20 popular blonde actresses in their 30s at the height of their careers

Blonde hair is one of the hottest looks in general. This is why many celebrities in Hollywood and the entertainment industry seem to be more well-liked when they have blonde hair. Many blonde actresses in the movie business take advantage of their looks and capitalize on what blonde hair offers. Often, they are at the peak of their careers between 30 and 39. So who are the popular blonde actresses in their 30s at the height of their careers?

Popular blonde actresses in their 30s. Photo: @hilaryduff, @diannaagron, @immadisonriley, @kenziedalton_ on Instagram (modified by author)

The majority of blonde actors and actresses have natural blonde hair. The entertainment industry, however, allows one to be experimental, and that is why you will see multiple brunettes, black-haired actors, and actresses switch between colours.

Blonde actresses in their 30s

Blonde celebrities female’s peak in their careers as a bulk of them often start booking most of their roles while they are in their 20s. Hollywood is competitive, and it can take more than a decade for one to identify as an established actress.

1. Emma Roberts - 31 years

Executive producer Emma Roberts attends the Hulu Original "Tell Me Lies" Screening and Red Carpet Event at NeueHouse Hollywood on September 08, 2022, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Robin L Marshall

Emma Rose Roberts got into the limelight when she was given the lead role as Addie on the sitcom Unfabulous. Prior to the Nickelodeon sitcom, Roberts had been featured in the film Blow in 2001. She has been featured in other films, including Nancy Drew, Hotel to Frogs, It’s Kind of a Funny Story, and We’re the Millers. Despite just hitting the floor, Emma Roberts is worth $25 million.

2. Scarlett Johansson - 37 years

Scarlett Johansson attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Toni Anne Barson

Scarlett Johansson was the highest-paid actor in 2018 and 2019. She is one of the most distinguished actresses in their 30s. The 37-year-old is no stranger to Forbes celebrity 100 lists and is worth $180 million. The actress got her breakthrough after being cast in the 2001 movie Ghost World. Scarlett Johansson has gone ahead to be part of high-grossing films like Black Widow, Under the Skin, Lost in Translation, and Ghost in the Shell.

3. Madison Riley - 32 years

Actress Madison Riley arrives at NYLON'S May Young Hollywood Event at Roosevelt Hotel on May 12, 2010, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Alexandra Wyman

Born Madison Riley Aplanalp, the 32-year-old made her debut in the entertainment industry when she gave voice in Blatz: Passion for Fashion-Diamonds. Madison Riley has starred in movies like Grown Ups, Prom, and Bratz. She has also done TV and featured in shows like Till Death, Two and a Half Men, and Zoey 101.

4. Kirsten Zien - 31 years

The Canadian actress is famous for her roles in the TV series The Lying Game and Kyle XY. Kirsten Zien was born in Vancouver, British Colombia, but has managed to find her path in Hollywood. Other TV series where she has been cast include Twilight Saga: Eclipse, Ties that Bind, Devious Maid, and Dear White People.

5. Blake Lively - 35 years

Blake Lively is interviewed by Moira Forbes at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 15, 2022, in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Blake Ellender Lively has had a successful career in acting, leading to the awarding of various accolades. The 35-year-old has three Teen choc Awards, one People’s Choice Award, and an Academy of Country Music Award, among others. Blake Lively is known for movies like The Age of Adeline, A Simple Favor, and The shallows.

6. Bonnie Sveen - 32 years

Actress Bonnie Sveen attends the Sugar Factory at the Paris Las Vegas on February 24, 2012, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: David Becker

Like many Australian actresses who have found their footing in Hollywood, Bonnie Sveen is another of the many foreign talents in Hollywood. Sveen debuted in the film industry through the movie Before the Rain. Her talent can be seen through multiple movies like Home and Away and The Secret Daughter.

7. Brie Larson - 32 years

Brie Larson speaks onstage during D23 Expo 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, on September 10, 2022. Photo: Jesse Grant

Brianne Sidonie Desaulniers, better known as Brie Larson, is famed for her roles as a teenager in movies. Brie Larson started acting in 1998 and has made a name for herself through blockbusters and independent films. The 32-year-old has an Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award, among other accolades. Some of her popular movies include Captain Marvel, Kong: Skull Island, and 21 Jump Street.

8. Kenzie Dalton - 34 years

Actress Kenzie Dalton arrives at the Human Rights Day celebration benefiting Falling Whistles Organization at Tufenkian Gallery in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Some of the legendary movies Kenzie Dalton was cast in are Feud, A Dark Foe, NCIS, and New Girl. The 34-year-old blonde actress is also a fashion model and is worth about $1.5 million. Some of the top brands she has modelled for are Tommy Hilfiger, Levi, Payless, and Alisha Hill. Dalton is also known for her charity work as she supports goodwill organizations like Community United Effort, which helps find missing persons, and Falling Whistles, which advocates for peace in some parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

9. Hayden Panettiere - 33 years

Hayden Panettiere attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's New Film "Blonde" at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 13, 2022, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle

33-year-old Hayden Panettiere is a girl of many talents. She is a model, singer, and actress. The musical drama series is one of the major shows that brought Hayden Panettiere to the limelight. The New York actress is also known for her role in the NBC series Heroes.

Hayden has also had major appearances in other huge TV shows like One Life to Live, Guiding Light, and Ally McBeal. She has also been cast in movies that include Alpha and Omega, Ice Princess, and The Affair of the Necklace. Hayden has two Golden Globe Awards nominations.

