout Los Angeles. In addition, he has authored six cookbooks and has a chain of successful establishments. Wolfgang Puck's net worth of $120 million accrues from his chain of restaurants, numerous TV shows, and catering career at Academy Awards.
6. Rachel Ray - $100 million
- Full name: Rachel Domenica Ray
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 25th August 1968
- Place of birth: Glens Falls, New York, United States
- Age: 53 years old (as of 2022)
- Marital status: married
- Profession: Chef, TV personality, and author
Rachel Ray is a chef, TV personality, author, and businesswoman who has made a name through her quick and easy cooking style. In addition, she is an engaging personality and one of the famed presenters on the Food Network.
She got Daytime Emmy Award for Best Outstanding Talk Show for her talk show, Rachel Ray, while making more profit from her assortment of Nutrish pet foods. Presently, her net worth is $100 million.
7. Emeril Lagasse - $70 million
- Full name: Emeril John Lagasse
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 15th October 1968
- Place of birth: Fall River, Massachusetts, United States
- Age: 62 years old (as of 2022)
- Marital status: Married
- Profession: Chef and restaurateur
Emeril Lagasse opened his restaurant after a nomination for Chef of the Year. He acquired a franchise for his brand and went ahead to open a shop in different locations in the United States. Emeril Lagasse's net worth of $70 million is made from his ability to create new recipes, sell cookbooks, and other business acumens.
8. Bobby Flay - $60 million
- Full name: Robert William Flay
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 10th December 1964
- Place of birth: Fall River, Massachusetts, United States
- Age: 57 years old (as of 2022)
- Marital status: Divorced
- Profession: Chef and TV host
Bobby Flay has had a long relationship with Food Network, allowing him to be the judge of other cooks in shows such as Next Food Network Star and The Next Iron Chef.
He has starred in some good movies like Law and Order: Special Victims Unit and Disney's Channel movie Eddie's Million Dollar Cookoff. In addition, he has worked as an executive chef for many restaurants. Bobby Flay's net worth is $60 million.
9. Ina Garten - $60 million
- Full name: Ina Rosenberg Garten
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 2nd February 1948
- Place of birth: New York, United States
- Age: 74 years (as of 2022)
- Marital status: Married
- Profession: Chef
Garten is among the top chefs globally, even though she did not start as a chef but as a writer with a forte in energy and nuclear power. She used her profits to open her first store, The Barefoot Contessa Specialty Store. She has authored cookbooks using Barefoot Contessa as her pen name and has been nicknamed after her first store. Her net worth is $60 million.
10. Jose Andres - $50 million
- Full name: Jose Ramon Andres
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 13th July 1969
- Place of birth: Mieres, Spain.
- Age: 52 years old (as of 2022)
- Marital status: Married
- Profession: Chef and restaurateur
Andres is famous for his Spanish-styled food and has restaurants in many locations in the United States and Dorado in Puerto Rico. He can be described as a humanitarian chef who is poised to feed the poor around the globe. It is no wonder that his net worth is pitched at $50 million.
11. Guy Fieri - $50 million
- Full name: Guy Ramsay Fieri
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 22nd January 1968
- Place of birth: Mieres, Spain
- Age: 54 years old (as of 2022)
- Marital status: Married
- Profession: Chef, restaurateur, and TV presenter
Fieri is a renowned TV host on Food Network who has authored some popular cookbooks. He is a co-owner of three restaurants in California and has other restaurants in New York City, Nevada, and Las Vegas. He has won the Emmy Awards and is among the highest-paid chefs. Currently, he boasts an estimated net worth of $50 million.
12. Thomas Keller - $50 million
- Full name: Thomas Aloysius Keller
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 14th October 1955
- Place of birth: Camp Pendleton South, California, United States
- Age: 67 years (as of 2022)
- Marital status: Married
- Profession: Chef and restaurateur
Thomas Keller started in the restaurant industry as a dishwasher but has risen to become one of the world's best chefs today. He has earned a 3-star rating in the Michelin Guide for his restaurant Per Se and another three stars for The French Laundry. His restaurants, cookbooks, and movies he starred in contribute to his overall net worth of $50 million.
13. Ree Drummond - $50 million
- Full name: Anne Marie Drummond
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 6th January 1969
- Place of birth: Bartlesville, Oklahoma, United States
- Age: 53 years old (as of 2022)
- Marital status: Married
- Profession: Chef, blogger, and TV presenter
Popularly known as The Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond is a blogger-turned-chef. She posts recipes on her blog, and she also hosts shows on Food Network, bringing her recipes to life under the name of her blog, The Pioneer woman.
She makes her fortune by selling cookbooks, cutlery, and kitchen wares. Her blog also features beauty and healthy lifestyle posts, with her family always being posted to encourage healthy living. Her net worth of $50 million is a testament to her success.
