José Trinidad Marín: What happened to Jenni Rivera's ex-husband?

Jenni Rivera was a renowned American singer, songwriter, actress and philanthropist. She was labelled the top Latin artist and best-selling Latin artist of 2013 by Billboard magazine. But apart from her professional career, did you know that Jenni was married three times? Find out what happened to Jenni Rivera's first husband, Jose Trinidad Marin.

Jenni Rivera's first husband was Jose Trinidad Marin. He became known after his marriage to the late Jenni Rivera, who was a famous singer and songwriter. However, things didn't work out for the couple, and their marriage ultimately failed, and they divorced in 1992.

Things took a turn for the worst for Jenni Rivera's ex-husband after Jenni's younger sister accused him of sexual molestation. After physical examination confirmed that he was guilty of the offence, he went on the run for nine years before being apprehended and sentenced in 2006.

Profile summary

Full name Jose Trinidad Marin Nickname Trino Marin Gender Male Date of birth 15 February 1964 Age 58 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Mexico Nationality American and Mexican Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 148 Weight in kilograms 67 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Jenni Rivera (Deceased) Children Chiquis Rivera, Jacquie Compos, Michael Marin

Who is Jose Trinidad Marin?

He is the ex-husband of the late American singer, actor and TV personality Jenni Rivera. Jose was married to the late star from 1984 until 1992 when their marriage ended. The couple had three children from their union, Chiquis, Jacquie and Michael.

Jose Trinidad Marin was born on 15 February 1964 in Mexico. His family relocated to the United States when he was still young. Jose is 58 years old in 2022, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Who is José Trinidad Marín’s mother?

Unfortunately, there is no mention of Jose's mother in any publication. In addition, if you are looking for any information about the José Trinidad Marín sisters, you'll be disappointed as there is none available.

What happened to Trino Marin?

Trino is currently incarcerated after being convicted of sexual molestation. According to Press-Telegram, Jenni Rivera's ex-husband was sentenced to 31 years in prison after being found guilty of molesting his sister-in-law and daughter.

Marin was charged in 1997 in Long Beach, but he fled and remained a fugitive until 2006 when he was apprehended. He was found guilty of eight felony counts, including three counts of a lewd act against a child, three counts of oral copulation, one count of aggravated sexual assault, and one count of continuous sexual assault, by a jury.

Where is Trino Marin now? Jenni Rivera's first husband is currently serving a 31-year prison sentence without parole.

Who is José Trinidad Marín wife?

Who is Trinidad Marin's wife? The convicted molester was married to the late American singer and songwriter, Jenni Rivera. She was born on 2 July 1969 in Long Beach, California and died on 9 December 2012 in Iturbide, Nuevo León, Mexico.

Jenni was 43 years old at the time of her death and was buried at the All-Souls Cemetery in Long Beach, California, on 31 December 2012.

What is Jenni Rivera's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jenni had an estimated net worth of $25 million at the time of her death. Her work in the genres of Banda, Nortel, and Mariachi made her famous. Jenni's career included 15 gold, 15 platinum, and five double-platinum records. In addition, the star went on to become a reality television star, entrepreneur, and activist.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Jose Trinidad Marin? He is known as the first husband of the late celebrated American musician Jenni Rivera. Is Jose Trinidad Marin married? Unfortunately, no. He was married to Jenni for eight years, from 1984 to 1992, when they separated. What happened to Trino Marin? He was convicted of sexual molestation and was sentenced to 31 years in prison without parole. What did Chiquis' dad do to her? According to The Latin Times, Chiquis Rivera revealed that she had a rough childhood when her father sexually abused her. When did Trino get caught? After being a fugitive for nine years, Trino was finally captured in April 2006. What was Jenni Rivera's net worth at death? The singer had an estimated net worth of $25 million at her death.

Jose Trinidad Marin is the first husband of famous musician Jenni Rivera. However, he has a tarnished reputation after being convicted of sexually assaulting his daughter and sister-in-law. Trini is currently serving a lengthy jail time due to his crimes.