10. Brooklyn Decker - 34 years

Brooklyn Decker attends the Los Angeles Special FYC Event For Netflix's "Grace And Frankie" at NeueHouse Los Angeles on April 23, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Brooklyn Danielle Decker is an actress and model. Her first professional role in a film was in Just Go With It. Fashion enthusiasts know her face from the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, while film and TV fans recognize her from movies like Battleship, What to Expect When You are Expecting, and Grace and Frankie

11. Teresa Palmer - 36 years

Teresa Palmer poses for a picture at the 26th British Academy Cymru Awards held at St David's Hall on October 8, 2017 in Cardiff, Wales. Photo: Matthew Horwood

The Australian writer, model, and actress is a prominent name in Hollywood. Teresa Palmer, known for movies like The Choice and Point Break, began her career in 2005. Her first major role was in Bedtime Stories in 2008 and later The Sorcerer’s Apprentice in 2010. Today, Teresa Palmer is among the most recognized actresses in their 30s.

12. AnnaLynne McCord - 35 years

Actress AnnaLynne McCord attends the Bada*ss DoGooders Launch To Unite Good Humans at Popl HQ on August 28, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Apart from modelling and acting, AnnaLynne McCord also does activism and social justice work. The 35-year-old blonde actress is known for her vixen-type roles. Her breakthrough came through the TV show Nip/tuck. AnnaLynne has since had other major roles in movies like Transporter 2, Wrongfully Accused, Feral State, and Fired Up!

13. Diana Agron - 37 years

Dianna Agron attends the "Acidman" premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 10, 2022, in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Thinking of blonde actresses in their late 30s? Enter Diana Agron. As an actress in her late 30s, Diana Agron believes that the best is yet to come. She has an incredible career success since her first leading role in the MTV series. It’s a Mall World.

The hazel-eyed blonde has featured in movies like The Family, Bare, I Love You, The Romantics, and As They Made Us. One of the most excellent accolades Diana Agron has is the Screen Actors Guild Award.

14. Hillary Duff - 34 years

Hilary Duff attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022, in New York City. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Hillary Erhard Duff is a singer and actress. The 34-year-old Lizzie McGuire actress started acting at a tender age. Her talent has been acknowledged by many quarters, and she has received multiple nominations, including two People’s Choice Award nominations. Other movies she has acted in are Cadet Kelly, Agent Cody Banks, and A Cinderella Story.

15. Imogen Poots - 33 years

Imogen Poots attends the Thom Browne Fall 2022 runway show on April 29, 2022, in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

The English actress and model became a sensation after her role in the drama series Casualty. She was later cast in other projects, including V for Vendetta, The Art of Self Defense, and Greetings from Buckley. Imogen Poots has not yet gotten to her peak years, but she is getting her breakthrough in Hollywood.

16. Amanda Seyfried - 35 years

Amanda Seyfried attends the Emmy FYC "Clips & Conversation" Event for Hulu's "The Dropout" at El Capitan Theatre on June 12, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle

American singer and actress Amanda Seyfried is one of the many blonde actresses who are enjoying their careers. The 35-year-old made her first TV appearance in 1999 when she was cast in the TV series As The World Turns. She has had other roles in multiple movies like Mean Girls, Boogie Woogie, and The Last Words. Amanda Seyfried is among the most loved blonde TV actresses.

17. Kate Bosworth - 39 years

Kate Bosworth attends the Netflix premiere of "Along for the Ride" at The Bay Theater on May 03, 2022, in Pacific Palisades, California. Photo: David Livingston

Catherine Anne Bosworth is a model and actress. The Blue Crush actor has been in the entertainment industry since 1997 and has starred in more than a dozen movies. Some of her renowned films are Wonderland, Beyond See, Straw Dogs, and Remember the Titans.

Bosworth is also an activist and works with organizations like Coalition to Abolish Slavery and Trafficking.

18. Aimee Teegarden - 32 years

Actress Aimee Teegarden attends a screening of "Rings" at Regal LA Live Stadium 14 on February 2, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Aimee Teegarden juggles modelling, producing, and acting since joining the entertainment industry. The 32-year-old Guest House actor started acting in 2003 and has been featured in about 30 movies and TV shows. Aimee Teegarden has a Young Hollywood Actress Award, which she won in 2011.

19. Heidi Montag - 35 years

Heidi Pratt attends the Booby Tape USA launch party at Stanley Social on July 25, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tibrina Hobson

Heidi Blair Montag wears many hats. She is a TV personality, singer, and celebrated actress. The 35-year-old brown-eyed blonde first came into the limelight after being cast in the MTV reality TV series The Hills. She has also been cast in TV shows like Laguna Beach, The Hills: New Beginning, and I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here. Some of the movies you can watch include Just Go With It and Pascoa Negra.

Actress Kenzie Dalton attends the Premiere Of Passionflix's "Driven" at Raleigh Studios on August 8, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Kenzie Dalton has been in the public eye since she was a toddler. She started modelling when she was three years old and continued till her older years. Kenzie Dalton has modelled for big brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Levi, and Elegant Bride. Her acting career is also a success as she has had both major and minor roles in shows like Death Valley, Feud: Bette and Joan, NCIS, and New Girl.

Blonde actresses in their 30s have all the vigour, interest, and enthusiasm in the world and are also familiar with the industry. To be a thriving actress, you must go past a few obstacles before getting the roles you want, which is why the 30s are the golden years for most of them. Actors that were child stars, however, have a head start, giving them an advantage over actresses that start auditioning after school.

