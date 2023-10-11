Fort Worth is one of the most distinctive cities in Texas, United States. It was an important trade stop for cowboys near the end of the Chisholm Trail in the late 1800s. It is now a contemporary metropolis with global art institutions like the Kimbell Art Museum. What are the best things to do in Fort Worth?

Hundreds of horses and riders participate in the Stock Show Parade in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, 17 January 2015. Photo: Rodger Mallison

Source: Getty Images

How far apart is Dallas from Fort Worth? Fort Worth, about 33 miles or 53 kilometres outside of Dallas, is recognised for its Western lifestyle, Southern hospitality, and long past as a cattle industry centre. Visit the ancient Stockyards to view the country's only cattle drive, which takes place twice daily, and then visit the adjacent restaurants, boutiques, and honky-tonk bars.

Best things to do in Fort Worth

Why is Fort Worth so popular? Fort Worth, Texas's heart, always has something for everyone. The city is an excellent spot for individuals wishing to explore and enjoy everything it offers, from busy downtown streets to peaceful outlying neighbourhoods.

1. Visit the Fort Worth Zoo

A Fort Worth Zoo ectotherm zoo keeper holds one of four recently hatched gharial crocodiles on 31 August 2023 in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo: Amanda McCoy

Source: Getty Images

The Fort Worth Zoo was opened in 1909 with just a few animals and has since grown to become one of the city's most prominent tourist attraction sites. It now contains around 7,000 animals of various species and is the state's oldest zoo.

2. Visit the Fort Worth Water Gardens

Phillip Johnson designed the Fort Worth Water Gardens on Thursday, 4 February 2016. Photo: Karen Warren

Source: Getty Images

This calm urban retreat in the middle of a concrete jungle has an active pool and tranquilly aerating pools. The dynamic water pool is a sizable artificial waterfall into which you may descend to get submerged.

3. Relax beneath an umbrella in Sundance Square

City Center Towers Complex overlooking Sundance Square Plaza, designed by noted architect Paul Rudolph. Photo: Allan Baxter

Source: Getty Images

Sundance Square is the beating centre of downtown Fort Worth. Restaurants and businesses surround the urban square and often serve as the site of community activities and festivals. Large umbrellas drape over sections of the plaza, providing shaded spots to rest and enjoy the ambience of the square.

4. Enjoy a live performance by the Cowtown Opry in the Stockyards

Cole Melancon gets bucked from Copperpoint Swagger during the PBR Can-Am Invitational Unleash The Beast on 27 February 2021 at the Cowtown Coliseum, TX. Photo: Chris Elise

Source: Getty Images

The Cowtown Opry Club is a troupe of entertainers committed to preserving Texas' rich musical history. On Sundays, the ensemble gives a free performance at the Old Fort Worth Stockyards. Depending on the climate, you may catch them playing in the Livestock Exchange Building's lobby or on the porch.

5. Explore the Fort Worth Botanic Garden

The garden at Ballymaloe Cookery School with Gothic style summer house and perennial borders, County Cork, Ireland. Photo: Tim Graham

Source: Getty Images

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden has 110 acres of gorgeous green land to explore. Immediately west of downtown, the outdoor space contains 2,500 distinct plant species spread throughout several gardens, including the vegetable, cactus, rose, and rainforest conservatory.

6. Play at the Sundance Square splash fountain

Sundance Square, Chisholm trail mural. Ft. Worth, Texas 3-2015. Photo: Donovan Reese Photography

Source: Getty Images

This is one of the free things to do in Fort Worth with toddlers. While you rest beneath an umbrella, your children may enjoy the exciting water elements. The city erected splashing fountains that regularly shoot water up from the ground to make the square more dynamic.

7. Take a ride on the miniature train in Forest Park

A small train passes through an old western town at the World's Greatest Hobby on Tour train show at Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo: Ron T. Ennis

Source: Getty Images

It is one of the things to do in Fort Worth with kids. Since its inception in the late 1950s, the Forest Park miniature railway has been a favourite Fort Worth activity for children. This little engine, formerly the world's longest miniature railway, transports you through Trinity Park in Fort Worth.

8. Experience the only twice-daily cow drive in the world

Fort Worth Stockyard Longhorn Cattle Drive

Source: Getty Images

What is Fort Worth, Texas, best known for? It is known for cattle drives and cowboys. The cattle ride in the Historic Fort Worth Stockyards is one of the most prominent free activities in Fort Worth.

Cowboys costumed in early twentieth-century garb lead a herd of longhorns through the historic brick streets of the Fort Worth Stockyards twice daily, at 11:30 in the morning and four o'clock in the afternoon.

9. Visit the Stockyards Museum

AMR Fort Worth, Texas, is the New Modern Art Museum site designed by Tadao Ando, the home of the historic Ft. Worth Stockyards. Photo: Anacleto Rapping

Source: Getty Images

After viewing the cattle drive, visit the Stockyards Museum to discover more about the history of this distinctive Fort Worth region and how the ranching and cattle-raising industries impacted the North Texas metropolis.

