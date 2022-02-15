Where is YNW Melly now? Everything you need to know about the rapper

YNW Melly is a famous black American rapper, singer, and songwriter who came to the limelight due to his hit song Murder on My Mind. But unfortunately, he has been in the spotlight lately based on rumours claiming that he has been sentenced to death. Although he contracted COVID-19 at some point. Where is YNW Melly now?

Widely known as YNW Melly, YNW Melly's real name is Jamell Maurice Demons. Because of his connection to several crimes, he has been in and out of prison severally. The rapper was once charged with double murder, but he pleaded not guilty. Nevertheless, based on his February 2019 arrest for first-degree murder, he might face life imprisonment or death penalty.

Profile summary

Full name: Jamell Maurice Demons

Jamell Maurice Demons Nickname : YNW Melly

: YNW Melly Date of birth: 1st of May, 1999

1st of May, 1999 Age : 23 years old in 2022

: 23 years old in 2022 Zodiac sign : Taurus

: Taurus Place of birth: Gifford, Florida USA

Gifford, Florida USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 5'2"

5'2" Height in centimetre: 157

157 Weight in kilogram: 59

59 Shoe size: 7

7 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Black

Black Mother : Jamie Demons-King

: Jamie Demons-King Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: Rapper, singer, and songwriter

Background information

In Gifford, Florida, the American rapper and singer was born on the 1st of May, 1999. YNW Melly's mom, Jamie Demons-King, became pregnant at 14 and raised him as a single mother.

Unfortunately, YNW does not know his father, but he did not allow that to deter his progress in life, even though he ended up in unpleasant situations. Besides, information on YNW Melly's brother or sister is not available.

The rapper completed his high school education at a local high school in Gifford after his mother moved to a poorer part of Gifford in other to cater to him.

How old is YNW Melly?

As of 2022, YNW Melly's age is 23 years.

Music career

Young Demons was nine years old when he joined the Bloods Gang group. At 15 years, he started uploading his songs on SoundCloud, which enhanced his music career. He took on the stage name YNW, an initialism of Young Nigga World or Young New Wave, in 2016 when he formed a hip-hop collective group with his friends.

Towards the end of 2017, the young rapper released his first project, Collect Call. The Extended Play featured numerous well-known artists like Lil B and John Wicks. The following year, he released singles, including Virtual (Blue Balenciagas), Melly the Menace, and Slang That Iron.

In August of the same year, Demons released his debut mixtape, I Am You. As of the 10th of January, 2019, it appeared on the Billboard 200. In 2019, the music videos of his singles, Butter Pecan, 4 Real, and Medium Fries, had already amassed millions of views on the YouTube channel.

His second commercial mixtape, We All Shine, consisting of 16 tracks, was released on the 18th of January, 2019, while confined in prison. The project featured collaborations with Kanye West and Fredo Bang. Then, in November that year, the rapper released his debut studio album, Melly vs Melvin, which peaked at number eight on the Billboard 200.

Is YNW Melly still in prison, and what crimes is he accused of?

YNW Melly has had a checkered history of being in and out of prison, being involved in one crime or the other. He was sixteen years old when he was apprehended after shooting at a group of students outside Vero Beach High School. So, is YNW Melly still locked up? He was released on probation after spending a year in jail.

But unfortunately, in 2017, he got arrested again for violating probation terms and spent months in jail before he was released in March 2018. Three months later, he was apprehended to possess marijuana, a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, and drug paraphernalia in Fort Myers, Florida.

After rearresting him, in January 2019 for possessing marijuana, he was charged two counts of first-degree murder concerning the October 2018 shooting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, leading to Christopher Thomas and Anthony Williams Jr's death.

He was accused of faking the murder to seem like a random drive-by shooting but was caught with YNW Bortlen. The police believed that the rapper was the one who shot his friends. YNW Bortlen was driving the drive-by car, assisting Melly in making the event look random, and afterwards bringing Sakchaser and Juvy's dead bodies to the hospital.

Is YNW Melly still in jail?

According to the Latest News website, he is still in prison, although his mother, on several occasions, argued that the son would be released soon. Through his management, the rapper informed followers on social media on the 2nd of April, 2020, that he tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, he attempted to obtain an early release from jail on the grounds of health-related issues. Tekashi 6ix9ine was was released early from prison due to coronavirus concerns during that time. But unfortunately, the court denied Melly's application.

Does rapper YNW Melly have a prison release date?

Currently, YNW Melly's release date has not been determined. While his trial is set to on the 7th of March, 2022, most fans are hopeful that there will be good news after the court hearing.

Where is YNW Melly now? It is glaring that the rapper is still held behind bars. Nevertheless, considering his upcoming trial slated for March 2022, he might be considered and granted bail. But if he is convicted of the crimes he is charged with, he might end up spending the rest of his life in prison or face a death sentence.

