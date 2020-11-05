Top 60+ Aztec names for boys and girls with their meaning

The Aztecs were a culture in central Mexico in the post-classic period. They included different ethnic groups but were dominated by the Mexicans. The naming system in Aztecs was a greatly valued procedure, and they ensured that the names given were meaningful. Since bravery was a highly valued trait, many children were given warrior Aztec names.

Top Aztec names for boys and girls. Photo: pixabay.com, @Tawny Nina Botha (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Aztecs were a warring civilization as wars were waged all the time to conquer new lands. This made Aztec warriors vital people in society. It, therefore, makes sense that a new parent looking for unique Aztec baby names for their baby would pick a brave person's name. Another common practice that was highly valued as naming children after the Aztec gods and goddesses.

Top 60+ Aztec names for boys and girls

Aztec names are meaningful and unique, which is what most people look for in a name. A good name is something that your child will have for the rest of their lives and is, in a sense, the greatest gift you will ever give them. Although there are several gender-neutral Aztec names, most were divided according to gender.

Aztec warrior names

The Aztecs worshipped many deities; therefore, naming male children after gods was a practice that was faithfully observed. Like Mayan boy names, many Aztec boy names were also derived from nature. In that period, most warriors were male, meaning that most boys were named after a warrior from one of the factions.

Chicahua: Strong

Strong Chimalli: Shield

Shield Guatemoc: The falling eagle

The falling eagle Ilhicamina: He who shoots arrows at the sky

He who shoots arrows at the sky Montezuma: The last ruler of the Aztecs

The last ruler of the Aztecs Nahuatl: The goddess of water and rivers

The goddess of water and rivers Namacuix: King

King Necalli: Battle

Battle Quetzalcoatl: The Aztec god of wind and rain

The Aztec god of wind and rain Tlacelel: The greatest of our war heroes

The greatest of our war heroes Tlaloc: The Aztec god of rain

The Aztec god of rain Tupack: Warrior

Warrior Tupoc: Warrior (spelling variation of Tupack)

Warrior (spelling variation of Tupack) Xicohtencatl: Angry bumblebee (the name signifies bravery on the battlefield)

Angry bumblebee (the name signifies bravery on the battlefield) Xiuhcoatl: A weapon of destruction

A weapon of destruction Yaotyl: Rival

Aztec warrior names for females

Aztec warrior names for females. Photo: pixabay.com, @Victoria_Watercolor (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Most Aztec girl names were given according to birth order. That is, depending on whether you were the older or younger sister. However, some girls were named after nature. It was also commonplace for girls to be named after goddesses due to their high reverence. The Aztec warrior names for baby girls include the following:

Acuecucyoticihuati: The goddess of the ocean

The goddess of the ocean Ahuic: Goddess of running water in rivers, streams, and waves

Goddess of running water in rivers, streams, and waves Apozanolotl: Goddess of purity

Goddess of purity Atlacamani: Goddess of storms

Goddess of storms Atlacoya: Goddess of drought

Goddess of drought Atlatonin: The mother-goddess

The mother-goddess Ayauhteotl: The goddess of haze and mist

The goddess of haze and mist Chalmecacihuilt: Goddess of the underworld

Goddess of the underworld Chiconahui: The hearth-goddess

The hearth-goddess Chimalma: A shield-bearer

A shield-bearer Huixtocihuatl: The fertility goddess

The fertility goddess Ilamatecuhtli: Fertility and death goddess

Fertility and death goddess Metztli: Goddess of night

Goddess of night Necahual: Survivor

Survivor Ohtli: A champion

A champion Tonantzin: Mother earth

Mother earth Tozi: The goddess of healing and sweet water

The goddess of healing and sweet water Xilonen: The goddess of maize/corn

The goddess of maize/corn Xitllali: The goddess of the moon

The goddess of the moon Yaotl: Soldier/warrior

Soldier/warrior Ylihuali: The source of life

Nahuatl names

Nahuatl names. Photo: pixabay.com, @Karen Warfel (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A Nahuatl name is a given name in the Nahuatl language that the Aztecs used. Below is a list of cute names for girls and boys you can use.

Acoatl: Water serpent

Water serpent Ahuiliztli: Happiness

Happiness Aketzalli: Precious water

Precious water Axochitl: Water flower

Water flower Ayotli: Turtle

Turtle Cacalotl: Raven

Raven Calatzin: Froggy

Froggy Cayo: Rooster

Rooster Cemelli: Joy

Joy Chapulin: Grasshopper

Grasshopper Cipactli: Crocodile

Crocodile Coatl: Serpent

Serpent Cuauhtemoc: Falling eagle

Falling eagle Cuetlachtli: Wolf

Wolf Cuetzpalli: Lizard

Lizard Huitontli: Corn at full maturity

Corn at full maturity Metstona: Moonlight

Moonlight Mixtli (Mishtli): It means Cloud

It means Cloud Papaplotl: Butterfly

Butterfly Paquini: Happy

Happy Patox: Duck

Duck Quetzali: Beautiful feather

Beautiful feather Quiahuitl: Rain

Rain Seltik Xochitl: Tender flower

Tender flower Tecolotl: Owl

Owl Tlacuilo: Painter

Painter Tlalli: Earth

Earth Tlapaltic: It means Brave

What are Aztec names for warriors?

Cute Aztec names for boys and girls. Photo: pixabay.com, @Tawny Nina Botha (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Warriors in Aztec culture were highly respected and given special names based on their achievements, personality traits, and even the gods they worshipped. These names included Tlacateccatl, meaning chief of men, Cuauhtémoc, meaning descending sun, and Xochitl, meaning flower. The names often showcased the warrior's bravery, strength, and leadership qualities.

What Aztec name means star?

Citlalee is a beautiful gender-neutral Aztec name that means a star.

What is the Aztec name for strong?

Chicahua is an Axtec name that means strong. A strong name represents confidence, power, resilience, or a sense of identity and belonging.

What are indigenous Mexican names?

These names come from Mexico's indigenous languages and cultures, such as Nahuatl, Maya, Zapotec, and Mixtec. These names often have deep cultural and historical significance and can include meanings related to nature, animals, and spirituality.

What is the best Aztec warrior name for a boy?

Cuauhtémoc is a traditional Aztec warrior name for a boy, which means descending sun or descending eagle. It honours the last Aztec emperor who fought bravely against Spanish conquerors.

What are Aztec jaguar names?

Aztec jaguar names were given to elite warriors in the Aztec empire who wore jaguar skins and were known for their bravery and strength in battle. These names were typically composed of a common name and a descriptive title related to the jaguar, such as the jaguar claw or jaguar warrior.

Aztec names are the perfect combination of beautiful and unique, and it is no surprise that they are the first choice of names for new parents. Using one of these meaningful Aztec warrior names for your child is one of the best things you could do for them.

READ ALSO: 150+ most popular Akan names and their meanings in Ghana today

Yen.com.gh recently published a list of the most popular Akan names in Ghana and their meanings. Akan names are derived from a traditional naming system used by people in Togo, Ivory Coast, and Ghana.

The circumstances surrounding a child's birth determine their name. For example, the day or manner in which they were born may influence which name they receive.

Source: YEN.com.gh