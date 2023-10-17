When mentioning California, the city that usually comes to mind is Los Angeles. But despite its popularity, you will be surprised to learn that Los Angeles isn't the capital of California. That title goes to Sacramento, a city in the state's Northern region. But why is Sacramento famous? Discover exciting things to do in Sacramento when visiting.

Sacramento has unique tourist attractions ideal for history lovers, outdoor enthusiasts and food aficionados. However, pinpointing the exact place to visit can take time due to the location's vast area and numerous attractions. Luckily, a filtered-down approach can help you quickly find your preferred interests.

Fun things to do in Sacramento

What is Sacramento, California, best known for? The town is best known for its trees and abundant urban forestation. According to 8Billion Trees, Sacramento has the most trees per capita globally. The city is also known for its culture, diversity, historical sites, tourist attractions and vast educational institutions. Here are some exciting things to do in Sacramento, California.

1. Get fresh food at the farmers market

How can I spend a day in Sacramento? One way is visiting the various farmer's markets. These markets offer a delightful opportunity to dive into the local food culture while contributing to the community.

2. Go on a food tour

Going for a food tour is among the fun things to do in Sacramento for young adults. Places like Sactown Bites offer a guided food tour for all ages. With many restaurants and eateries around, you will likely find a new favourite dish in the city.

3. Go on a river cruise

River cruises are among the fun things to do in Sacramento for couples. The city offers various river cruises for relaxation, romance, history and socialising. Whether you are looking for a history-themed trip, an evening dinner cruise or a brunch trip on a Sunday, the city has a vast range to choose from.

4. Go on a walking tour of the Old Sacramento

Embarking on an adventure through Old Sacramento provides an enjoyable and thrilling opportunity. Step back in time as you explore and uncover fascinating insights into the vibrant city that once thrived there. The tour lets you fully immerse yourself in the city's rich history.

5. Have fun at the Folsom Lake State Recreation Area

Uncover boundless excitement and outdoor exploration at the Folsom Lake State Recreation Area. This location boasts a large piece of land ideal for outdoor activities. You can go hiking, biking, running, camping, and boating.

6. Attend a candlelight concert

Attending a candlelight concert is among the fun things to do in Sacramento at night. Enjoy relaxing evenings after a day of adventures at various venues, like the California State Railroad Museum and the Croatian-American Cultural Centre.

7. Visit and marvel at the architecture of the Ziggurat

The Ziggurat is a ten-story, stepped pyramidal office building and adjacent five-story concrete parking structure in the West part of the city. The facility, designed by architect Edwin Kado, resembles the ancient Mesopotamian ziggurats.

8. Visit King Arthur's Castle at Fairytale Town

Visiting King Arthur's Castle at Fairytale Town in Sacramento offers a delightful experience for families with young children. This charming park features a kid-sized castle where children can engage in imaginative play as knights, kings, or queens.

9. Go to the Aerospace Museum of California

The Aerospace Museum of California in Sacramento exhibits a trace of the captivating . From vintage planes to cutting-edge jets and helicopters, the museum showcases an impressive array of aerospace artefacts sure to captivate enthusiasts of all ages.

10. Visit the California Automobile Museum

The California Automobile Museum in Sacramento showcases an extensive and diverse collection of vintage and classic automobiles. It offers a captivating journey through the history and evolution of these iconic vehicles.

11. Explore the California State Capitol Museum

The California State Capitol Museum in Sacramento delves into the state's intricate political and historical legacy. Guided tours offer deeper insights into the legislative process and unveil the building's illustrious past.

12. Visit the California State Railroad Museum

If you're seeking a perfect destination for young adults and history enthusiasts, the California State Railroad Museum in Sacramento is ideal. Nestled within this museum's walls is an extensive collection featuring vintage locomotives, historic train cars, and priceless artefacts, promising an enriching and captivating experience.

13. Visit the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament

Visitors can explore the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament, admire the religious artwork, and appreciate the serene ambience for personal reflection. The stunning cathedral features intricate Gothic Revival architecture, ornate details, and beautiful stained glass windows.

14. Go to the Crocker Art Museum

The Crocker Art Museum is renowned for its extensive and diverse collection spanning various periods and styles, including European, Asian, African, and American artworks.

15. Visit the digital art exhibition

Visiting the digital art exhibition, such as a Van Gogh exhibit, is an exciting and immersive activity to enjoy the city. Visitors can enter Van Gogh's masterpieces, experiencing his art through virtual reality, projections, and interactive displays that engage the senses

16. Go to the zoo

The Sacramento Zoo allows one to explore a diverse collection of animals worldwide. Visitors can observe and learn about various species, from big cats and primates to reptiles and exotic birds, all while supporting conservation efforts.

17. Watch the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Centre

The Golden 1 Center serves as the home court for the Sacramento Kings, and attending a game offers a thrilling atmosphere. Fans can immerse themselves in the lively crowd, enjoy concessions, and watch the Kings in action against NBA opponents.

18. Watch the Hornets at the Hornet Stadium

The Hornet Stadium is the home field for the Sacramento State Hornets football team. Attending a game allows fans to immerse themselves in the spirited atmosphere, cheer for the Hornets, and witness exciting college football action.

19. Explore your creative side at the Wide Open Walls

Wide Open Walls is an annual mural festival that transforms the city's walls and buildings into a vibrant canvas for street art and murals. Visitors can take self-guided tours to admire the stunning and diverse artwork created by local and international artists.

20. Explore Sutter's Fort State Historic Park

The Sutter's Fort State Historic Park offers a glimpse into California's past as visitors can explore its adobe structures, costumed interpreters, and period-appropriate exhibits. Guided tours provide insights into the life of John Sutter and the fort's role in the 1840s Gold Rush history.

Is Sacramento an expensive city?

Yes, Sacramento is expensive compared to other cities in the United States. According to Salary, the cost of living in Sacramento, California, is 17.4 per cent higher than the national average.

Does Sacramento have nightlife?

Yes, the city has a vibrant nightlife. You can visit nightclubs and music venues (arena and closed size), bars and hipster breweries, broadway productions and theatres.

Is Sacramento good for young adults?

Yes, it is. The city has a lot to offer young adults, including job opportunities, recreational facilities, and vibrant nightlife, among other things. According to Space Wise, housing is more affordable than other major cities in California.

If you were looking for exciting things to do in Sacramento, now you have it. Sacramento is home to some of the best attractions in the USA and is an ideal tourist destination for the young and old.