10. Watch as actual money is printed

A worker looks for defective bills in the sheets of newly published twenty-dollar notes as they are prepared for distribution to financial institutions. Photo: Joe Raedle

Source: Getty Images

Watching as real money is printed is one of the free things to do in Fort Worth today. Fort Worth is one of the few spots in the USA where you may see the printing of genuine money. The US Bureau of Engraving and Printing provides free self-guided audio tours that teach you about the printing process.

11. Visit the Kimbell Art Museum

Kimbell Museum director Eric Lee with some of the art that has found a new home in the museum's Piano Pavilion in Fort Worth, Texas, on 11 November 2013. Photo: Joyce Marshall

Source: Getty Images

The Kimbell Art Museum is widely regarded as one of the world's best little museums. The structure is a piece of art in and of itself, with arches and skylights and a sculpture garden built by Isamu Noguchi, a notable Japanese-American artist.

12. Pay a visit to the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame

The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame in Ft. Worth, Texas. Photo: Steven Clevenger

Source: Getty Images

The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame honours the women who shaped America's West. The 33,000-square-foot museum houses thousands of artefacts that convey the tales of over 750 women through interactive galleries, theatres, and archives.

13. Visit Trinity Park

Bob Ray Sanders, Fort Worth Star-Telegram vice-president and columnist, sits on a Trinity Park bench with a statue of writer Mark Twain, 31 October 2007. Photo: Rodger Mallison

Source: Getty Images

Trinity Park, a sizable outdoor area of 252 acres, was established in 1892 and has several attractions, such as a playground, a basketball court, and water features. The Trinity River runs through this , the city's first green space.

14. Explore the Sid Richardson Museum

Actor Barry Corbin, in the Lonesome Dove miniseries during the Lonesome Dove Trailhead "Rope" Cutting ceremony at the Sid Richardson Museum. Photo: Paul Moseley

Source: Getty Images

The Sid Richardson Museum is an art gallery with artworks of the American West in Sundance Square. It displays the philanthropist and oilman Sid Williams Richardson's art collection.

15. Go to the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History

The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo: Carol M. Highsmith

Source: Getty Images

The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History will appeal to children and adults. This dynamic museum features popular classic exhibits such as plains, cultures, and dinosaurs and provides numerous opportunities for guests to touch and explore.

16. Visit the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

Ray Nasher takes a moment to look at a painting by Anselm Kiefer at an exhibition in the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth called "Anselm Kiefer: Heaven and Earth." Photo: David Woo

Source: Getty Images

The museum exhibits art from the 1940s to the present times and is located in an eye-catching concrete, glass, and steel structure with 40-foot translucent walls and an external reflecting pool.

17. Explore the Trinity Trails by foot or by bike

A Bodhi electronic bicycle cruiser model is photographed at Trinity Trails in Fort Worth, Texas, on 22 March 2011. Photo: Bob Booth

Source: Getty Images

How do you spend a day in Fort Worth? The Trinity pathways are ideal for individuals searching for picturesque Dallas-Fort Worth walking and hiking pathways. These liberated public trails cover over 100 miles and are perfect for people seeking fresh air and exercise! The path system runs along the city, Trinity River, and various parks.

18. Visit the Vintage Flying Museum

A new C-87 transport getting a final check-up preparatory to a test flight at the Consolidated Aircraft Corporation field, Fort Worth, Texas, in October 1942. Photo: Photo12/Universal Images Group

Source: Getty Images

This is among the most unique things to do in Fort Worth. The Vintage Flying Museum is a great place to visit in Fort Worth, Texas, particularly for aviation fans! It is located near Meacham International Airport and has many planes and aeroplanes. Despite its tiny size, the Vintage Flying Museum packs a punch regarding displays.

19. Visit the Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge

Luciano Guerra, Education Outreach Coordinator, speaks on the grounds of the National Butterfly Center on 16 January 2019 in Mission, Texas. Photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO

Source: Getty Images

Visiting Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge is one of the cheap things to do in Fort Worth. The Fort Worth Nature Centre & Refuge, which spans over 3,600 acres, is one of the most expansive city-owned nature centres in the United States. There are several hiking paths in the region and educational programmes.

20. Explore the Amon Carter Museum of American Art

An ornate and delicate frame surrounds the painting "Alice Vanderbilt Shepard" by John Singer Sargeant on display at the Amon Carter Museum in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo: Ron T. Ennis

Source: Getty Images

The Amon Carter Museum of American Art, renowned for its architecture and artwork, has expanded to become one of the country's most significant collections of American art. Highlights include the extensive collection of paintings by Russell, Remington, and American Photography.

Above are some of the most affordable and fun things to do in Fort Worth. Fort Worth is one of the most distinctive cities in Texas, United States. The city is an excellent spot for individuals who wish to explore and enjoy everything it offers.

Yen.com.gh recently released a fantastic list of Christmas bucket list ideas. Christmas is a beautiful time to celebrate with family, friends, and loved ones. But what is on your December to-do list?

Making a Christmas wish list is a thrilling experience. But, before you start making your Christmas wish list, sit down with a piece of paper and a pen and list the holiday traditions that you and your loved ones like.

Source: YEN.com.gh