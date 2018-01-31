E-Money's net worth 2022, house, cars, and sources of income

E-Money often flaunts his family, home, and cars on his social media accounts compared to some other celebrities. However, there is no doubt that the man enjoys his life. He once showered people at a wedding with money using a spray gun, which created a buzz. Clearly, the business mogul is swimming in riches, which has made many people interested in knowing what E-Money's net worth is.

A photo of the Nigerian businessman. Photo: @iam_emoney1

Source: Instagram

E-Money's investments came through hard work and persistence, according to him. His breakthrough came when he received a call that he had been awarded a $2 million contract, and since then, he has been a serial investor, which has made him live like a king.

Profile summary

Real name Emeka Okonkwo Also known as E-Money Gender Male Date of birth 18th February 1981 Age 41 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Ajegunle State, Lagos, Nigeria Current residence Omole Estate, Ikeja, Lagos Nationality Nigerian Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Siblings 1 Relationship status Married Partner Juliet Okonkwo Children 3 University European-American University Profession Music producer and businessman Net worth $30 million Instagram @iam_emoney1

What is E-Money's net worth?

The net worth of E-money is estimated at 30 million dollars according to Wealthresult.com, which is more than 11.6 billion in Nigerian currency. This is not a surprise considering his chain of investments. He is the Five Star Music House founder and CEO, which has signed in big music stars, including Skibi and Harry Song, and his own elder brother Kcee.

Career

E-money followed in his father's footsteps, who was a popular disc jockey in the ghetto and became a music producer. However, things were not good for him until after his traditional marriage to Juliet.

While sharing about his big break, he said,

We were on our way to Lagos when I received a phone call informing me that I had been awarded a $2m contract, and that is how our lives changed forever.

When it comes to E-Money's business, he owns one of Nigeria's popular records named Five Star Music. In addition, E-money has sponsored artists like Harrysong, Skiibii, and his elder brother Kcee.

Apart from investing in music, he has also invested in oil and gas and the Union Bank of Nigeria. In addition to this, the business mogul is in the real estate business, and Emmy Cargoes Limited is his privately held shipping and transport company.

E-Money's house

In terms of visible assets, Emeka Okonkwo has some tangible and coveted properties in Nigeria. He is the proud owner of a 250 million naira mansion in Omole Estate, Ikeja, Lagos. This is a desirable structure that stands in awe and style.

It has a pool, a yard complete with super modern high-speed cars, a private gym, and other things that a stately home is made of. The house interiors have the Middle East touch, and this has made him be referred to as an Arab Sultan. The interiors are all white and gold coated.

E-Money's cars

E-Money is a car fanatic. He is a proud owner of fleets of SUVs and sports cars. He got a 30 million naira worth of Mercedes Benz Sprinter in December 2015 and presented a 20 million naira worth of Mercedes Benz G wagon as a birthday gift to his brother Kcee.

Also, he added a 2017 Lexus LX 570 valued at over $90,000 to his fleet of cars. E-Money did something surprising and got two 2019 Rolls Royce Phantom for himself and his wife as a thank you gift.

Where is E-money from?

E-money is a nickname that Emeka Okonkwo, a famous Nigerian billionaire entrepreneur, bears. He was born and raised in Ajegunle State, Lagos, Nigeria. He is the younger brother of the famous Nigerian singer and performer Kcee.

Although he was not born with a silver spoon, he has proven to everyone that one's background does not necessarily have to determine what the future would be like. After he started throwing money and exemplifying what it means to live in affluence, he bagged the nickname.

Today, the list of the wealthiest people in Nigeria will be incomplete without mentioning his name. He is undoubtedly in a better position than many Nollywood actors, comedians, and musicians who flaunt themselves as wealthy people.

E-Money is married to Juliet. Both of them met when things were still challenging for the would-be billionaire. Narrating his experience, the business mogul said:

When we met, I was a young man struggling to make ends meet, and she was equally very young. She was in her sophomore year at the University. Because she was my first girlfriend and the first woman I ever loved, I remained faithful to her.

I was looking for a God-fearing lady who wasn't excessively concerned with material possessions and with whom I could plan a future. Fortunately, I found those qualities in her. Even though I lived in Ajegunle, with my brothers at that time, she visited me on several occasions. I remember that on one of those occasions, she fell into a gutter in a flooded street.

Since they got married, their union has been blessed with three boys. While the business mogul lives in Lagos, Nigeria, his wife and kids are based in the United Kingdom. He visits them once a fortnight since he is busy managing the businesses in Nigeria.

How much is E-Money worth in dollars?

His estimated net worth in USD is $30 million. He is regarded as one of Nigeria's most successful business owners, having risen from nothing to prominence.

Is E-Money a billionaire?

He is, indeed. His net worth is more than 11 billion nairas when converted to Nigerian currency.

Who is the richest between E-Money and Obi Cubana?

Obi Cubana is the richest, with a net worth of $96 million. He is the chairman of the Cubana Group, and he is one of Nigeria's most successful entrepreneurs and businessmen.

Apart from his extravagant lifestyle, E-Money has successfully exemplified what hard work, determination, and persistence can do for anyone who possesses these qualities. Considering his entrepreneurial spirit, it is no longer a surprise considering what E-Money's net worth is.