14. Vikram Vij - $50 million
- Full name: Vikram Vij
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: December 1964
- Place of birth: Amritsar, Punjab India
- Age: 57 years old (as of 2022)
- Marital status: Married
- Profession: Chef and restaurateur
Vikram Vij studied hotel management in Austria after leaving India at 20. He then emigrated to Canada and started his first restaurant named Vij's in Vancouver. He operates a no reservation policy restaurant based on the philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi. At the same time, he is an author who has applied principles to launch a line of pre-packaged curries and is worth $50 million.
15. Julia Child - $50 million
- Full name: Julia Carolyn McWilliams
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 15th August 1912
- Place of birth: Pasadena, California, U.S.
- Age: 91 years old when she died
- Marital status: Married
Julia was an American cooking teacher, author, and television personality famous for introducing French cuisine to the American public after publishing her first cookbook, Mastering the Art of French Cooking. She also started television programs, including The French Chef in 1963. Although she is no more, she was worth $50 million.
16. Levi Roots - $45 million
- Full name: Keith Valentine Alexander David Bright Graham
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 24th June 1958
- Place of birth: Clarendon, Jamaica
- Age: 58 years (as of 2022)
- Marital status: Married
- Profession: Chef and TV host
Today, almost every supermarket or grocery store in the United Kingdom has Levi's sauce stocked. Roots became famous in 2006 when he featured on Dragon's Den, a United Kingdom TV program. He asked for support to launch his variety of condiments, Reggae Reggae Sauce, on this show. He went on to become a cookbook writer and TV presenter with a net worth of $45 million.
17. Marco Pierre White - $40 million
- Full name: Marco Pierre White
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 11th December 1961
- Place of birth: Leeds, United Kingdom
- Age: 60 years old (as of 2022)
- Marital status: Married
- Profession: Chef and restaurateur
White started his career as a kitchen apprentice in Harrogate at the Hotel St. George. He became a chief chef at the Harveys when he was just 24 in 1986. Then, he merited three Michelin stars as a chef and retired from the kitchen after 17 active years to become a restaurateur. Since his retirement, White has appeared in several TV shows for the MasterChef series.
18. Giada De Laurentiis - $30 million
- Full name: Giada Pamela De Laurentiis
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 22nd August 1970
- Place of birth: Rome, Italy
- Age: 51 years old (as of 2022)
- Marital status: Divorced
- Profession: Chef, restaurateur, and TV personality
Giada De Laurentiis has worked for several high-profile restaurants in Los Angeles. She started as a chef in Paris and studied at Le Cordon Bleu. She hosts a TV show with Food Network, Everyday Italia. She has won Daytime Emmy and a Gracie Award for her outstanding stylish delicacies. She owns three restaurants in the United States and is worth $30 million.
19. Rick Bayless - $30 million
- Full name: Rick Bayless
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 23rd November 1953
- Place of birth: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States
- Age: 68 years old (as of 2022)
- Marital status: Married
Rick Bayless is an Oklahoma City-born chef. He is famous for featuring in Mexico: One Plate at a Time, a PBS television series. He is the proud owner of several restaurants, including Frontera Grill and Cruz Blanca Brewery & Taqueria in Chicago. Bayless has also published books like Authentic Mexican: Regional Cooking from the Heart of Mexico. Chef Rick is worth $30 million.
20. Curtis Stone - $25 million
- Full name: Curtis Travis Stone
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 4th November 1975
- Place of birth: Melbourne, Australia
- Age: 46 years old
- Marital status: Married
- Profession: Chef, author, and television personality
Curtis Stone is an Australian celebrity chef and television personality. He has been the fresh food and recipes ambassador for Coles Supermarkets in Australia since 2010. Besides, he has appeared on different Food Network programs, including The Biggest Loser, Top Chef Masters, and Iron Chef America. Interestingly also, he has a line of cutlery in his name. His net worth is $25 million.
Frequently asked questions
- Who is the richest chef in the world? The richest chef in the world is Kimbal Musk, although some people choose Alan Wong as the richest. Most people mistake Alan Wong's net worth for Allan Wong's, which is $1.5 billion.
- Who is richer, Ramsay or Jamie Oliver? Jamie Oliver is richer than chef Ramsay. Ramsay is worth $220 million, while Jamie Oliver's net worth is estimated at $300 million.
- Who taught Gordon Ramsay? Guy Savoy was his mentor, based on what he said in Master Chef series 3, episode 18. But then, he continued his training in France for three years before he eventually worked as a personal chef on the private yacht Idlewild, based in Bermuda.
- Who is the best TV chef? Gordon Ramsay beat Jamie Oliver to be crowned the best TV chef of all time.
- What country has the most restaurants? As of 2020, Mainland China had the most establishments at 9.3 million, as reported by Statistica.
- Who was the best chef in the world in 2021? Based on The Best Chef Top 100 Award given in 2020, Dabiz Muñoz from Spain took the first spot.
The chefs discussed above have broken through the ranks to become superstars in the food business. This is because they have mastered their skills and found what endears them to their clients. Besides cooking, some of them also have investments in other sectors. For instance, Kimbal Musk, the richest chef in the world, has stakes in his brother's company, Tesla Inc.
