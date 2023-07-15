The top 10 best NBA draft classes of all time in the league's history

The National Basketball Association draft is among the NBA's most eagerly awaited annual events. It entails teams drafting players to help them compete for the top spot in the league season after season. Building a team that competes and wins championships is critical to being considered one of history's best NBA draft classes.

The National Basketball Association's draft has produced some of the league's top players, such as Kobe Bryant, Lenny Wilkens, Shaquille O'Neal, and Dwyane Wade. Many of these players have achieved significant success in the NBA history.

10 best NBA draft classes of all time

Selecting the best NBA draft class of all time is exceedingly difficult. The National Basketball Association has many good players who got there through the draft process. Several draft classes, however, have had a more significant number of stars than the norm. Many of these players went on to win tournaments and control the league for over a decade.

1992

The 1992 NBA drafting class is one of the best in history. It boasted outstanding players, including Shaquille O'Neal, who the Orlando Magic picked as the overall winner. Shaq eventually signed with the Lakers, winning three Finals MVP awards, four NBA championships, the NBA MVP award in 2000, and 15 All-Star appearances.

The legendary former basketball player was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016, with second and third-round picks Christian Laettner and Alonzo Mourning.

1960

The 1960 draft was notable because it was the initial one in which participants from college teams were allowed to be selected, broadening the talent pool and laying the groundwork for future drafts.

Only graduates, however, were able to participate in the drafting process. Moreover, the league was in its infancy, and numerous players from the draft class contributed to its popularity. Oscar Robertson, Lenny Wilkens, Jerry West, Darrall Imhoff and Lee Shaffer are among the All-Stars.

1979

There were a lot of notable players in the 1979 NBA drafting class. Magic Johnson is widely regarded as the greatest player in NBA history, with some fans believing that the LA Lakers star saved the league.

The draft class had eight distinct All-Stars, making it one of the most impactful drafts in NBA history. All-Stars include Bill Cartwright, Magic Johnson, Mark Eaton, Bill Laimbeer, James Donaldson, Jim Paxson, Calvin Natt, and Sidney Moncrief.

2009

Steph Curry was one of six All-Stars, DeMar DeRozan, James Harden, Jeff Teague, Steph Curry, and Jrue Holiday, selected in the 2009 NBA draft. His tremendous shooting abilities have fundamentally transformed how teams play basketball.

Curry not only improved the game, but he was also the most accomplished player in his draft class. In addition to him, James Harden has been presiding despite having yet to have an NBA championship ring.

1984

The 1984 NBA draft class included Michael Jordan, the most influential basketball player ever. Jordan was selected third overall in the draft, yet he became one of the league's greatest players.

Many other stars who became all-time greats, notably Hakeem Olajuwon, John Stockton, and Charles Barkley, emerged from the draft.

1996

Many players from the 1996 NBA draft class went on to become legends. It was notable for including Kobe Bryant, an LA Lakers great. Bryant played his whole career for the Lakers, winning five victory rings.

Aside from being Kobe's draft class, the year featured a slew of outstanding guards, from Allen Iverson to Ray Allen. Steve Nash, Kobe Bryant, Ray Allen, Allen Iverson, Jermaine O'Neal, Peja Stojakovic, Zydrunas Ilgauskas, Stephon Marbury, Shareef Abdur-Rahim, and Antoine Walker were the ten All-Stars.

1998

Although there were only five All-Stars in the 1998 NBA draft, most of them were noteworthy superstars who attracted millions of admirers over their careers. While Michael Olowokandi was the first choice and is widely seen as a flop, the best player in the class was undoubtedly Dirk Nowitzki.

Paul Pierce was another great player who devoted extensive time to the league, while Vince Carter is widely regarded as one of the most athletic competitors ever.

1987

David Robinson was the initial pick in the 1987 NBA draft, followed by Scottie Pippen in the fifth and Reggie Miller in the eleventh. All three have been inducted into the Hall of Fame, with Robinson and Miller ranking among the most notable single franchise players ever.

With Robinson, San Antonio achieved the rare feat of selecting the actual best player in the draught class, who went on to become one of the finest shot blockers in NBA history. Miller established himself as one of the finest three-point shooters in history.

Pippen and Horace Grant picked tenth overall and won three NBA titles with Michael Jordan. Reggie Lewis, Mark Jackson, and Kevin Johnson were prominent draft All-Stars.

2003

The 2003 NBA drafting class was one of the best in history, with incredible talents. The top five picks included LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Bosh, and Dwyane Wade. James, Wade, and Bosh won the Miami Heat titles in 2012 and 2013.

Darko Milicic, the Detroit Pistons' second-round choice, is the NBA's most significant draft flop. All-Stars in the class include Kaman, who was drafted sixth, a West, who was drafted 18th; Josh Howard, who was drafted 29th, Mo Williams, who was drafted 47th; and Kyle Korver, who was drafted 51st.

2001

The 2001 NBA draft was one of the most talented draft classes in NBA history. It did not begin well, with one of the worst draught flops in history, Kwame Brown, becoming the first pick. All-Stars Tyson Chandler and Pau Gasol came right after, and both had successful careers.

Tony Parker, the 28th choice, won four NBA titles with the Spurs after winning two with the Lakers. Joe Johnson was selected tenth, Zach Randolph nineteenth, Gerald Wallace twenty-fifth, and Gilbert Arenas thirty-first.

What NBA draft class is the best?

The drafting class of 2003 is considered one of the best in NBA history. Which NBA draft class has the most rings? The 2003 class has won 27 championships in its history.

Is 1996 the best NBA draft class?

It is regarded as one of the most outstanding and profound of all NBA draft classes in the past, with a third of the first-round picks going on to become NBA All-Stars.

Above are some of the best NBA draft classes in the league's history. The NBA has many good players who got there through the draft process. Many of these players have won tournaments and controlled the club for years.

