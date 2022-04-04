Who is the richest chef in the world? 20 of the wealthiest and their net worth

Nowadays, many chefs are unlike the regular cooks everyone used to know who spend most of their working hours toiling in the kitchen to make delicacies for people. The richest chef in the world may not be the best cook, but with consistency and hard work, they always meet and surpass their customers' expectations.

Some people have made impressive fortunes in the hospitality industry because they discovered the business side of their passion. Besides their cooking skills, some rich chefs mentor others, share recipes, host TV shows, and publish books to increase their earnings.

Richest chefs in the world

If you are considering pursuing a career as a chef, you have made a good choice. The reason is that people are making huge sums of money in the industry. According to Celebrity Net Worth's ranking, the following wealthy chefs have made so much money over the years.

1. Kimbal Musk - $500 million

Full name: Kimbal Reeve Musk

Kimbal Reeve Musk Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 20th September 1972

20th September 1972 Place of birth: Pretoria, South Africa

Pretoria, South Africa Age : 49 years old (as of 2022)

: 49 years old (as of 2022) Marital status: married

married Profession: Chef and businessman

Kimbal Musk owns The Kitchen Restaurant Group, a collection of restaurants scattered through Colorado, Chicago, and Indianapolis. He moved to Canada to meet his brother, Elon Musk and later enrolled in French Culinary Institute in New York. Kimbal opened his restaurant, The Kitchen, in 2004.

Kimbal Musk's net worth accumulates from his career as a chef and other numerous software and technology companies he invested in. He is also a significant shareholder in his brother's company, Tesla Inc.

2. Jamie Oliver - $300 million

Full name: James Trevor Oliver

James Trevor Oliver Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 27th May 1975

: 27th May 1975 Place of birth: Clavering, Essex, England

Clavering, Essex, England Age : 47 years (as of 2022)

: 47 years (as of 2022) Marital status: Married

Married Profession: Chef, cookbook author, and TV host

Jamie Oliver's net worth of $300 million stems from his group of restaurants, TV shows, sale of cookbooks, endorsements, and other business adventures he dabbles in. He became a Member of the Order of the British Empire in 2003 as recognition for services to hospitality and industry.

3. Gordon Ramsay - $220 million

Full name: Gordon James Ramsay

Gordon James Ramsay Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 8th November 1966

8th November 1966 Place of birth: Johnstone, United Kingdom

Johnstone, United Kingdom Age : 55 years (as of 2022)

: 55 years (as of 2022) Marital status: married

married Profession: Chef, author, and TV host

Ramsey has made quite a fortune from cooking and has distinguished himself as a world-class chef. He has written numerous cookbooks, owns restaurants, and hosts Hell's Kitchen. In addition, he has managed to stay relevant even in evolving times by being on top of his game on social media. Currently, his net worth is estimated at $220 million.

4. Nobu Matsuhisa - $200 million

Full name: Nobuyuki Matsuhisa

Nobuyuki Matsuhisa Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 10th March 1949

: 10th March 1949 Place of birth : Saitama, Japan

: Saitama, Japan Age : 73 years old (as of 2022)

: 73 years old (as of 2022) Marital status: Married

Married Profession: Chef and restaurateur

Matsuhisa is a renowned Japanese chef who has made a name for his distinctive Asian fusion Inspired cuisine. His restaurants, Matsuhisa Restaurants and Nobu Hospitality have a presence that cuts across continents. His net worth of $200 million is not surprising, as his chain of restaurants generates millions of dollars in revenue annually.

5. Wolfgang Puck - $120 million

Full name: Wolfgang Johannes Puck

Wolfgang Johannes Puck Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 8th July 1949

8th July 1949 Place of birth: Sankt Veit an der Glan

Sankt Veit an der Glan Age : 72 years old (as of 2022)

: 72 years old (as of 2022) Marital status: Married

Married Profession: Chef and restaurateur

Wolfgang Puck is a famous Los Angeles restaurateur with many high-end restaurants spread throughout Los Angeles. In addition, he has authored six cookbooks and has a chain of successful establishments. Wolfgang Puck's net worth of $120 million accrues from his chain of restaurants, numerous TV shows, and catering career at Academy Awards.

6. Rachel Ray - $100 million

Full name: Rachel Domenica Ray

Rachel Domenica Ray Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 25th August 1968

25th August 1968 Place of birth : Glens Falls, New York, United States

: Glens Falls, New York, United States Age : 53 years old (as of 2022)

: 53 years old (as of 2022) Marital status: married

married Profession: Chef, TV personality, and author

Rachel Ray is a chef, TV personality, author, and businesswoman who has made a name through her quick and easy cooking style. In addition, she is an engaging personality and one of the famed presenters on the Food Network.

She got Daytime Emmy Award for Best Outstanding Talk Show for her talk show, Rachel Ray, while making more profit from her assortment of Nutrish pet foods. Presently, her net worth is $100 million.

