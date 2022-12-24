Who is Ann Carlson Khan? The untold story of Shad Khan's wife

Shad Khan is one of the wealthiest Pakistani-American businessmen. He came to the United States as a student and stayed put after completing his education. The billionaire found love, built a family, and made a fortune. Contrary to what some might think, he did not return to Pakistan to marry, nor did he marry a Pakistani in the United States; he married Ann Carlson Khan, an American.

Who is Ann Carlson Khan? Ann Khan is an American television personality, choreographer, and dancer. She also helps socially disadvantaged people. She is committed to giving back to her community through charity outreaches she organises with her husband.

Ann Carlson Khan's profile summary

Full name Ann Carlson Khan Gender Female Date of birth 21 October 1954 Age 68 years old (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Park Ridge, Illinois, Chicago, United States Current residence Jacksonville, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in kilograms 65 Weight in pounds 143 Eye colour Hazel Hair colour Blonde Relationship status Married Spouse Shad Khan Children 2 College University of Illinois Profession Social Worker Net worth $3 million

Background information

Shad Khan's wife was born on 21 November 1954 in Illinois, Chicago, United States. Besides this, she keeps a private life, so there is no information about her early days and family.

Career

Ann Carlson Khan is famous as a philanthropist. However, before then, she was reportedly a professional dancer and began dancing in Arizona. She gained prominence in the process and had the opportunity of sharing the stage with Meredith Monk and Susan Rethorst.

In 1990, she reconsidered her dancing career and resolved to explore other options. Ann is presently more involved in charity work alongside her husband. Since Shahid owns Jacksonville Jaguars, they have taken advantage of its charity foundation to give back to surrounding communities.

She has partaken in several fundraising activities in Jacksonville and Illinois. The foundation provides initiatives catering to women's health issues, military and veterans, and neighbourhood revitalisation. Every season, they hand out more than 11,000 tickets for their games, costing more than $420,000 as of 2011.

One of her latest charity works was at the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital. Her family gave $15 million to support the integrated-oncology program at the university and established three endowed faculty chairs.

Ann Carlson Khan’s family

Ann Khan is married to Shahid, a famous billionaire. Although an American by nationality, Shad was born in Lahore, Pakistan, in a low-income family. His mother was a math professor, and his father was a lawyer and entrepreneur. While still a teenager, Shan Khan and his family relocated to the United States when he was only 16 years old.

As a student at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, things were not smooth financially, so he had to do menial jobs to support himself. He washed dishes and earned $1.20 per hour before joining Flex-N-Gate. Nevertheless, after his graduation with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering, the company reviewed his employment details, and he served as the engineering director.

Shahid eventually founded Bumper Works in 1978. The company dealt with the manufacturing of car bumpers for customised pickup trucks and body shop repairs. Shortly after he set up his company, he bought Flex-N-Gate from his employer. He now controls several businesses.

But then, while studying at the University of Illinois, Shahid and Ann met, dated for close to ten years, and eventually tied the knot. And so far, their marriage has produced two children: Shanna and Tony.

Ann Carlson Khan's net worth

Carlson's alleged net worth is $3 million. However, her husband is worth billions of dollars, and according to Forbes magazine, he is allegedly worth $11.1 billion. He has made this much from his several business endeavours, including a professional wrestling entertainment company, All Elite Wrestling, which he co-owns with his son Tony.

Ann Khan might not be one of the wealthiest women on the planet. She seems more concerned with doing the best she can as the president of the Khan Foundation to help as many needy people as possible.

Source: YEN.com.gh