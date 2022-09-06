Meet Big Akwes (Akwasi Asamoah): All you need to know about the Kumawood actor

There are myriad paths to success. Some people attain it by saying or doing things that please the masses, while others like Big Akwes, take a less conventional route. Many times, such people face criticism, but by being true to themselves, they also connect with fans in a way that others often can't.

Big Akwes, born Christian Akwasi Asamoah, is a Ghanaian Kumawood actor and radio and television presenter. He comes from Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. Akwasi has been featured in many Kumawood movies with other famous Ghanaian stars such as Agya Koo, Nana Ama Mcbrown, and Akrobeto.

Big Akwes’ profile summary

Full name Christian Akwasi Asamoah Nickname Akwasi Asamoah, Big Akwes Gender Male Place of birth Ashanti Region, Ghana Current residence Accra, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Partner Safina Haroun School Obuasi Secondary Technical School Profession Kumawood actor, radio and TV presenter

Big Akwes' biography

Big is a Ghanaian actor, radio presenter, and television presenter. He was born Christian Akwasi Asamoah in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. However, he has not offered any information about his birthday. Therefore, Big Akwes' age remains unknown. He attended Obuasi Secondary Technical School.

Career

What does Big Akwes do for a living?

He is a famous Kumawood actor, TV, and radio presenter with several years of experience in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

Who is Big Akwes' wife?

Is Big Akwes married? It is not publicly known whether he is married, as he has not offered any information about his marriage. Therefore, there is no publicly known information regarding Big Akwes and his wife.

In 2018, the Ghanaian actor was in a relationship with his fellow Kumawood actress, Safina Haroun. The actress confirmed the relationship in an interview, stating that Big discovered her and brought her into the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

Later, the duo broke up with the actress, claiming her boyfriend was too controlling. However, the misunderstanding was short-lived, as the two soon got back together. It is alleged that the duo has been together since then.

Controversy

Big Akwes is one of the most controversial personalities in Ghanaian show business. He has made headlines time and again for all the wrong reasons. For instance, he was once all over the news for alleging that Kumawood actor Bill Asamoah and young actress Maame Serwaa were in a relationship.

After the allegations, Bill's lawyer issued Big an ultimatum asking him to retract the claims and apologize or face the law. However, since Big did not have proof to back up his claims, he went to one of the Ghanaian radio stations to retract his accusation and apologize for his statement.

After a long period of silence, Bill Asamoah eventually accepted the apologies. He also stated that he would not pursue the court action anymore. In addition to the public apology, Big visited Bill Asamoah with a couple of respected personalities to apologize again for his comment.

In another incident in 2014, the Kumawood actor was banned from shooting in Ghana for two years by the Film producers Association of Ghana. This came after he stated that all actresses slept with their producers.

Latest updates

After dressing in a fetish priest regalia, the Kumawood actor has gone viral on different social media platforms. He also called on people to patronize his services. Flyers circulating social media described him as the Nation Priest and the last stop for all spiritual-related challenges.

Over the years, the actor has gained fame for constantly playing fetish roles in Ghanaian movies. In addition, he has also gained some experience from working with Evangelist Patricia Asiedua. From these, his fans and critics concluded that he might have fallen in love with the priesthood.

Big Akwes’ fast facts

Who is Big Akwes? He is a popular Ghanaian actor and television and radio presenter. What is Big Akwes' real name? His real name is Christian Akwasi Asamoah. However, he is commonly referred to as Big Akwes or Akwasi Asamoah. Who is Big Akwe's wife? The Kumawood actor does not have a wife because he is not married. However, it is alleged that he is dating Kumawood actress Safina Haroun. Is Big Akwes dead? No, he is not dead. However, in 2021, prophetess Nana Agradaa claimed that the actor would die by accident or grudge against someone if he refused to repent. What is Big Akwes famous for? He is famous for making headlines time and again for different controversies. Is Big Akwes married to Vivian Jill? No, he is not. The marriage news was nothing but fake news and rumours. How much is Big Akwes' net worth? As of 2022, his net worth remains unknown.

Christian Akwasi Asamoah, commonly known by his stage name, Big Akwes, is not a new name in the Ghanaian entertainment industry. He is a popular Kumawood actor and TV and radio presenter. However, away from his career, he is one of the most controversial personalities in the industry.

