Who is Ann Carlson Khan? The untold story of Shad Khan's wife
by  Favour Adeaga

Shad Khan is one of the wealthiest Pakistani-American businessmen. He came to the United States as a student and stayed put after completing his education. The billionaire found love, built a family, and made a fortune. Contrary to what some might think, he did not return to Pakistan to marry, nor did he marry a Pakistani in the United States; he married Ann Carlson Khan, an American.

Ann Carlson Khan
Fulham Chairman Shahid Khan and his wife Ann cheer on their team during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Fulham at Selhurst Park in London, England. Photo: Julian Finney
Source: Getty Images

Who is Ann Carlson Khan? Ann Khan is an American television personality, choreographer, and dancer. She also helps socially disadvantaged people. She is committed to giving back to her community through charity outreaches she organises with her husband.

Ann Carlson Khan's profile summary

Full nameAnn Carlson Khan
GenderFemale
Date of birth21 October 1954
Age68 years old (as of January 2023)
Zodiac signVirgo
Place of birthPark Ridge, Illinois, Chicago, United States
Current residenceJacksonville, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'8"
Height in centimetres175
Weight in kilograms65
Weight in pounds143
Eye colourHazel
Hair colourBlonde
Relationship statusMarried
SpouseShad Khan
Children2
CollegeUniversity of Illinois
ProfessionSocial Worker
Net worth$3 million

Background information

Shad Khan's wife was born on 21 November 1954 in Illinois, Chicago, United States. Besides this, she keeps a private life, so there is no information about her early days and family.

Career

Ann Carlson Khan is famous as a philanthropist. However, before then, she was reportedly a professional dancer and began dancing in Arizona. She gained prominence in the process and had the opportunity of sharing the stage with Meredith Monk and Susan Rethorst.

shad khan's family
Owner Shahid Khan of the Jacksonville Jaguars is shown before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Scott Cunningham
Source: Getty Images

In 1990, she reconsidered her dancing career and resolved to explore other options. Ann is presently more involved in charity work alongside her husband. Since Shahid owns Jacksonville Jaguars, they have taken advantage of its charity foundation to give back to surrounding communities.

She has partaken in several fundraising activities in Jacksonville and Illinois. The foundation provides initiatives catering to women's health issues, military and veterans, and neighbourhood revitalisation. Every season, they hand out more than 11,000 tickets for their games, costing more than $420,000 as of 2011.

One of her latest charity works was at the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital. Her family gave $15 million to support the integrated-oncology program at the university and established three endowed faculty chairs.

Ann Carlson Khan’s family

Ann Khan is married to Shahid, a famous billionaire. Although an American by nationality, Shad was born in Lahore, Pakistan, in a low-income family. His mother was a math professor, and his father was a lawyer and entrepreneur. While still a teenager, Shan Khan and his family relocated to the United States when he was only 16 years old.

As a student at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, things were not smooth financially, so he had to do menial jobs to support himself. He washed dishes and earned $1.20 per hour before joining Flex-N-Gate. Nevertheless, after his graduation with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering, the company reviewed his employment details, and he served as the engineering director.

shad khan's family
Carlson's husband, Fulham owner and Chairman Shahid Khan, at Craven Cottage. Photo: John Walton
Source: Getty Images

Shahid eventually founded Bumper Works in 1978. The company dealt with the manufacturing of car bumpers for customised pickup trucks and body shop repairs. Shortly after he set up his company, he bought Flex-N-Gate from his employer. He now controls several businesses.

But then, while studying at the University of Illinois, Shahid and Ann met, dated for close to ten years, and eventually tied the knot. And so far, their marriage has produced two children: Shanna and Tony.

Ann Carlson Khan's net worth

Carlson's alleged net worth is $3 million. However, her husband is worth billions of dollars, and according to Forbes magazine, he is allegedly worth $11.1 billion. He has made this much from his several business endeavours, including a professional wrestling entertainment company, All Elite Wrestling, which he co-owns with his son Tony.

Ann Khan might not be one of the wealthiest women on the planet. She seems more concerned with doing the best she can as the president of the Khan Foundation to help as many needy people as possible.

