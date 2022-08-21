Comprehensive list of air hostess schools in Ghana and how to apply

A pleasant attitude, a well-groomed personality, and a hospitable environment are some of the aspects that make the aviation field fascinating. There are several opportunities to explore in the aviation industry. The air hostess course is one of the most sought-after courses that can help you grow in the industry. For Ghanaians, air hostess schools in Ghana will offer you an opportunity to be the best.

Air hostess schools in Ghana equip the learners with the necessary skills to attend to passengers on a flight. Some essential duties they are expected to perform include reviewing safety practices before flying and serving passengers drinks, food and other requested items. They also ensure passengers have a comfortable flight throughout. For these reasons, it is necessary to acquire training from the best.

Air hostess schools in Ghana

How do I become an air hostess in Ghana? You become an air hostess in Ghana after meeting all the requirements and attending air hostess training schools in Ghana. Here is a comprehensive list of some of the schools in Gnana you can enrol in.

1. Mish Aviation

Mish Aviation school is located in Tema, Acra and was registered in 2006. It offers different courses and training in fields such as:

Air transport

Aviation personnel

Flight training

Aviation consultancy services

For more information on their enrollment, fees and other services, you can directly contact them via:

Phone number: +233 (0) 302 91 63 50

+233 (0) 302 91 63 50 Email address: info@mishaviation.com

2. International School of Aviation

International School of Aviation was founded in April 1984 in Nigeria and has been operational since then. In addition, the institute has extended its services to other regions and countries, such as Ghana, which has become home to three campuses, Kumasi, Ho and Tema.

Their contacts are as follows:

Kumasi campus: 0322091563 and 0277522528

0322091563 and 0277522528 Tema campus: 030-21683 and 027-7524849

3. Global Institute of Aviation

The school was established in June 2000 by Mr Lawrence Baafi with a few students in Adabraka, Accra. However, since 2004, the number of students has continued to grow each year. It offers internationally recognized certificates in the following areas:

International Air Transport Association/ United Federation of Travel Agents Association

(IATA/UFTAA) in Canada for Travel and Tourism (Diploma) Courses.

International Air Transport Association, International Federation of Freight Forwarders

Association (IATA/FIATA) in Canada for Cargo (Diploma) Courses.

Educational Institute of America Hotel and Lodging Association (EI AH & LA) in the United States of America for Hotel Management (Diploma) Courses.

International Air Transport Association (IATA) for Aviation Management Courses.

The school’s contacts are:

Phone numbers: 0302233991 and 0244282236

4. Institute of Aviation and Professional studies

The Institute of Aviation and Professional Studies is located in Takoradi. It was founded in 2004 by Godson Ankor. The founder is an economist and travel consultant. The institute offers different aviation courses, and you can reach them on:

Phone number: +233-(0)3121- 925 72 and 0244 88 69 29

+233-(0)3121- 925 72 and 0244 88 69 29 Email address: iapseducation@gmail.com

5. Ghana Civil Aviation Training Academy

Ghana Civil Aviation Training Academy is located in Accra, Ghana. The school was established in 2008 and offers aviation courses in Africa and beyond. To enrol, you must have a WASCCE certificate with not less than a credit score in three core and three electives, including English and mathematics.

The learning institution is situated near Kotoka International Airport, but you can find out more about them through their contacts as follows:

Phone number: 030 2774 623 and 030 2550 300

030 2774 623 and 030 2550 300 Email address: gata@caa.com.gh

6. APTECH Aviation and Hospitality Academy

APTECH Aviation and Hospitality Academy base its education solely on travel, aviation, hospitality and tourism. This makes it stand out as one of the best in the country. They offer training in:

Cabin crew

Ground staff courses

Hospitality

Aviation management

Carver aviation courses

Air hostess school subjects required while joining the school include a credit score in Mathematics and English in SSCE/WASSCE for certificate programs, and a credit score in three core and three electives in WASSCE/SSCE for Degree and Diploma courses.

The school is situated off Spintex Road, House number 16, 4th lane Baatsona. Their contacts are:

Phone number: 030 2976 144 and050 9400 3600

7. Buckman Aviation

Buckman Aviation is located at Kaneshie 1st Light. It is one of the best air hostess training schools in Ghana, with an aptitude test of 80%. The major requirement for enrolment in this school is a good WASSCE/SSCE with passes in mathematics and English.

Their contacts are:

Phone number: 054 296 257

054 296 257 Email address: info@buckmanaviation.net

How to apply to air hostess schools in Ghana

Air hostesses must possess certain qualities and qualifications like other jobs and school enrollments. What qualifications do you need to be an air hostess? Here are some of the key qualifications that you should meet.

Education

Education is one of the key requirements for those wondering how to become an air hostess in Ghana. The individual should have at least a degree in their field of study. However, those with a degree in hospitality, tourism and management have the upper hand.

In addition, whether you have a degree or not, you must enrol in an aviation training school. Air hostess school subjects required for this are majorly mathematics and English.

Age and marital status

Age and marital status are other major air hostess qualifications for girls in Ghana. Regarding age, one should be at least 18 years old. Most airline companies prefer unmarried women for flight attendants. However, even married ones are recruited too.

Physique

Although a person's physical features don't count much, they are also necessary. For example, an air hostess should have a minimum height of 5 feet and 2 inches which is around 157 cm.

Medicals

To land air hostess jobs in Ghana, one must have:

A sound mind

Good eyesight

Not suffering from any sickness

Language

Most international airline companies prefer cabin crew to be proficient in at least two foreign languages. Most preferably, these languages are French and Spanish. Therefore, those in training tend to take these courses in aviation school.

Passport

To become an air hostess, you must have a valid Ghanaian passport.

Survival training

Survival training is another significant qualification for those looking forward to becoming air hostesses. Therefore, all applicants should undertake survival training to become fully equipped in case there is an occurrence of a disaster.

Air hostess training fees in Ghana

What is the cost of an air hostess course? The cost of cabin crew courses ranges between GHS 3227 and GHS 3227. The price varies from one institute to another as well as from one course to another.

Air hostess salary in Ghana

How much money does an air hostess make in Ghana? A person working as an air hostess in Ghana typically earns around 3,360 GHS per month. Salaries range from 1,750 GHS for the lowest-earning individual to 5,140 GHS for the highest-earning individual.

The salary varies depending on the air hostess’ gender, skills, experience and location. Their average monthly salary includes:

Housing

Transport

Other benefits

To become a flight attendant, you must attend an aviation college to acquire the necessary training and skill set. Luckily, there are several air hostess schools in Ghana to choose from. Some require a degree before entry, while others need SSCE/WASSCE or BECE results.

