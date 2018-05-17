Anita Erskine’s biography: age, career, husband, net worth

Anita Erskine is a Ghanaian TV and radio broadcaster, talk show host, and actress. She is the Executive Producer and host of Sheroes of Our Time. The show airs on Akwaaba Magic on DSTV. Erskine believes in educating girls and advocates for women's rights.

Ghanaians love how the daughter of the soil oozes confidence wherever she goes. Anita Erskine is a media mogul and has extensive travelling experience. She has represented Ghana and Africa in many international events worldwide.

Profile summary

Full name Anita Erskine Amaizo Gender Female Birthdate 3 December 1978 Zodiac sign Sagittarius Age 43 years (as of November 2022) Birthplace Jerusalem city in Israel, Western Asia Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity African Father Emmanuel Erskine Mother Rose Erskine No. of siblings Unknown Education Ghana International School, Trent University Qualification Bachelor of Arts degree in Cultural Studies Career TV and radio broadcaster, talk show host, & actress TV show Sheroes of Our Time Marital status Married Spouse Regis Amizo Children 2 Net worth $1 million - $5 million (Approx.) Facebook @thesheroestv Instagram @anitaerskinemedia Twitter @TheAnitaErskine LinkedIn Anita Erskine Anita Erskine's website anitaerskinemedia.com

Anita Erskine's biography

Anita Erskine uses television, radio, and social media to inspire women of all races. Her legacy is imprinted on the lives of women she transforms directly and indirectly.

Who is Anita Erskine?

Anita is among the most influential female presenters in Ghana. The Sheroes of Our Time TV show host and producer is a phenomenal African woman. She is also an entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and MC (Master of Ceremonies).

Anita Erskine’s early life

Anita Erskine's parents are Emmanuel Erskine and Rose Erskine. When they had Anita, they were residing and working in Jerusalem (Israel's capital city).

Anita Erskine's father is a former politician and retired Lieutenant General of Ghana. She mentioned that she has sisters during an interview with Showbiz.

How old is Anita Erskine?

Anita Erskine's age is 43 years as of November 2022, since her birthday is 3 December 1978.

Educational background

Anita attended Ghana International School and acquired a Bachelor of Arts degree from Trent University, Canada. She specialized in Cultural Studies and is a fluent English and French speaker.

Is Anita Erskine married?

Anita Erskine's husband is Regis Amizo. He is a constructor from Ghana, and their children are below 15 years old as of this writing. Anita Erskine's family keeps far away from the prying public eye.

Who did Anita Erskine Amaizo's husband marry?

In 2016, Anita shared a story on Facebook on Valentine's day, which made fans assume she was narrating her experience.

The lady posted about a woman (a marriage counsellor) who found out her husband of 25 years had another wife and three children.

Further investigations proved Erskine shared another woman’s story to caution women against rushing into marriage.

Anita Erskine's career history

Anita worked at Milestone Radio in Canada after graduating from Trent University. She made her first TV appearance in Ghana in 2006 as TV3's Mentor music reality show host.

Erskine later joined the DSTV Studio 53, where her career gained full momentum. She has been the main host of several shows at DSTV Studio 53, including Pamper Your Mum, Cooking With All Three Formats, and Making of a Mogul.

Anita was The Tigo Company's Corporate Communications Director in 2007 and the Ghanaian Correspondent for MNET’S Studio 53 in 2008. In 2009, Erskine presented great programs like Runs in the Family, The One Show, and Jamming spot.

While hosting The One Show on Viasat 1, sources claimed Anita and colleague Joselyn Dumas rubbed shoulders. It was alleged they even had heated arguments in the office. The public believed Erskine left Viasat 1 because of Joselyn, but she denied the speculations saying:

I was tough on Joselyn Dumas and she will testify to that because she had huge potential. We have best of respect for each other. I can never understand where I and Joselyn Dumas having an issue came from.

Why did Anita Erskine leave Star FM?

She and Bola Ray (another renowned Ghanaian media personality) co-hosted the popular Starr Drive show on Star FM before Giovanni Caleb replaced Bola in 2016. Anita left Star FM much later and explained in 2018 why she quit. She said:

When Bolanita was dissolved, my spirit went with it.

Erskine was named the female radio personality of the year at the Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards in 2017.

She was the host and advisor of the 2020 edition of the Africa Netpreneur Prize Initiative (Jack Ma Foundation's flagship philanthropic entrepreneur program in Africa).

The lady has graced many national and international female empowerment seminars as an MC and keynote speaker. She has also worked on brand endorsement programs for Coca-cola, Nestle, Cadbury, Ghana Breweries, and other big brands.

Yvonne Nelson and Anita Erskine's movie

Anita bagged a Best Supporting Actress award in 2012 after featuring in the Singles and Married film, which Yvonne Nelson produced. Acting is, however, not her priority because she is busy with her business, shows, and other things.

Erskine hosts and produces the Sheroes of Our Time show, which airs on Akwaaba Magic on DSTV and owns Reverbgy (a strategic development company). The lady also established a communications consultancy called Anita Erskine Media and might consider doing music in future.

Anita Erskine's awards and recognitions

100 Most Influential Women in Africa (thrice)

POWER INFLUENCER: Who is Who in Ghana

Outstanding Contribution To Women Empowerment - 40 under 40 2017

Radio and TV Personality (RTP) — Radio Female Presenter of the Year (2017)

Protector of Women and Girl Child Rights Award - African Women Intercultural Dialogue 2017

Women Mean Business Honors - Legendary Award Winner - 2016

TV Hostess of the Year - City People Awards - 2015

TV Female Entertainment Host of the Year 2014 - Radio and TV Personality (RTP)

Best Supporting Actress - Ghana Movie Awards 2012

What is Anita Erskine's net worth?

Sources estimated Erskine is worth $1 million to $5 million. There is no specific figure about her worth because she does not flaunt her assets online.

Anita has been in the country's media for over 15 years. She might, therefore, be one of Ghana's wealthiest media personalities. Erskine told Showbiz in 2015:

Hard work pays and I know why I say in the next five years, I will have a lot of cash in my bank account and become one of the richest women in Ghana.

She added:

At the moment, I will not say I am rich, but very comfortable where I am now. But in five years' time, I can call myself a very rich woman.

Facts about Anita Erskine

She grew up in Ghana even though she was born in Israel.

Anita loves African print attires and jewellery.

She inspires plus-size women to love themselves and embrace fashion.

Anita Erskine's radio and TV shows are platforms for society to address the plight of women. She tells real-life stories from Africa to North America and is honoured for using Ghana's mainstream media to advocate for positive change worldwide.

