Clemento Suarez is an award-winning comedian from Ghana. Despite being in the entertainment industry for over a decade, Clemento might be a new face to many people. This is because he started from scratch and has toiled endlessly to reach where he is today. His story is an inspiration to many and a testament to how hard work and perseverance pays off.

Clemento Suarez started his career journey as an unpaid comedian, something he did to get exposure, experience, and recognition. Over time, he transitioned to paid roles and worked hard for several years to rise to the top. Today, he is one of the most sought after and successful comedians in Ghana.

Clemento Suarez’s profile summary

Full name: Clement Ashiteye

Nickname: Clemento Suarez

Gender: Male

Sexual orientation : Straight

Date of birth : December 8 (year of birth unknown)

Birth sign: Sagittarius

Place of birth: Tema, Ghana

Nationality: Ghanaian

Ethnicity: African

Eye colour: Dark brown

Hair colour: Black

Religion: Christian

Marital status: Married

Spouse: Sylvia Bioh

Education: University of Ghana

Profession: Comedian, actor, and singer

Net worth : $95,000

Instagram: @clementosuarez

Early life

Clement Ashiteye, popularly known as Clemento Suarez, was born on December 8 (birth year unknown). His parents are Victor Tetteh Ashiteye and Christina Ashiteye, whom his fans have fondly nicknamed Auntie Christie.

Suarez was born in Tema, a city in the southeastern region of Ghana. It was here where he would spend his childhood. He completed his primary school education at Vichrist Parent's School. He then enrolled at Bethel Junior High School, where he completed his junior high education. Finally, the comedian attended Tema Secondary School for senior high school, located in Tema.

Growing up, Suarez had a deep passion for acting and comedy. He started taking part in drama plays from primary school and was a serious actor in senior high. His talent for comedy saw him land several comic roles, which prepared him for his future career.

After graduating from high school, Suarez attended the University of Ghana, studying Performing Arts. He graduated from the institution in 2010, ready to take on the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

What does Clemento Suarez do for a living?

After leaving university, Clemento Suarez took a year to study and familiarize himself with the Ghanaian entertainment industry. He then started his career by taking unpaid gigs. It was a challenging experience for him, but he gained considerable field experience that would come in handy later in his career.

After working in the entertainment industry for a while, Suarez opted to follow the career path of a professional comedian. He mostly does acting and has been featured in several plays, films, and TV shows, where he is usually given comic roles. Below is a look at some of the top of Clemento Suarez’s comedy plays, films, and TV shows:

Kejetia vs Makola

Sweet Dreams & Nightmares

I Can’t Think Far

Keteke

Gallery of Comedy

You Play Me

What Can Come Can Come

I Play You

Thank for Idiots

Prison Graduates

Dinner For Promotion

Royal Diadem

Accra We Dey

Romantic Nonsense

Bukom

3 idiots and a Wiseman

Ama 2G

Master and 3 Maids

Mallams & Pastors

The Inspection

Yellow Café and Wofa Kay

Flagstaff House

The Inspection

Upstairs & Downstairs

Blue Back

Ladder

While Suarez is a professional comedian, he has never done stand-up comedy, nor does he plan on doing it as a career any time soon. He claims to be too shy to perform for a live audience, as he is always scared that they won’t laugh at his jokes.

Clemento Suarez is famous for his acting and comedic roles, but that is not his only career. He is also a singer. He started by rapping Sarkodie's songs but later wrote his tracks. One of his most famous songs is Megye Me Dow (Fotocopy ft Clemento Suarez and Qwaachi), with over 600,000 views on YouTube.

Other Clemento Suarez’s songs include:

Zoom Remix (ft. Bogo Blay)

(ft. Bogo Blay) Yeete Nsem (ft. Amerado)

(ft. Amerado) A Call at Midnight (ft. Lawyer Nti)

(ft. Lawyer Nti) Ghana (ft. 2Kz and Teacher Kwadwo)

Is Clemento Suarez married?

Suarez is married to his long-time girlfriend, Sylvia Bioh. The two met at the University of Ghana. They tied the knot in 2020 in a traditional wedding ceremony held at Kumasi, Ghana.

Clemento Suarez's wedding was a lavish affair, open only to friends and family of the couple. It was also graced by several of Suarez's colleagues, such as Fifi Coleman, Foster Romanus, Jeneral Natia, and Richmond Xavier Amoako (lawyer Nti). The couple's wedding photos leaked online, which created a buzz among his fans.

What is Clemento Suarez's net worth?

His alleged net worth is $95,000, making him one of the richest comedians in the country.

Clemento Suarez’s fast facts

Who is Clemento Suarez? He is an award-winning Ghanaian comedian, actor, and singer. How old is Clemento Suarez? Unfortunately, Suarez’s age is unknown. While the comedian celebrates his birthday on December 8, he has not made public the year he was born. What is the real name of Clemento Suarez? His birth name is Clement Ashiteye. Where does Clemento Suarez come from? Suarez grew up in Tema, a southeastern Ghanaian coastal city popularly known as "the Harbour City". What does Clemento Suarez do for a living? Suarez is a professional comedian. In addition, he is an actor known for his comedic roles and rib-cracking jokes. He is also a successful singer and has released several tracks on YouTube. What is Clemento Suarez famous for? He is famous for working with renowned Ghanaian directors and featuring in the Ghanaian TV series, Kejetia vs Makola.

Clemento Suarez’s funny videos, plays, movies, and TV shows are sure to get your ribs cracked. The funny comedian is one of the most popular faces in the Ghanaian entertainment industry. However, he did not get where he is today overnight. Instead, it has been a long journey to the top, spanning over a decade.

