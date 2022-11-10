Who is Christiana Awuni? All you need to know about the Kumawood actress

Ghana's film industry has become among Africa's most competent and well-known. The industry has given birth to some of the biggest talents in the African continent. Among them is Christiana Awuni, a well-known actress. She has significantly contributed to Ghana's entertainment business through her films.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Photo: @christianaawuniofficial on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Who is Christiana Awuni? She is a Ghanaian actress best known for her roles in local movies. She gained prominence following her performance in the 2015 movie Crazy Love. She has also been featured in other movies, such as Perfect Love 2017.

Christiana Awuni's profile summary

Full name Christiana Awuni Gender Female Date of birth 22 July 1972 Age 50 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Kumasi, Ghana Current residence Kumasi, Ghana Nationality Ghanian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Divorced Children 3 Siblings 14 Profession Actress, content creator Net worth $200,000

Christiana Awuni's biography

Christiana Awuni was born in Kumasi, Ghana. She has Ghanaian nationality and is of black ethnicity. She is of the Frafra tribe from Kologo, and she follows the Christianity religion.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

At age ten, she relocated to Kologo, a community in the Kasena Nankana Municipality of the Upper East Region. Her father is a former army officer who had three wives.

Christiana grew up alongside her 14 siblings. Of the 14 siblings, only seven of them are her biological siblings.

She stated in an interview that she was always around boys and that education was less of a concern to her because she never took it seriously. Consequently, she dropped out of Junior Secondary School (JSS 3) and was forced to forge her path in life at age 15.

How old is Christiana Awuni?

Christiana Awuni's real age is 50 years as of 2022. She was born on 22 July 1972. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career

Christiana Awuni is a Ghanaian actress. She made her acting debut in Crazy Love (2015). She has appeared in several other videos, such as Na me nnim (2016) and Perfect Love (2017).

Christiana Awuni's movies

According to her IMDb page, the Ghanaian actress has three acting credits. They include:

Year Movie 2017/II Perfect Love 2016 Na me nnim 2015 Crazy Love

She has an active YouTube channel titled Christiana Awuni TV. The channel has over 50 thousand subscribers and over 6 million views at the time of this writing.

She is also active on Instagram with over 300 thousand subscribers and on Facebook with over 160 thousand followers.

What is Christiana Awuni's net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be $200,000. This information is, however, unverifiable and thus untrustworthy. She primarily earns her income through her acting career.

Christiana Awuni's family

Amid her hustle in Accra, she found her husband at 17, and though they were not legally married, she moved in with him and had two children.

Her marriage, she claims, was more of a blasphemy than a dedication because it caused her to do terrible things, such as becoming a drunk and violent character. After losing her work, so was her husband; she realised that nothing good could come out of it, so she parted ways with her kids' father.

The Ghanaian actress is currently divorced. She separated from her husband over ten years ago but has kept information about her former and current partners private.

She has three children. Her first daughter is called Janet Lamptey. Christiana Awuni's daughter, Janet, was born when her mother was 17.

FAQs

Who is Christiana Awuni? She is a Ghanaian actress best known for her roles in local movies. When was Christiana Awuni born? She was born on 22 July 1972. Her age is 50 years as of 2022. What is Christiana Awuni's tribe? She is of the Frafra tribe from Kologo, an Upper East Region farming community. What is the name of Christiana Awuni's hometown? Her home town is called Kologo. She moved to the town when she was ten years old. Who is Christiana Awuni's husband? She is currently divorced. Details about her current relationship status are unavailable. Who is Christiana Awuni's son? Her son's details are currently unavailable on the internet. How many children does Christiana Awuni have? The actress has three children. Janet Lamptey is her eldest daughter.

Christiana Awuni is a Ghanaian actress widely recognised for her roles in various Kumawood films. She gained prominence following her performance in the 2015 movie Crazy Love. She is also a proud mother of three children.

Yen.com.gh recently published Yaa Jackson's biography. She is a Ghanaian businesswoman, actress, singer, and social media influencer. She is the composer of many hit songs, including Under Ocean, Slay Queens, Ehw3 Papa, Blow Man and Tear Rubber.

Yaa comes from an artistic family. She began acting when she was two years old. Her dad initiated her to the acting profession in the film Okukuseku. He also featured her in a film he directed called After My Death when she was nine years old.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh