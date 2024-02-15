The top 90s wrestlers ranked: A list of the most influential 1990s wrestlers

The 90s were a pivotal era for professional wrestling, marked by the emergence of larger-than-life personalities, fierce rivalries, a mainstream popularity boom, and the birth of the attitude era. From the classic Monday Night Wars between WWE (previously WWF) and WCW to the rise of extreme wrestling promotions such as ECW, the 90s proved to be an unmatched period of athleticism and entertainment. Explore the top 90s wrestlers who left an indelible mark on the industry.

Ray Mysterio, Manami Toyota, and The Rock are some of the top 90s wrestlers. Photo: @619iamlucha, @joshipuroresunews, @stonecoldsteveaustin_fans on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The 1990s had enormous shoes to fill after the 1980s, widely regarded as the golden era of wrestling. In the late 1990s, another wrestling boom occurred, forever changing wrestling and ushering in the attitude era. However, the attitude era and the late 90s would be nothing without the wrestlers who made it so memorable.

When compiling this list of top 90s wrestlers, we ranked them based on their accomplishments, influence, charisma, and in-ring prowess during the 1990s.

Top 90s wrestlers ranked

The 90s was a transformative period for professional wrestling. This vibrant era set the stage for iconic battles, giving rise to some of wrestling's most influential individuals. Here are the top old WWE wrestlers’ names and pictures and other prominent athletes in the sport who had a lasting impact on the industry.

No Wrestler 1 Stone Cold Steve Austin 2 Manami Toyota 3 Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson 4 Shawn Michaels 5 Hulk Hogan 6 The Great Muta 7 Mick Foley 8 Sting 9 Ultimo Dragon 10 Bret Hart 11 Chyna 12 Goldberg 13 The Undertaker 14 Ric Flair 15 Rey Mysterio

1. Stone Cold Steve Austin

Former WWE Wrestler Stone Cold Steve Austin shooting a Wndy's Commerical at PC&E Studio in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Moses Robinson

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 18 December 1964

18 December 1964 1990s win/loss record: 694-465

694-465 Notable achievements: 6x world champion, 2x Royal Rumble

Stone Cold Steve Austin rose to fame as the face of WWE's attitude era. He was renowned for his rebellious attitude and unrelenting pursuit of authority figures. Austin previously competed for WCW, got fired, and then moved on to ECW before joining the WWF.

His epic feuds with Vince McMahon and his memorable catchphrase "Austin 3:16" cemented his place in 1990s wrestling history.

2. Manami Toyota

Date of birth: 2 March 1971

2 March 1971 1990s win/loss record: 867-591

867-591 Notable achievements: AJW champion

Manami Toyota was regarded as a 1990s All Japan Women's Pro Wrestling standout. Toyota, a Joshi scene star, is known for her fast-paced wrestling and high-flying style. Her hallmark move, the Japanese Ocean Cyclone Suplex, is still used today as Bea Priestley's Queen's Landing.

3. The Rock

Dwayne Johnson accepts the Inspirational Icon Award onstage during the 2nd Annual theGrio Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Stefanie Keenan

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 2 May 1972

2 May 1972 1990s win/loss record: 261-271

261-271 Notable achievements: 10x world champion

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, a third-generation wrestler, established himself as one of the most dynamic and entertaining 90s wrestlers. His electrifying promos and the "People's Elbow" propelled him to superstardom.

The Rock's feuds with Stone Cold Steve Austin and his shift from a babyface to a fascinating heel demonstrate his versatility.

4. Shawn Michaels

Hall of Fame inductee Shawn Michaels attended the 2011 WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Moses Robinson

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 22 July 1965

22 July 1965 1990s win/loss record: 706-428

706-428 Notable achievements: 4x world champion, 2x Royal Rumble

The "Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels' exceptional athletic skills and unrivalled storytelling abilities helped him become one of the most popular and respected WWE wrestlers from the 90s.

After a successful tag team career with Marty Jannetty, he transitioned to singles competition, but not before hurling his former partner and tossing him face-first through a window with a Super Kick in 1991.

5. Hulk Hogan

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan greets the crowd during the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Crown Jewel pay-per-view at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh. Photo: Fayez Nureldine

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 11 August 1953

11 August 1953 1990s win/loss record: 295-109

295-109 Notable achievements: 13x world champion

Even though the 1980s were Hulk Hogan's prime, his influence extended into the 90s. His move to WCW and the creation of the revolutionary faction, The New World Order (nWo), played a pivotal role in the Monday Night Wars.

6. The Great Muta

The Great Muta enters the ring during the Pro-Wrestling 'Dradition' - Tatsumi Fujinami 50th Anniversary at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Etsuo Hara

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 3 December 1962

3 December 1962 1990s win/loss record: 723-443

723-443 Notable achievements: 4x IWGP Heavyweight Championship

Keiji Muto, a.k.a The Great Muta, is regarded as one of the greatest old-school wrestlers. He was among the first Japanese wrestlers to achieve an international following.

He competed in what was widely regarded as one of the bloodiest professional wrestling matches of the time against Hiroshi Hase, sparking the creation of the "Muta scale," which measures the bloodiness of matches to this one's 1.0 rating.

