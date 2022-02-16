Who is Victor Rasuk? Age, height, wife, movies and tv shows, latest updates

Celebrities win the hearts of their fans through what they portray on the screens. Victor Rasuk has proved to his fans that he deserves their attention. From the age of 14, Rasuk has not looked back. He is a household name taking significant roles and leaving his fans enthralled.

Victor Rasuk is an American actor. He became well known in 2000 after his role in Five Feet High and Rising. The actor has won the hearts of many people with his talent. Victor started acting at the age of fourteen at a Performing Arts school. His popularity has risen as he continues to star in other popular films and television series.

Victor Rasuk’s profile summary

Full name: Victor Rasuk

Victor Rasuk Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: January 15, 1984

January 15, 1984 Age: 38 years old (as of 2022)

38 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Capricorn

: Capricorn Place of birth : New York City, New York, U.S

: New York City, New York, U.S Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Dominican

Dominican Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'5"

5'5" Height in centimetres : 170

: 170 Shoe size: 10 (US)

10 (US) Weight in pounds : 150

: 150 Weight in kilograms : 69

: 69 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Sibling: Silvestre Rasuk

Silvestre Rasuk Marital status: Single

Single Ex-girlfriends : Melonie Diaz, Nikki Reed, Bridgetta Tomarchio

: Melonie Diaz, Nikki Reed, Bridgetta Tomarchio School: Performing Arts School

Performing Arts School Profession: Actor

Actor Net worth: $2 million

$2 million Instagram: @victorrasuk

Early life

Victor Rasuk was born on January 15, 1984, in New York City, New York, U.S. His mother worked as a seamstress, and his father at an auto shop. Rasuk has one brother, Silvestre Rasuk, who is also an actor. Rasuk’s family has Dominican origin.

Career

Rasuk attended Performing Arts School as a teenager and began acting at the age of 14. In 1999, he appeared as Kid from the neighbourhood in the film Flawless. However, the film did not get much credit. His first recognised film role was in the short film Five Feet High and Rising, directed by Peter Sollett in 2000.

Two years later, Sollett suggested expanding the short film into a feature-length film, Raising Victor Vargas. The film earned Rasuk a nomination for Best Debut Performance at the 19th Independent Spirit Awards. Later, he appeared in the Rock Steady film, playing Roc. Finally, his continued roles earned him a leading role in Haven.

In 2005, Rasuk portrayed skateboarder Tony Alva in the 2005 biographical drama film. Victor Rasuk’s Lords of Dogtown role included surfing and performing skateboarding tricks which he was good at. . However, he over- believed that he had mastered skating. As a result, he got into an accident during his second week of training and fractured one of his orbital bones.

Rasuk starred in the two seasons of HBO comedy-drama series How to Make It in America. From 2014 to 2015, he starred as Detective Ben Caldwell in the CBS drama series Stalker. In 2020, the played the male lead Daniel Garcia in the ABC series The Baker and the Beauty.

Victor has appeared in other television series, including; Law &Order: Special Victims Unit as Leon Ardilles (2003), Law &Order: Trial and Jury as Luis Ramirez (2005), ER as Dr Ryan Sánchez (2008-2009), Stalker as Detective Ben Caldwell (2014-2015), Colony as dutch BB (2016-2017), and Jack Ryan as Disco (2019.

Besides the television shows, Victor Rasuk has appeared in other films such as;

2002 - Rock Steady as Roc

as Roc 2004 - Haven as Fritz

as Fritz 2006 - I'm Reed Fish as Frank Cortez

as Frank Cortez 2006 - Bonneville as Bo Douglas

as Bo Douglas 2007 - Adrift in Manhattan as Simon Colon

as Simon Colon 2007 - Spinning into Butter as Patrick Chibas

as Patrick Chibas 2007 - Feel the Noise as Javi

as Javi 2008 - Stop-Loss as Pvt. Rico Rodriguez

as Pvt. Rico Rodriguez 2008 - Che as Rogelio Acevedo

as Rogelio Acevedo 2009 - The War Boys as Greg

as Greg 2009 - Life Is Hot in Cracktown as Manny

as Manny 2010 - Apples as Valet

as Valet 2012 - Being Flynn as Gabriel

as Gabriel 2013 - Jobs as Bill Fernandez

as Bill Fernandez 2013 - A Bag Full of Money as Rasool

as Rasool 2014 - Godzilla as Sergeant Tre Morales

as Sergeant Tre Morales 2015 - Fifty Shades of Grey as José Rodriguez

as José Rodriguez 2017 - Fifty Shades Darker

2018 - Fifty Shades Freed

2018 - The Mule as Rico

Victor Rasuk’s girlfriend

Victor Rasuk dated Melonie Diaz in 2003, but they later broke up. After breaking up with Melonie, he started dating Nikki Reed in 2004. Unfortunately, the relationship ended for unknown reasons in 2006. In addition, Victor has also dated actress Bridgetta Tomarchio whom they also broke up with. Currently, the actor is single.

Victor Rasuk’s net worth

Victor Rasuk has been a professional actor since he was a teenager. He has appeared in television shows and other films too. Victor Rasuk's movies and TV shows appearances have made him accumulate wealth. As of 2022, Victor Rasuk’s net worth is approximately $2 million.

Victor Rasuk’s fast facts

What ethnicity is Victor Rasuk? He is from the Dominican race, just like his parents. What is Victor Rasuk doing now? As an actor, he picks up roles and earns more with each passing role. Where did Victor Rasuk go to school? He attended the Professional Performing Arts School before starting his professional career. What is Victor Rasuk's net worth? As of 2022, Victor Rasuk’s net worth is approximately $2 million. Which of Victor Rasuk's movies made him known? His first recognised film role was in the short film Five Feet High and Rising, directed by Peter Sollett in 2000. How old is Victor Rasuk? He is 38 years old as of 2022. Who is Victor Rasuk’s wife? Currently, the actor is single. However, he has been in dating relationships in the past. He has dated Melonie Diaz, Nikki Reed and actress Bridgetta Tomarchio. What is Victor Rasuk’s height? He is 5 feet 5 inches (170 cm) tall.

Victor Rasuk is an American actor. He rose to fame with a single role that became a springboard for his successful career. At the age of 38, Victor has scaled heights and is expected to go even higher. As of 2022, the actor has a net worth of $2 million. Although Victor is not married, he is accredited for being in three relationships that ended in breakups.