7. Emeril Lagasse - $70 million

Full name: Emeril John Lagasse

Emeril John Lagasse Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 15th October 1968

: 15th October 1968 Place of birth: Fall River, Massachusetts, United States

Fall River, Massachusetts, United States Age : 62 years old (as of 2022)

: 62 years old (as of 2022) Marital status: Married

Married Profession: Chef and restaurateur

Emeril Lagasse opened his restaurant after a nomination for Chef of the Year. He acquired a franchise for his brand and went ahead to open a shop in different locations in the United States. Emeril Lagasse's net worth of $70 million is made from his ability to create new recipes, sell cookbooks, and other business acumens.

8. Bobby Flay - $60 million

Full name: Robert William Flay

Robert William Flay Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 10th December 1964

10th December 1964 Place of birth : Fall River, Massachusetts, United States

: Fall River, Massachusetts, United States Age : 57 years old (as of 2022)

: 57 years old (as of 2022) Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Profession: Chef and TV host

Bobby Flay has had a long relationship with Food Network, allowing him to be the judge of other cooks in shows such as Next Food Network Star and The Next Iron Chef.

He has starred in some good movies like Law and Order: Special Victims Unit and Disney's Channel movie Eddie's Million Dollar Cookoff. In addition, he has worked as an executive chef for many restaurants. Bobby Flay's net worth is $60 million.

9. Ina Garten - $60 million

Full name: Ina Rosenberg Garten

Ina Rosenberg Garten Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 2nd February 1948

2nd February 1948 Place of birth : New York, United States

: New York, United States Age : 74 years (as of 2022)

: 74 years (as of 2022) Marital status: Married

Married Profession: Chef

Garten is among the top chefs globally, even though she did not start as a chef but as a writer with a forte in energy and nuclear power. She used her profits to open her first store, The Barefoot Contessa Specialty Store. She has authored cookbooks using Barefoot Contessa as her pen name and has been nicknamed after her first store. Her net worth is $60 million.

10. Jose Andres - $50 million

Full name: Jose Ramon Andres

Jose Ramon Andres Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 13th July 1969

13th July 1969 Place of birth : Mieres, Spain.

: Mieres, Spain. Age : 52 years old (as of 2022)

: 52 years old (as of 2022) Marital status : Married

: Married Profession: Chef and restaurateur

Andres is famous for his Spanish-styled food and has restaurants in many locations in the United States and Dorado in Puerto Rico. He can be described as a humanitarian chef who is poised to feed the poor around the globe. It is no wonder that his net worth is pitched at $50 million.

11. Guy Fieri - $50 million

Full name: Guy Ramsay Fieri

Guy Ramsay Fieri Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 22nd January 1968

22nd January 1968 Place of birth: Mieres, Spain

Mieres, Spain Age : 54 years old (as of 2022)

: 54 years old (as of 2022) Marital status: Married

Married Profession: Chef, restaurateur, and TV presenter

Fieri is a renowned TV host on Food Network who has authored some popular cookbooks. He is a co-owner of three restaurants in California and has other restaurants in New York City, Nevada, and Las Vegas. He has won the Emmy Awards and is among the highest-paid chefs. Currently, he boasts an estimated net worth of $50 million.

12. Thomas Keller - $50 million

Full name: Thomas Aloysius Keller

Thomas Aloysius Keller Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 14th October 1955

: 14th October 1955 Place of birth: Camp Pendleton South, California, United States

Camp Pendleton South, California, United States Age : 67 years (as of 2022)

: 67 years (as of 2022) Marital status: Married

Married Profession: Chef and restaurateur

Thomas Keller started in the restaurant industry as a dishwasher but has risen to become one of the world's best chefs today. He has earned a 3-star rating in the Michelin Guide for his restaurant Per Se and another three stars for The French Laundry. His restaurants, cookbooks, and movies he starred in contribute to his overall net worth of $50 million.

13. Ree Drummond - $50 million

Full name: Anne Marie Drummond

Anne Marie Drummond Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 6th January 1969

: 6th January 1969 Place of birth : Bartlesville, Oklahoma, United States

: Bartlesville, Oklahoma, United States Age : 53 years old (as of 2022)

: 53 years old (as of 2022) Marital status : Married

: Married Profession: Chef, blogger, and TV presenter

Popularly known as The Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond is a blogger-turned-chef. She posts recipes on her blog, and she also hosts shows on Food Network, bringing her recipes to life under the name of her blog, The Pioneer woman.

She makes her fortune by selling cookbooks, cutlery, and kitchen wares. Her blog also features beauty and healthy lifestyle posts, with her family always being posted to encourage healthy living. Her net worth of $50 million is a testament to her success.

14. Vikram Vij - $50 million

Full name: Vikram Vij

Vikram Vij Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: December 1964

December 1964 Place of birth: Amritsar, Punjab India

Amritsar, Punjab India Age : 57 years old (as of 2022)

: 57 years old (as of 2022) Marital status: Married

Married Profession: Chef and restaurateur

Vikram Vij studied hotel management in Austria after leaving India at 20. He then emigrated to Canada and started his first restaurant named Vij's in Vancouver. He operates a no reservation policy restaurant based on the philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi. At the same time, he is an author who has applied principles to launch a line of pre-packaged curries and is worth $50 million.

