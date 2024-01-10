25 D-list celebrities you didn't know about (females and males)

Some celebrities in the entertainment industry may not be widely recognised, but they have left an indelible mark on their respective fields. These unsung talents, often called D-list celebrities, have fascinating stories and achievements worth exploring. Explore some of the lesser-known celebrities whose talent and success might surprise you.

What is the meaning of D-list celebrities? D-list celebrities are a subset of celebrities who represent the eccentric side of fame. They are mostly reality TV personalities, actors, celebrity relatives, and social media sensations seeking recognition. Sometimes, they hit the headlines for the wrong reasons, such as being in controversial situations or publicly making spiteful comments.

Top 25 D-list celebrities

D-list celebrities are lesser-known celebs who, while not making daily headlines, have unique stories to tell. From controversial figures to forgotten stars, explore the lives of these fascinating individuals in the entertainment industry.

When coming up with this list of D-list celebrities, we used a combination of factors, including famed reality TV show or panel game show individuals, comedians or actors who were once in the limelight but left or took a hiatus, and social media personalities who are seeking recognition.

Male D-list celebrities

Some talented individuals have made significant contributions despite not frequently being in the spotlight. Here are some top D-list male celebrities who deserve recognition for their talent and dedication to their craft.

Charlie Sheen

Actor Charlie Sheen attends the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association's Beastly Ball at the Los Angeles Zoo in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Who are some D-list celebrities? The first name on this list is Charlie Sheen, an American actor and film producer. He is best known for his appearance on Two and a Half Men. However, in March 2015, CBS and Warner Bros. terminated his Two and a Half Men contract after he made derogatory remarks about the show's creator.

Charlie Sheen's name has made headlines due to reports of alcohol and substance abuse, marital problems, and allegations of domestic violence. In November 2015, he publicly revealed that he is HIV positive. The disclosure prompted a surge in online searches for HIV prevention and testing, which became known as the "Charlie Sheen effect."

Jake Thomas

Actor Jake Thomas attends Teala Dunn's 21st Birthday Party in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Jake Thomas is an American actor and director best known for his role as Matt McGuire in the Disney Channel show Lizzie McGuire. He also appeared in Cory in the House, playing Jason Stickler. He received a Young Artist Award for supporting actor for his role in AI Artificial Intelligence.

David Hasselhoff

David Hasselhoff is a successful American actor, producer, singer, and television personality with a multi-decade career. He rose to prominence in the 1980s as Michael Knight in the hit TV series Knight Rider and Mitch Buchannon in Baywatch. Besides acting, Hasselhoff is a talented singer, having released several albums throughout his career.

Carrot Top

Comedian Carrot Top attends the grand opening of "Criss Angel MINDFREAK" at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

Carrot Top, an American stand-up comedian and actor, is one of the famous D-list celebrities. In 1992, he appeared as a guest on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno due to his growing popularity and reputation. The show introduced him to a larger audience and helped his comedic talent gain a larger fan base.

Daniel Baldwin

Daniel Baldwin was the 1st celebrity evicted from the Big Brother house at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood, England. Photo: Karwai Tang

Daniel Baldwin is the second oldest of four Baldwin brothers, all actors. He has been featured in numerous films, including The Pandora Project, Vampires, and Death Kiss. He appeared on Celebrity Fit Club, a reality show where obese celebrities compete to see who can lose the most weight. Daniel is the least known of the Baldwin brothers.

Jeff Cohen

Jeff Cohen is a former child actor best known for his role as Chunk in The Goonies. He was also featured on the Disney TV show Ask Max. Although Jeff Cohen no longer acts, he has remained in the industry as an entertainment lawyer.

Mitchell Musso

Mitchel Musso visits Planet Hollywood in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Mitchel Musso is best known for portraying Oliver Oken in the Hannah Montana TV series. He has also been featured in Monster House, Pair of Kings, and Secondhand Lions. In 2011, he had a legal issue, which caused his character to be removed from Pair of Kings and the show PrankStars to be cancelled. After a ten-year hiatus, Musso returned to the music scene, releasing a new single for his upcoming mixtape.

Ryne Sanborn

Texas Longhorns punter Ryan Sanborn (27) walks on the field before the Big 12 Championship game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Photo: Chris Leduc

Ryne Sanborn is a former actor and ice hockey player from America. He rose to prominence for his role as Jason Cross in the High School Musical films. He played ice hockey in high school and he currently plays for the Texas Longhorns.

Matt Prokop

Matt Prokop attends Skip1.org's 'Skip And Donate' gala at The Lot in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Tibrina Hobson

Matt Prokop, a former actor best known for his role as Jimmie Zara in High School Musical 3, is one of the D-list celebrities. Despite his minor role in the Disney film, it helps him gain more recognition and exposure. His first acting job was a brief appearance on Hannah Montana in 2007, followed by a role in The Office.

