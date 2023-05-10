Airline travel in Ghana has advanced significantly in recent years. More airlines now operate nationwide, providing various travel options for domestic and global travellers. Additionally, the country's terminal infrastructure has boosted the aviation industry. The main airfield in the county is Kotoka International Airport. But how does it compare to other airports in Africa?

Ghanaian airports have made significant advances in their infrastructure and technology. The design and construction have significantly improved with the recent debut of Terminal 3 at Kotoka International Airport, which provides contemporary facilities and more areas for passengers.

Background of Kotoka International Airport

According to the Ghana Airports Company, the ACC was originally a military airfield the British Royal Air Force used during World War II. After a successful pull-out of the military in 1946, the government turned over the facility to civilian authority.

After globalisation and growing demand for air travel, the government launched the development project in 1956 to convert the structure into a terminal.

Upon completion of the project, Ghana Airways started operating at the airfield in 1958. Initially, the commissioned design could accommodate a maximum of five hundred thousand (500,000) passengers annually.

In 1969, the Accra International Airport was renamed Kotoka in memory of the late Lt. General E.K. Kotoka. But to meet the growing demand for terminal services, significant improvements have been made to infrastructure and facilities.

The government upgraded the facility from 1991 to 1993 under a phased programme. In addition to repairing and asphalting the runway, it also included upgrading the passenger terminal and control tower block.

From 1997 to 2005, the second phase commenced. It included the expansion and refurbishment of the arrivals and baggage reclaim hall. Also, the freight terminal was extended by 60%, and the runway by 550 metres. Other improvements included the construction of the terminal forecourt.

In late 2004, the Civil Aviation Act was enacted, mandating the separation of airfield management functions to the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL). In January 2007, GACL commenced official operations.

In 2016, the Terminal 3 construction commencing began. The construction involved the expansion of the terminal to accommodate more passengers. On 15 September 2018, after completing the project, the ACC opened Terminal 3 to the public.

Where is Kotoka International Airport?

Kotoka International Airport (ACC) is Ghana's main airfield, located in Accra, the capital city. Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) manages the facility. The ACC has two passenger terminals; Terminal 2 and Terminal 3.

What makes Kotoka International Airport an international airport?

Kotoka International Airport is considered international due to several factors. The country has customs and immigration services for passenger entry and exit. Kotoka meets the International Civil Aviation Organisation's (ICAO) regulations to guarantee secure and efficient operations.

Furthermore, Kotoka is a central point for global airlines, uniting Ghana with diverse locations globally. This creates a vibrant global travel network that stimulates economic growth and improves regional connectivity.

Lastly, Kotoka has contemporary amenities, such as tax-exempt stores, resting areas, eateries, and medical assistance, fulfilling global voyagers' requirements.

How does Kotoka International Airport compare to other ones in Africa?

The ACC has various similarities and differences compared to other International ones in Africa. They include:

Capacity

According to GetToCenter, Kotoka ranks 16th in passenger traffic compared to other African airfields. The airfield has an annual passenger traffic of 2.5 million. However, the newly completed Terminal 3 has a maximum capacity of 5 million.

Terminals

The ACC has three terminals. However, among the three, Terminals 2 and Terminal 3 are the only functional ones. Terminal 2 only serves domestic flights, whereas Terminal 3 serves regional, global, and long-haul operators. Terminal 1 is inactive, and there are plans to redevelop it into a Fixed Base Operator (FBO).

Runways

Kotoka has one 3,403-metre asphalt runway. Compared with one of Africa's largest airfields, Cairo International, Kotoka has one runway, while Cairo has three. O. R. Tambo in South Africa has two runways.

Code

What is the 3-letter code for Ghana Airport? The 3-letter IATA code for Kotoka International is ACC. The International Air Transport Association's (IATA) location identifier is a three-letter code used to identify airfields in aviation and logistics.

What airlines fly out of Kotoka International Airport?

The airlines that fly out of the ACC include Turkish Airways, Delta Air Lines, KLM, Air France, British Airways, United Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Singapore Airlines.

What is the flight schedule for Kotoka International Airport?

If you are interested in the flight schedule for the ACC, you can check the status from various websites. The top ones include Flightradar24 and FlightStats by Cirium.

How many transits are between Accra Kotoka International Airport to Zagreb?

According to Make My Trip, the number of transits between Accra and Zagreb ranges from one to two. Some airlines have two stops, while others have one.

FAQs

Why is Kotoka International Airport special? It is Ghana's primary international airport, serving as a hub for domestic, regional and international carriers. What is the 3-letter code for Ghana Airport? ACC is the 3-letter or IATA code for the Ghana International Airport. What are the two major international airports in Ghana? They include Kotoka International and Kumasi Airport. What is the largest airport in Ghana? Kotoka International, abbreviated ACC, is the largest. How many runways does Kotoka International Airport have? Kotoka International (ACC) has one runway. Where is Kotoka International Airport? The ACC is in the capital of Ghana, Accra. How long is Kotoka airport runway? The ACC runway is 11,165 feet or 3.403 kilometres.

The Kotoka International Airport (ACC) is Ghana's primary international airport. Compared to similar multinational airfields in Africa, Kotoka is among the busiest. The ACC has two terminals, with Terminal 2 accommodating local and regional flights in West Africa, while Terminal 3 focuses on global flights.