15. Julia Child - $50 million

Full name: Julia Carolyn McWilliams

Julia Carolyn McWilliams Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 15th August 1912

15th August 1912 Place of birth : Pasadena, California, U.S.

: Pasadena, California, U.S. Age : 91 years old when she died

: 91 years old when she died Marital status: Married

Julia was an American cooking teacher, author, and television personality famous for introducing French cuisine to the American public after publishing her first cookbook, Mastering the Art of French Cooking. She also started television programs, including The French Chef in 1963. Although she is no more, she was worth $50 million.

16. Levi Roots - $45 million

Full name: Keith Valentine Alexander David Bright Graham

Keith Valentine Alexander David Bright Graham Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 24th June 1958

24th June 1958 Place of birth: Clarendon, Jamaica

Clarendon, Jamaica Age : 58 years (as of 2022)

: 58 years (as of 2022) Marital status: Married

Married Profession: Chef and TV host

Today, almost every supermarket or grocery store in the United Kingdom has Levi's sauce stocked. Roots became famous in 2006 when he featured on Dragon's Den, a United Kingdom TV program. He asked for support to launch his variety of condiments, Reggae Reggae Sauce, on this show. He went on to become a cookbook writer and TV presenter with a net worth of $45 million.

17. Marco Pierre White - $40 million

Full name: Marco Pierre White

Marco Pierre White Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 11th December 1961

: 11th December 1961 Place of birth: Leeds, United Kingdom

Leeds, United Kingdom Age : 60 years old (as of 2022)

: 60 years old (as of 2022) Marital status: Married

Married Profession: Chef and restaurateur

White started his career as a kitchen apprentice in Harrogate at the Hotel St. George. He became a chief chef at the Harveys when he was just 24 in 1986. Then, he merited three Michelin stars as a chef and retired from the kitchen after 17 active years to become a restaurateur. Since his retirement, White has appeared in several TV shows for the MasterChef series.

18. Giada De Laurentiis - $30 million

Full name: Giada Pamela De Laurentiis

Giada Pamela De Laurentiis Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 22nd August 1970

22nd August 1970 Place of birth : Rome, Italy

: Rome, Italy Age : 51 years old (as of 2022)

: 51 years old (as of 2022) Marital status : Divorced

: Divorced Profession: Chef, restaurateur, and TV personality

Giada De Laurentiis has worked for several high-profile restaurants in Los Angeles. She started as a chef in Paris and studied at Le Cordon Bleu. She hosts a TV show with Food Network, Everyday Italia. She has won Daytime Emmy and a Gracie Award for her outstanding stylish delicacies. She owns three restaurants in the United States and is worth $30 million.

19. Rick Bayless - $30 million

Full name: Rick Bayless

Rick Bayless Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 23rd November 1953

23rd November 1953 Place of birth: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States Age : 68 years old (as of 2022)

: 68 years old (as of 2022) Marital status: Married

Rick Bayless is an Oklahoma City-born chef. He is famous for featuring in Mexico: One Plate at a Time, a PBS television series. He is the proud owner of several restaurants, including Frontera Grill and Cruz Blanca Brewery & Taqueria in Chicago. Bayless has also published books like Authentic Mexican: Regional Cooking from the Heart of Mexico. Chef Rick is worth $30 million.

20. Curtis Stone - $25 million

Full name : Curtis Travis Stone

: Curtis Travis Stone Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 4th November 1975

4th November 1975 Place of birth: Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne, Australia Age : 46 years old

: 46 years old Marital status: Married

Married Profession: Chef, author, and television personality

Curtis Stone is an Australian celebrity chef and television personality. He has been the fresh food and recipes ambassador for Coles Supermarkets in Australia since 2010. Besides, he has appeared on different Food Network programs, including The Biggest Loser, Top Chef Masters, and Iron Chef America. Interestingly also, he has a line of cutlery in his name. His net worth is $25 million.

Frequently asked questions

Who is the richest chef in the world? The richest chef in the world is Kimbal Musk, although some people choose Alan Wong as the richest. Most people mistake Alan Wong's net worth for Allan Wong's, which is $1.5 billion. Who is richer, Ramsay or Jamie Oliver? Jamie Oliver is richer than chef Ramsay. Ramsay is worth $220 million, while Jamie Oliver's net worth is estimated at $300 million. Who taught Gordon Ramsay? Guy Savoy was his mentor, based on what he said in Master Chef series 3, episode 18. But then, he continued his training in France for three years before he eventually worked as a personal chef on the private yacht Idlewild, based in Bermuda. Who is the best TV chef? Gordon Ramsay beat Jamie Oliver to be crowned the best TV chef of all time. What country has the most restaurants? As of 2020, Mainland China had the most establishments at 9.3 million, as reported by Statistica. Who was the best chef in the world in 2021? Based on The Best Chef Top 100 Award given in 2020, Dabiz Muñoz from Spain took the first spot.

The chefs discussed above have broken through the ranks to become superstars in the food business. This is because they have mastered their skills and found what endears them to their clients. Besides cooking, some of them also have investments in other sectors. For instance, Kimbal Musk, the richest chef in the world, has stakes in his brother's company, Tesla Inc.