Sterling Knight

Sterling Knight's first Disney role was in an episode of Hannah Montana in 2007. He is best known for his role as Chad Dylan Cooper in the 2009 television series Mackenzie Falls. He also appeared in the film 17 Again, playing Alex O'Donnell. His most recent role is in It Snows All the Time, which premiered in 2022.

Brandon Mychal Smith

Brandon Mychal Smith attends the 2023 SXSW Film Festival "Appendage" at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar in Austin, Texas. Photo: Gary Miller

Brandon Mychal Smith is an American actor, rapper, singer, and dancer. In 2007, he won a Young Artist Award and a Family Television Award for his role as Tayshawn in The Ron Clark Story. Brandon competed in Dancing with the Stars' sequel, Skating with the Stars, but withdrew due to health complications.

Chris Warren

Chris Warren is a talented American actor best known for his role as Zeke Baylor in the High School Musical films. He has also been featured in Love & Basketball and The Bold and the Beautiful. In 2020, the talented actor was cast in Sistas as Hayden Moss. Chris is considered one of the top D-list celebrities

Female D-list celebrities

Some talented women have made significant contributions in the entertainment industry although less renowned than those always in the spotlight. Here are some famous D-list female celebrities.

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan attends the "Mean Girls" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Lindsay Lohan was one of the most famous actresses in the 2000s, gaining worldwide recognition after the film Mean Girls. She was well-known for being a party girl, spending almost all her time on party nights and dating rather than acting. However, she has since ditched that life and returned to acting.

Kendra Wilkinson

Reality TV Personality Kendra Wilkinson attends the Game On Gala at Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Kendra Wilkinson is an American model and TV personality. She first came to light as Hugh Hefner's girlfriend and as a cast member of the E! reality show The Girls Next Door. After that, she starred in two reality series of her own: Kendra on Top (2012–2017) and Kendra (2009–2011).

Aubrey O'Day

Aubrey O'Day is best known as a member of the girl group Danity Kane. She has modelled for magazines like Blender and Playboy and appeared on Broadway in Hairspray. Aubrey has also appeared on reality TV shows like Celebrity Apprentice, Ex on the Beach, Famously Single, and British Celebrity Big Brother 18.

Brooke Hogan

Brooke Hogan attends the Tommy Hilfiger Emporium Melbourne Store Opening in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Sam Tabone

Brooke Hogan is an American singer, TV personality, and actress. She is well-known as the daughter of American professional wrestler Hulk Hogan. Brooke appeared on Hogan Knows Best, a reality television show starring her family members.

Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst is an accomplished American actress best known for her role as Mary Jane in the Spider-Man franchise. Throughout her career, she has appeared in many other great films, including Little Women and Jumanji.

Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl in a pink dress. Photo: Nathan Congleton

Katherine is a former fashion model and actress from the United States. She was featured as Izzie Stevens on Grey's Anatomy from 2005 to 2010. This role earned her recognition and awards, including the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2007.

Demi Moor

US actor Demi Moore attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Photo: Michael Tran

Demi Moore is an American film producer and actress best known for her lead actress role in Ghost, the highest-grossing film in 1990. Her performance in this role earned her a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress.

Heidi Montag

Heidi Montag rose to prominence in 2006 when she was cast in the MTV reality show The Hills. She released her debut studio album, Superficial, in 2010, which was commercially unsuccessful at the time, failing to recoup her production costs. The reality TV star has also been featured in the British version of Celebrity Big Brother.

Amanda Bynes

Bynes started her career as a child actress, appearing on Nickelodeon's All That and its spin-off, The Amanda Show. She has also appeared in several hit films, including What I Like About You, Big Fat Liar, What a Girl Wants, and She's the Man.

In her highly publicised personal life, Bynes has struggled with mental health and other issues. Consequently, she was in conservatorship from August 2013 to March 2022.

Tila Tequila

Tila Tequila arrives at the 11th Annual Maxim Hot 100 Party at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Tila Tequila rose to prominence after participating actively on social networking sites like Myspace. She went on to star in her bisexuality-themed dating show, A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila (2007), which ran for two seasons and was rated as MTV's second-highest debut series that year.

Tegan Martin

Tegan Martin attends the L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Retinol Launch in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Don Arnold

Tegan Martin is one of the Australian D-list celebrities. She is a beauty pageant titleholder crowned Miss Universe Australia in 2014 and represented her country at the Miss Universe 2014 pageant.

Courtney Stodden

Courtney Stodden is one of the young D-list celebrities. She got her start in the entertainment industry as a young model. Stodden competed as Miss Ocean Shores Teen USA in 2010 but did not take the crown. She gained international attention in 2011 when she married Doug Hutchison, despite their 34-year age difference.

Whitney Port

Whitney Port is a successful American TV personality, author, and fashion designer. She became famous after appearing in the reality television series The Hills. She began her career as a content creator in 2012, launching a YouTube channel where she documents her life as a wife and mother.

The entertainment industry is full of people whose contributions extend beyond the traditional definition of stardom. These D-list celebrities have made an indelible mark on the cultural landscape, demonstrating that fame is not the only indicator of success in the industry.

