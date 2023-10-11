Cincinnati, dubbed the Queen City, is a mesmerising destination along the Ohio River's scenic banks. This vibrant city is known for its rich history and diverse culture. There are also plenty of fun things to do in Cincinnati, whether you are a nature lover, history buff, sports fan, or foodie.

Is Cincinnati, Ohio, worth visiting? The destination boasts an array of fascinating historical sites, museums, botanical gardens, and a mash-up of restaurants and bars, which have helped it stand out among its Midwestern counterparts.

Fun things to do in Cincinnati

Is there anything fun to do in Cincinnati? There is always something exciting to do and explore in the Cincy Region, from stunning landscapes, family-friendly sites, culinary foods, and more! Here are some incredible experiences you shouldn't miss on your next trip to the Queen City.

1. Spend the day at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

Snow leopards are seen during the annual PNC Festival of Lights Christmas Celebration at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens. Photo: Jason Whitman

How do you spend a day in Cincinnati? Begin your trip's experience at the world-famous Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden. This zoo, founded in 1875, is one of the oldest in the United States and is home to over 500 animal species. Don't miss out on exploring its gorgeous botanical gardens, which are a visual feast all year.

2. Walk across the Roebling Suspension Bridge

John A. Roebling suspension bridge over the Ohio River in Cincinnati. Photo: Loop Images

Among Cincinnati landmarks, the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge stands out. It's the inspiration for New York's Brooklyn Bridge—it is known for its harmonic resonance made by vehicle tires when crossing it. Pedestrian lanes make walking from Queen City to Northern Kentucky a picturesque experience.

3. Visit the Cincinnati Art Museum

What is Cincinnati best known for? The Queen City is renowned for its artistic works. Art enthusiasts will enjoy the Cincinnati Art Museum, which boasts an impressive collection of over 67,000 works, some of which date back 6,000 years. The highlight? Admission is free, making it accessible to all.

4. Shop at the Findlay market

Findlay Market in Spring. Photo: unsplash.com, @sean-foster

Another exciting thing to do in Cincinnati is go to the Findlay Market, one of Ohio's oldest public markets. It contains hundreds of traditional food stalls and flea market sellers inside and outside. You will find all types of fruits, meats, pastries, and wines here. You'll also find all sorts of crafts, including paintings, jewellery, and cookware crafted by locals.

5. Explore the Fountain Square

Fountain Square at night. Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg

There are plenty of free things to do in Cincinnati. Fountain Square, Queen City's vibrant hub, is a hotspot for live music, tasty food options, and people-watching. You can come across a lively event or a concert during your visit. The best part is that the majority of these events are free!

6. Visit the Coney Island Park

A lady and man walking around Coney Island Park. Photo. Unsplash.com, @tim-gouw

Coney Island Park is a must-visit for tourists. Visitors can choose from racing down one of the foot waterslides, swimming in the world's largest recirculating pool, getting drenched at Typhoon Tower, or simply unwinding in a cabana with a refreshing drink!

7. Have fun at the Cincinnati Music Hall

The Cincinnati Music Hall has red walls and amazing architecture. Photo: unsplash.com, @sean-foster

Visiting the Cincinnati Music Hall is among the fun things to do in Cincinnati. Attend a performance at the Cincinnati Music Hall for a dose of culture and elegance. The experience is enhanced by the venue's awe-inspiring architecture and impeccable acoustics.

8. Visit the Contemporary Arts Center

A Black male reads a history picture book in the CAC Store. Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg

If you want a unique art experience in the Queen City, visit the Contemporary Arts Center. You'll be blown away by the numerous unique and innovative art pieces created by skilled artists from Ohio and nationwide.

9. Explore the Washington Park

Washington Park, located in the Over-the-Rhine district between Elm and Race Streets, has some of Queen City's most exciting things to do. From free open-air theatre shows and Sunday concerts to fitness classes like Zumba or yoga, there's always something going on at this iconic place.

10. Visit the Krohn Conservatory

A fairy house at the Krohn Conservatory. Photo: unsplash.com, @justine-meyer

The Krohn Conservatory is a lush, tropical paradise with approximately 3,500 colourful plant varieties. It's a peaceful haven in the city where you can reconnect with nature.

11. Attend a candlelight concert

Are you searching for things to do in Cincinnati, Ohio, for couples? When you attend the candlelight performance, it will be just you, your partner, the music, and the light from hundreds of tiny candles illuminating the stage. Experience music from some of your favourite classical and modern artists performed by an incredibly talented group of musicians.

12. Check out Smale Riverfront Park

A mother and her daughter place their order for a snow cone at Smale Riverfront Park along the Ohio River. Photo: Jason Whitman

Strolling along the beautiful Ohio River at Smale Riverfront Park is one of the stuff to do in Cincinnati, Ohio. This picturesque location features spectacular views, interactive fountains, and kid-friendly playgrounds.

13. Go to the Cincinnati Museum Center

The Cincinnati Museum Centre building at night. Photo: unsplash.com, @kevin-long

The Cincinnati Museum Center at Union Terminal is one of the places to visit in Cincinnati. The site is housed in a spectacular Art Deco building. It is home to many museums and exhibits focusing on history, science, and culture, making it an excellent destination for education and leisure.

14. Attend the Cincinnati Reds game

Christian Encarnacion-Strand #33 of the Cincinnati Reds hits a home run in the 8th inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Photo: Andy Lyons

Attending a Cincinnati Reds baseball event at Great American Ball Park is one of the things to do in Cincinnati this weekend for every sports enthusiast. Immerse yourself in the electrifying atmosphere of the most famous American pastime.

15. Have fun at the Kings Island

The racer at Cincinnati, Ohio's King's Island theme park, is a famous wooden roller coaster ride that can be ridden front-wards or backwards. Photo: Tricia Spaulding

You can never run short of fun things to do in Cincinnati. Kings Island, located a few minutes from downtown Cincinnati, is the largest amusement park in Ohio and the entire Midwest. The expansive park provides numerous amusement, rides, dining, and shopping options.

16. Book a slot at the Cincinnati Dinner Train

Riding the Cincinnati Dinner Train is one of the fun things to do in Cincinnati for adults. The renovated dining cars and an old-fashioned ritual give the public dinner train a 1950s feel. The cherry at the top? You will enjoy a four-course meal during your three-hour train ride.

There are many fun things to do in Cincinnati that suit all interests and tastes. Whether you're interested in the city's rich history, bustling arts scene, or delicious cuisine, the Queen City will elevate your holiday experience.