7. Mick Foley

Mick Foley greets the audience at WWE SummerSlam 2015 at the Barclays Center of Brooklyn in New York City. Photo: JP Yim

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 7 June 1965

7 June 1965 1990s win/loss record: 609-640

609-640 Notable achievements: 4x world champion

The King of Hardcore debuted as Mankind in 1996 and quickly became The Undertaker's first real enemy because of his ability to bear pain and unique brawling style. Foley was a pillar of the Attitude Era, winning three WWF Championships from 1998 to 1999.

8. Sting

WWE Professional Wrestler Steve Borden, aka Sting, attends day 3 of Wizard World Comic Con at Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 20 March 1959

20 March 1959 1990s win/loss record: 975-187

975-187 Notable achievements: 13x world champion

Born Steve Borden, Sting has 10 WCW World Championships and numerous other titles. He was the only wrestler to stay with WCW from the late 1980s until 2014, when he made his WWE debut at Survivor Series.

His battles against the nWo and spectacular matches with Hollywood Hogan and Ric Flair cemented his legacy as an icon.

9. Ultimo Dragon

Date of birth: 12 December 1966

12 December 1966 1990s win/loss record: 473-228

473-228 Notable achievements: J-Crown

Western fans know the masked Ultimo Dragon as one of the most iconic old-school wrestlers. He was a Japanese wrestler who learned Mexican lucha libre and distinguished himself from his opponents with his hybrid style, while his Toryumon School (founded in 1997) trained a wide range of wrestlers.

10. Bret Hart

Special guest referee Bret "The Hitman" Hart is speaking during the WWE Smackdown Live Tour at Westridge Park Tennis Stadium in Durban, South Africa. Photo: Steve Haag

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 2 July 1957

2 July 1957 1990s win/loss record: 1082-246

1082-246 Notable achievements: 7x world champion

Bret Hart is one of the most famous wrestlers from the 90s and the best technical wrestler in pro wrestling history. From 1991 to 1997, he became a five-time WWE Champion, co-winner of the 1994 Royal Rumble, two-time Intercontinental Champion, and the only two-time King Of The Ring (1991 and 1993).

11. Chyna

Former Pro wrestler/actress Joanie "Chyna" Laurer visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth/date of death: 27 December 1969-17 April 2016

27 December 1969-17 April 2016 1990s win/loss record: 25-14

25-14 Notable achievements: 2x Intercontinental champion

Chyna was a founding member of D-Generation X and the only woman to have held the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Chyna was notable in that she wasn't just another beautiful face who had a few battles here and there; she added a lot of charm and intensity to the sport of wrestling, which helped raise the bar and women's profile in the sport in general.

12. Goldberg

Goldberg at a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PETCO Park in San Diego, California. Photo: Denis Poroy

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 27 December 1966

27 December 1966 1990s win/loss record: 233-14

233-14 Notable achievements: 173-0 undefeated streak

Bill Goldberg's meteoric rise to superstardom in the late 1990s is still one of the most spectacular runs in wrestling history. He entered WCW with an unmatched undefeated streak and instantly became a fan favourite with his explosive power and deadly finishing move, the Jackhammer.

13. The Undertaker

Date of birth: 24 March 1965

24 March 1965 1990s win/loss record: 1124-331

1124-331 Notable achievements: 21-0 WrestleMania streak

The Undertaker wasn't always in the main event, but his mere presence in the ring always resulted in high-profile matches. Despite his legendary supremacy in the ring, he finished the decade with only three WWE championships.

However, The Phenom didn't need the spotlight or numerous title reigns to cement his spot as a top 90s wrestler.

14. Ric Flair

Wrestler Ric Flair is seen at Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Kempin

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 25 February 1949

25 February 1949 1990s win/loss record: 481-533

481-533 Notable achievements: 16x world champion

Ric Flair was a prominent name in the 80s, and he carried that influence into the 90s, where he wrestled in WWE, WCW, and occasionally in NJPW. He combined world-class in-ring ability with remarkable charisma, establishing himself as one of the decade's most well-rounded and prominent figures and winning multiple world titles.

15. Rey Mysterio

Date of birth: 11 December 1974

11 December 1974 1990s win/loss record: 416-157

416-157 Notable achievements: 3x world champion

Rey Mysterio helped to elevate a completely new style and tempo of professional wrestling that had not been seen on American soil until the 1990s.

Mysterio's lucha libre style seamlessly transitioned to WCW, which helped differentiate the company from WWE and establish the cruiserweight division, one of its most consistent highlights.

The 1990s marked a new era in professional wrestling, with unforgettable characters, fierce rivalries, and ground-breaking storylines. The top 90s wrestlers, from Stone Cold Steve Austin to Rey Mysterio, helped shape the industry and influenced subsequent generations of wrestlers.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on top D-list celebrities you didn't know about. These are lesser-known celebrities who, despite not making daily headlines, have exciting stories and accomplishments worth exploring.

Lindsay Lohan, Charlie Sheen, and David Hasselhoff are famous D-list celebrities. Explore the lives of these talented individuals and their remarkable contributions to the entertainment industry.

Source: YEN.com.gh